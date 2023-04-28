New to The Street Announces the Televised Lineups for Shows 461, 462, and 463; Airings on Three Networks Will Begin on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street, a premier business television show, announces their featured corporate guests’ lineups on shows 461, 462, and 463. Each show is to air across New to The Street’s syndicated televised platforms on Newsmax and the FOX Business Network and as a sponsored program on Bloomberg.



1). Sustainable Solutions – The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brain Meier, Chief Operating Officer.

2). Water Company – OriginClear, Inc.’s (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) interview with Riggs Eckelberry , CEO.

3). InsurTech Company – Reliance Global Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI) interview with Grant Barra, Senior Vice-President Operations.

4). Precision Mapping Solutions – ProStar Holdings, Inc.’s (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF) interview Page Tucker, Chief Executive Officer.

5). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment -The Weekly Hack” (Topic: Wi-Fi Charging Stations) interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

Bloomberg TV airs Episode 462 as a sponsored program Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET, featuring the following Corporate Guests:

1). Pet Health – PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO & President.

2). Japanese Real-Estate – SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ: SYT) ($SYT) interview with Hiroyuki Sugimoto, Chairman/Director, CEO, and Co-President, and Takeshi Fuchiwaki, Chief Growth Officer (CGO).

3). Molecular Tracking/Tracing – SMX (Security Matters), PLC.’s (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX) interviews with Haggi Alon (“H”), Founder/Executive Director/CEO.

4). Blockchain Gaming – Dubbz.com’s interviews with Kyle McConnell, CEO/Co-Founder, and Kevin Webster, CTO (Chief Technology Officer)/Co-Founder.

5). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment - The Weekly Hack” (Topic: ChatGPT) interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

FOX Business Network airs Episode 463 Monday, May 01, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT, featuring the following Corporate Guests:

1). Wellness Solutions Technologies – Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc.’s (OTCQB: CURR) ($CURR) interview with Nancy Duitch, CEO.

2). Vacation Properties – The Cottages on The Key’s interviews with Heather Plampin, President/CEO, and Matt Farhat, Head of Business Development.

3). Labor Relations – Greer Consulting, Inc’s (“GCI”) interview with Jason Greer, Founder/CEO.

4). Water Company – OriginClear, Inc.’s (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) interview with Riggs Eckelberry , CEO.

5). Molecular Tracking/Tracing – SMX (Security Matters), PLC.’s (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX) interviews with Haggi Alon (“H”), Founder/Executive Director/CEO.

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brian Meier, Chief Operations Officer are with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. Talking about the Company from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , viewers get an insight into SGTM’s environmentally conscious solutions. Brain Rivera talks about the use of the word “Sustainability” and how many industries are using the word in describing business operations. He believes that “Sustainable” business practices are actions that improve communities and their surrounding environments. With young children, Brian Rivera wants to see sustainable actions that could ensure a better and cleaner future for the next generation. Some see wood and other organic matter as useless waste; he and SGTM team see sustainability, converting that waste into usable organic products. HumiSoil is a technologically advanced product that uses humus to restore soil’s organic nutrients, and the product can create water. Any soil in any climate from deserts to mountains can benefit from HumiSoil. Farming and other agricultural using man-made fertilizers deplete the world’s soils with much-needed nutrients and water. HumiSoil is the answer to improve soil conditions and water hydration, which can greatly improve the yields of organic fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural products. Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer, welcomes all viewers to visit the Company website to learn more about SGTM’s sustainability products and services. The Company has a YouTube channel with lots of informative videos about the Company, HumiSoil, and other initiatives. The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. and VRM BioLogik Group have a strategic relationship and a distribution agreement, whereas SGTM can sell HumiSoil in the North American market. The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 461, April 29, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. – https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , Ken Berenger , Executive Vice-President of OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) and Co-Creator of “ Water On Demand™ ” speaks with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King about the Company’s business of creating on-site water treatment and delivery systems for the industrial, commercial, and agricultural industries. Ken provides highlights of the Company’s most recent year-end financial report with extraordinary results from the Company’s 2021-22 operations. He tells viewers that these results could not have been met without the dedicated commitment from the OCLN team. A key success in the upward growth of the Company is from taking the Company’s Modular Water Systems™ and transferring that operation into the Water On Demand™ business platform. Joining both divisions now allows OCLN unlimited scalability as it can offer water technology solutions and financing options to end-users. The old government-run water treatment and delivery systems need about $1T in capital improvements, but the Company’s decentralized approach as “Water-as-a-Service” provider can give end-users immediate results at a fraction of the cost. The current water system treats water downstream; OCLN looks at upstream technology solutions, handling on-site treatments at the source, not later, downstream. Water demand is constantly increasing, with very limited industry innovation. Ken believes OCLN is a leader and the first business incubator in water technology solutions. OCLN is changing the understanding of the treatment and delivery of water. As an innovator as a Water-as-a Service provider, OCLN offers an end-user a sustainable alternative to outdated municipal systems. The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 461, April 29, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network, episode 463, May 01, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit OriginClear, Inc . – https://www.originclear.com/ .

Grant Barra, Senior Vice-president Operations, Reliance Global Group, Inc.l Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI) is at the Nasdaq MarketSite studio talking with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane about the Company. As an InsurTech Company, Reliance Global Group is aggressively changing the legacy insurance agency business model. Using proprietary technologies and innovations, the Company’s RELI Exchange , offers a business-to-business (B2B) platform offering comprehensive and competitive insurance coverages. Grant tells viewers that the Company’s aggressive acquisition strategy in buying up insurance agencies is paying off. The synergies existing between agencies enhanced the Company’s RELI Exchange partner network , which leverages agency attributes creating greater access to more insurance products and coverages. The Company started with 65 field agencies on the platform and under one year, through organic growth, the platform has over 200 entities on the network . Management is doing a great job handling the increase in growth by hiring more support staff. Revenues are growing as the platform provides higher quality insurance products and more buying/selling opportunities through existing and new insurance products. Grant says the Company is looking at some future acquisition targets that they can hopefully purchase. Any investor who would like to be updated on corporate ongoings, can scroll to the bottom of Reliance Global Group’s website to subscribe . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 461, April 29, 2023. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; Reliance Global Group, Inc. – https://relianceglobalgroup.com/ .

Jane King, New to The Street’s TV host, interviews Page Tucker, the Chief Executive Officer of ProStar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF) (“ProStar”). ProStar offers end-users mobile cloud-based software that captures and records data on the precise locations of critical underground utilities, pipelines and other infrastructures using GPS. The Company’s Software as a Service (Saas) business offers digital precision mapping solutions while utilizing its patented flagship product, PointMan™ . Grant explains that infrastructure around the world is crumbling – not just roads and bridges, but underground pipelines and utilities. Today’s federal, state, and local governments have many regulations when it comes to site planning for above-ground and underground infrastructure projects. But 50-100 years ago, such regulations didn’t exist, which means pipelines and underground wires are hidden with very limited sitemaps on file. Grant explains that the Company’s PointMan product can ground penetrate an area and determine within a few centimeters’ the location of critical infrastructures and provide that information to a field office in real-time. With over 35 million miles of underground infrastructure in the US, construction projects need precise real-time digital data to ensure the location of pipelines and utilities before a problem occurs. The $1.2T US infrastructure bills allow for improvements in both above and below-ground infrastructure projects; contractors need an immediate solution to locate buried critical infrastructures before starting a project. Many Fortune 500 companies and government agencies utilize ProStar’s services to identify critical infrastructures. The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 461, April 29, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; ProStar Holdings, Inc. – https://www.prostarcorp.com/ .

New to The Street TV airs its “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry and Alain discuss a recent report about hacks occurring at free public Wi-Fi charging stations. Hackers figured out how to download malware onto devices that plug into these charging stations. Summertime travel is coming, and many will use these stations at airports. Alain says you shouldn’t use those free charging stations; bring your outlet plug-in and UBS cable. Another problem is those free Wi-Fi services at airports, hotels, restaurants, and stores. Those Wi-Fi connections have limited cybersecurity features, and user passwords remain the same for long periods. Hacks have commonly occurred in these free Wi-Fi locations. Alain says you’re your own 5G mobile phone or VPN connections to ensure a secure communication platform. Sekur recently launched SekurVPN , which is now available for subscribers. And, for only $7.00 per month, a subscriber can use SekurVPN on five devices. Like Sekur’s other subscription-based services, SekurVPN operates on multiple Sekur’s servers owned and located in Switzerland , a country with very tough privacy laws. The Company never tracks your devices, never sells data, doesn’t use 3rd party platforms, and never asks for phone numbers. SekurVPN is available for download for iOS and Android; keep your internet traffic private and secure. PROMO CODE: PRIVACY is now available, giving a 15% savings monthly and yearly on SekurVPN subscriptions, and the discount will remain active for five years for uninterrupted subscriptions. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd.- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com , and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ . The interview (Topic: Wi-Fi Charging Stations) will air on Newsmax, episode 461, on April 29, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET. “Privacy Has Arrived.”

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) CEO/President, John Lai, talks with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. The Company is a biomedical device company that manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s patented product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology , manages horses, dogs, and cats with osteoarthritis and joint-related issues. John informs viewers about a clinical study involving dogs inflicted with a torn cruciate (technically called a CCL or cranial cruciate ligament); it is like a human with a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament). The results to date are plentiful in the use of Spryng on dogs. A second study should confirm the results for successful treatment of CCL; results expected in October 2023. Currently, the only option for treatment without using Spryng is surgery. John expects the feline Spryng product to become available for veterinarians sometime in July 2023. Since the Company has strong animal data results, those results can help the Company with a future pursuit for FDA approval for Human use. Human use could take up to two years for regulatory approval. The interview will air on Bloomberg, episode 462, April 29, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. – https://petvivo.com/ & Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology – https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

From the New to The Street’s Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Hiroyuki Sugimoto, Chairman/Director, CEO, and Co-President, and Takeshi Fuchiwaki, Chief Growth Officer (CGO) at SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) ($SYT) (“SYLA”), talk with New to The Street’s TV Host Joya Dass about the Company. As a Tokyo-based real estate investment firm, the Company has over 250,000 members on its crowdfunding platform making online real-estate investments. The crowdfunding platform is the second largest of its kind in the world. Typically, real-estate investments are small and individual purchases, but through SYLA’s online crowdfunding platform, many now can be a part of a larger real-estate investment strategy. From real-estate development to multi-family dwellings, investors can make direct online investments. For American and Japanese investors, SYLA created the balance between technology and real-estate assets. As cash flow continues to rise, capital inflows should allow the Company more options in acquiring more real-estate. SYLA has no direct competitors since its crowdfunding platform democratizes the typical legacy real-estate business model. Management’s mission is to advance its democratize strategy in the global real estate investment markets while using its crowdfunding platform, “ Rimawari-kun ”. The Company recently listed its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market under trading ticker NASDAQ: SYT. The interview will air on Bloomberg, episode 462, April 29, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Syla Technologies Co., Ltd. - https://syla-tech.jp/en .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King talks with Haggi Alon (“H”), Founder, Executive Director, and CEO of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX) (“SMX”). The Company uses molecular marker technology and a blockchain to authenticate and track/trace raw materials that ensure supply chain integrity and transparency. H on-set pulls out a 99.9 purity gold bar containing the SMX markers, and he further explains how the mining industry uses SMX’s services. From gold mining, refining, and final end-use, the Company installs a unique molecular marker that tracks and traces all steps from mined sources to final goods produced. A blockchain records every step, from the ground to final use, and validates authenticity, ethical sources, and gold purities. Gold investors, banks, financial institutions, jewelry manufacturers, and others can immediately know the quality and origin of the Gold. Track and trace verifications can determine if the Gold is mined, recycled, or combined. The Company technological platform allows its clients to quantify all aspects of the Gold, either for investment or production purposes. SMX provides its clients with an ecosystem combining the digital and physical worlds. B2B (Business to Business) gold transactions need a way to determine quantities, qualities, and places of origin to ensure reliable and ethical manufacturing standards. H tells viewers that everything related to Gold is booming and that SMX’s technological molecular track/trace on the blockchain gives its clients immediate information without third-party intermediaries. SMX offers services for all industries to help its clients with quality assurances and brand certification . The interview will air on Bloomberg, episode 462, April 29, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network, episode 463, May 1, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit SMX – https://smx.tech/ .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , Dubbz.com’s Kyle McConnell, CEO/Co-Founder, and Kevin Webster, Chief Technology Officer (CTO)/Co-Founder talk with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King, about the Company. Dubbz.com is a blockchain gaming platform that allows competition amongst its players, earning monetary prizes. Players with different skill sets engage with others in tournaments and competitions, making wages in cryptocurrencies. The Company has its own Dubbz token for gaming access and offers holders unique benefits. Kyle tells viewers that Dubbz.com offers its end-users the most popular gaming platforms, and the Company’s Web 3.0 gaming platform will offer even more excitement to their gaming community. Kevin explains that after years of development, the gaming ecosystem continues onboarding end-users who enjoy multiple gaming varieties and features. He informs viewers that they have 24/7 referees who can immediately assist and answer questions and concerns. Another exciting feature is the streaming platform , allowing spectators to enjoy competitions and tournaments. The Goal at Dubbz is to bring “FUN” back to online games which appears to be lost in the marketplace. The “Pay-to-Play” platforms used by the industry have many limitations. Dubbz’s platform is completely different, allowing end-users to earn tokens through competitions and tournaments. The Company is on a mission to continue to roll out the Dubbz.com gaming platform, with most of the US having access and soon becoming available in the EU and Brazil. Kyle expects the Brazilian market to become a large percentage of registered end-users in their community. With ever-evolving Web 3.0, Dubbz.com developed and deployed blockchain innovations. Anyone can download the app on iOS and Android. The interview will air on Bloomberg, episode 462, April 29, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Dubbz.com – https://dubbz.com/ .

Alain Ghiai, internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, and the CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) and TV Host/Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry on New to The Street’s “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack” talk about another cybersecurity topic. ChatGPT, a recently launched AI technology, is creating a worldwide discussion about the advancements in technology. Italy banned the use of ChatGPT over privacy concerns of its citizens. Hackers are the problem, using advanced technology platforms like ChatGPT to advance devious ways to steal data. Alain states that since Italy, a country part of the European Union, banned ChatGPT, that most likely the rest of the EU countries will ban it too. European Union and Switzerland have some of the most stringent privacy rules, through regulatory laws, GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and FADP (Federal Act of Data Protection) . Advance technologies need to be looked at more closely to determine the risk-benefits ratios. Some believe installing some short of “Stop” mechanisms if AI advancements abuse humankind. ChatGPT is the creation of a large Big-Tech entity, designed to exploit more uses of data. Unfortunately, unscrupulous hackers are now using the technology to exploit open-source codes to steal data. A good solution is to subscribe to Sekur.com. SekurMail, SekurMessenger , and SekurVPN which offer individuals, businesses, and governments an encrypted military platform that gives secure and private e-communication transmissions. Subscribers are in a closed-loop system with services hosted on Sekur’s private servers located in Switzerland. The subscription fees are reasonable, and Alain tells viewers to go to www.sekurvpn.com to subscribe to SekurVPN or Sekur.com for other service offerings. Also, Alain is still offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, a 15% savings monthly and yearly for any of the Company’s service plans . The discount will remain active for five years for uninterrupted subscriptions. Yearly subscription packages get two months free, adding more savings. With the advancement in AI technology, everyone needs to be diligent regarding data. The lifeblood of any business is their data, and if stolen or compromised, a business can greatly suffer. With Sekur’s enhanced security features, end-users can significantly minimize a possible cybercriminal’s attack. Remember: Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. It never data mines, sells data, or asks for a phone number. The interview (Topic: ChatGPT) will air on Bloomberg, episode 462, April 29, 2023, at 6:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . “Privacy Has Arrived.”

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , Nancy Duitch, CEO of Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (f/k/a – CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.) (OTCQB: CURR) ($CURR) (“Avenir”) sits with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King to talk about the Company. Avenir is a wellness solutions technology Company that creates and markets wellness consumer products. Nancy talks about the Company’s most recently launched product, DNA Complex – Deep Nano-Active Complex. Rob Davidson, Chief Science Officer, and Creator of DNA Complex, created the product which makes wrinkles disappear. After many lab trials, Rob came up with an encapsulation peptide formulation which absorbs directly into the skin and leaves no white films. Competitor products lay atop the skin with no immediate direct absorption and typically leave residues. The Company launched the product the night of the 2023 Oscar Awards with Hollywood Star Nichole Kidman , a global brand ambassador, who used the product while attending the award show. Her makeup artist raved about the product and his review about DNA Complex was in many magazines. An advertisement in the Skimm , a well-known women beauty and wellness publication , increased consumer awareness about the DNA Complex, with the Company receiving many requests for the product. During her interview, Nancy shows pictures of women using the product with before and after results. Consumers searching the Company’s website Sera Labs, Inc. (“Sera Labs”) are purchasing DNA Complex, as well as other product offerings. Nancy is offering PROMO CODE: VIPTV20; go to the DNA Complex landing page – https://seralabshealth.com/pages/dna-complex-landing . The interview airs on the Fox Business Network, episode 463, May 1, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. – https://www.avenirwellness.com/ and Sera Labs, Inc. (“Sera Labs”) – https://seralabshealth.com/ .

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King, from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , interviews Heather Plampin, President/CEO , and Matt Farhat, Head of Business Development of The Cottages on the Key . As a luxury vacation rental and property management Company, The Cottages on the Key offers both vacation property owners and vacationers professional rental experiences. The Company, located in Siesta Key, Florida, has over $165M in portfolio properties and offers vacation renters a vast inventory of property options. From short-term to long-term rentals, the Company can give rental lease options. Property owners continually list with The Cottages on the Key for professional assistance on renting properties; personnel always keep owners’ concerns and expectations paramount. Heather explains how the Company started with her father back in 2008. Facing the possibility of foreclosure on their homes during the “Great Recession”, they decided to put up their homes as vacation rentals. 14-years later, the Company continues to grow with 2022 revenues of around $14M. Matt says that the original business model Heather started in 2008 is the same business model of success used today. The demand from owners and renters alike has The Cottages on the Key beginning to expand in other luxury vacation markets outside of Florida. The Company is launching “The Compass Collection”, a national vacation rental site, which will assist renters and property owners in getting the best customer experience. Matt tells viewers that anyone interested, owners and vacationers, can use the on-screen QR code available during the show or go to www.thecompasscol l ection.com . For more information, viewers can visit The Cottages on the Key – https://www.thecottagesonthekey.com/ and The Compass Collection – http://www.thecompasscollection.com/ . The interview airs on the Fox Business Network, episode 463, May 1, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

Jason Greer, Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Greer Consulting, Inc. (“GCI”) , is back in the Nasdaq MarketSite studio talking with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King about his consulting firm. Greer Consulting, Inc. is an employee relations and diversity management consulting firm that works with companies and organizations to address challenges in the workplace. “Diversity” is a big issue facing many organizations and businesses; Jason takes his years of experiences in labor relations and helps many executives and administrators formulate a plan. The commonly used words “Racism” and “White Guilt” seem to be dictating human resource hiring practices, and subsequently labor negotiations. Jason says all of us, regardless of race, religion, creed, and gender want the same goals, respect, quality wages, and good work environments, while taking care of our families. Jason can give employers, organization, and employees a process that can give results for all parties. GCI’s innovative diversity training program can overcome barriers and provides true and effective training and consulting for your organization. There is no “Boogie Man” when it comes to handling race and diversity issues in the workplace. GCI and their team can assist and develop comprehensive solutions, a win-win for everyone. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Greer Consulting, Inc . – https://hiregci.com/ .

