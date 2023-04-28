Security Federal Corporation Announces Increase in First Quarter Net Income

AIKEN, S.C., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCBB: SFDL), the holding company for Security Federal Bank (the “Bank”), today announced earnings and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.



The Company reported net income of $2.7 million, or $0.82 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to $1.5 million, or $0.48 per share, for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net income was primarily due to an increase in net interest income.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Net interest income increased $2.3 million, or 29.6%, to $10.2 million.

Total interest income increased $5.5 million, or 63.4%, to $14.2 million while total interest expense increased $3.2 million, or 399.9%, to $4.0 million.

Non-interest income decreased $403,000, or 15.5%, to $2.2 million.

Non-interest expense increased $436,000, or 5.1%, to $9.0 million.

Quarter Ended (Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 3/31/2023 3/31/2022 Total interest income $ 14,218 $ 8,700 Total interest expense 3,974 795 Net interest income 10,244 7,905 Provision for credit losses - - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,244 7,905 Non-interest income 2,200 2,603 Non-interest expense 9,031 8,595 Income before income taxes 3,413 1,913 Provision for income taxes 739 364 Net income $ 2,674 $ 1,549 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.82 $ 0.48

Credit Quality

On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard. The transition adjustment of the adoption of CECL included an increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans of $784,000 and an increase in the allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments of $1.2 million, which is recorded in other liabilities. The Company recorded a net decrease to retained earnings of $1.6 million as of January 1, 2023 for the cumulative effect of adopting CECL, which reflects the transition adjustments noted above, net of the applicable deferred tax assets recorded.

The Bank recorded $165,000 in provision for credit losses on loans held for investment and an offsetting reversal of provision for unfunded commitments resulting in a net $0 provision expense for the first quarter of 2023 compared to no provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2022.

Non-performing assets were $6.4 million at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 compared to $2.9 million at March 31, 2022.

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans was 2.07%, 2.00% and 2.17% at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

At Period End (dollars in thousands): 3/31/23 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Non-performing assets $ 6,391 $ 6,421 $ 2,944 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.45 % 0.46 % 0.23 % Allowance for credit losses $ 12,127 $ 11,178 $ 11,129 Allowance to gross loans 2.07 % 2.00 % 2.17 %

Balance Sheet Highlights and Capital Management

Total assets were $1.4 billion at March 31, 2023, a $24.7 million increase since the prior quarter and a year-over-year increase of $106.3 million.



Net loans receivable increased $24.5 million during the first quarter to $574.4 million at March 31, 2023.

Investment securities were $721.2 million at March 31, 2023, a $3.7 million increase since the prior quarter and a year-over-year increase of $31.1 million.

Total deposits remained stable having decreased $1.4 million, or 0.12%, during the quarter to $1.1 billion at March 31, 2023.

Borrowings increased $17.5 million, or 17.0%, during the quarter to $120.8 million. The increase was primarily due to continued loan demand.

Dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Total assets $ 1,406,094 $ 1,381,366 $ 1,299,789 Cash and cash equivalents 24,719 28,502 31,110 Total loans receivable, net * 574,431 549,917 504,359 Investment securities 721,249 717,586 690,118 Deposits 1,108,674 1,110,085 1,125,935 Borrowings 120,848 103,323 69,407 Total shareholders' equity 166,493 160,233 96,458 Common shareholders' equity 83,544 77,284 96,458 Common equity book value per share $ 25.68 $ 23.76 $ 29.65 Total risk based capital to risk weighted assets (1) 19.11 % 19.03 % 19.32 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets (1) 17.85 % 17.78 % 18.06 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 10.39 % 10.41 % 9.68 % * Includes PPP loans of $3.5 million at 3/31/2022. (1) - Ratio is calculated using Bank only information and not consolidated information

Security Federal has 19 full service branches located in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. The Bank’s newest branch, located in downtown Augusta, Georgia, recently opened in April 2023. It is a full-service branch offering depository banking as well as commercial and consumer lending. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank and insurance services are provided by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.

