Sleeping Bag Market to Expand at a CAGR of 6.8% during Forecast Period 2023-2031: as per TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global sleeping bag market size stood at US$ 1.8 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 3.3 Bn by 2031. The global market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2023 and 2031.



Rise in popularity of outdoor recreation activities, expansion of offline and online distribution channels, and increase in disposable income are likely to drive business opportunities in the global sleeping bag market. Market demand for sleeping bags is also anticipated to rise due to growth in the tourism industry and increase in the number of people who like to travel.

Growing awareness about with the benefits of outdoor travel and other leisure activities is driving up popularity of sleeping bags. Manufacturers are focusing on product development due to recent technological breakthroughs. They are making innovative, cozy, and lightweight sleeping bags that are appropriate for outdoor adventure sports.

For Insights on Global, Regional, and Country-Level Parameters with Growth Opportunities by 2031 - Download a Sample Report!

Sleeping bags with enough ventilation are advised for temperatures exceeding 25 degrees to reduce perspiration. Sleeping bags come in a variety of shapes, designs, and hues. Summertime is a great time to use lightweight down sleeping bags due to their high moisture absorption.

A sleeping bag made of synthetic materials, typically polyester, is better at insulating heat. Kids' sleeping bags are comfortable as they are composed of soft fabric, which allows the user to hold the child easily whilst allowing the child to feel warm inside.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 1.8 Bn Estimated Value USD 3.3 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.8% Forecast Period 2023–2031 No. of Pages 155 Pages Market Segmentation Product, Insulation Material, Price, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered AMG Group, Big Agnes, Columbia Sportswear, Exxel Outdoors, Jack Wolfskin, Jarden, Johnson Outdoors, Oase Outdoors, Vaude, VF Corp.

Key Findings of Market Report

In terms of insulation material, synthetic fill insulation is anticipated to account for a major share of the market in the coming years. Demand for this insulating material Since synthetic fill is both affordable and incredibly comfortable in humid situations, demand for synthetic fill insulating material for sleeping bag manufacture has been steadily rising across the world. Additionally, synthetic sleeping bags are easy to keep clean, which is anticipated to drive industry growth in the near future.



Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=62133<ype=S

Global Sleeping Bag Market: Growth Drivers

Sleeping bags and other outdoor-related products are in great demand worldwide, and their acceptance is growing steadily. In addition to mountaineering and hiking, sleeping bags can be utilized for a variety of outdoor activities.





One of the most essential camping accessories is the sleeping bag, and sales of this item are increasing in developing countries. In the next years, it is anticipated that growing involvement of people in outdoor activities would drive the demand for sleeping bags.



Global Sleeping Bag Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to account for a sizable portion of the global sleeping bag market due to expansion of outdoor recreation programs, especially in the US. Expansion of the sleeping bag business is also aided by increase in number of people participating in rock climbing and other such adventure activities in the region.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=62133

Global Sleeping Bag Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global sleeping bag market are as follows

Columbia Sportswear

Johnson Outdoors

AMG Group

Jack Wolfskin

Oase Outdoors

Exxel Outdoors

Global Sleeping Bag Market: Segmentation

Product

Square Sleeping Bag

Mummy Sleeping Bag

Sleeping Pod



Insulation Material

Down fill

Synthetic fill

Price

Low

Medium

High



Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com