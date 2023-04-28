Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Buy at its Enclave at Chatham Community in Morris County, New Jersey

CHATHAM, N.J., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers , Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced it has released the last home available in its popular Enclave at Chatham community of luxury low-maintenance townhomes in Morris County, New Jersey. The buyer of the final quick move-in home, the Serene Farmhouse, will have the opportunity to select interior design options. The home is now available for delivery in early 2024 and is priced at $1.68 million.



Enclave at Chatham brings large luxury carriage-style townhomes to a scenic and secluded location with stunning valley views. This low-maintenance community has only fifty residences with spacious home designs including 3+ bedrooms, 2-4 baths, home offices, flex spaces, and indoor/outdoor living options. Select homes also have first-floor primary bedroom suites.

The historic onsite clubhouse is being renovated and will serve as the future community amenity center. The community clubhouse will offer gathering spaces, a fitness center, and outdoor walking paths through the neighborhood.

The Morris County location offers exceptional nearby shopping and dining as well as local wildlife refuges and parks. Enclave at Chatham is also located within the top-rated School District of the Chathams.

“We’ve experienced unprecedented interest in Enclave at Chatham,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. “With floor plans designed for today’s buyers and unrivaled personalization options through our Design Studio experience, we continue to offer our residents the best in luxury living in the most desirable New Jersey neighborhoods.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the national award-winning Toll Brothers New Jersey Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

To tour Toll Brothers available quick move-in homes in New Jersey and for more information on Enclave at Chatham, call (844) 834-5263 or visit http://TollBrothers.com/NJ .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.



