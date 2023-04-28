Innervoice Media Inc. on Telling Stories Through the Art of Filmmaking

Beverly Hills, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joey Katches and Brandon Vedder’s cooperative mission is to leverage the superpower of filmmaking by sharing stories through an empathetic lens. Today on Mission Matters, the duo talks about the artistic impact of storytelling and their collaboration with Innervoice Media.

In this podcast, the host covers:

How did Katches and Vedder get into filmmaking and turn their passion into a profession?

What kind of projects are Katches and Vedder involved in at Innervoice Media?

What are Innervoice Media’s facilities like?

What upcoming projects does Innervoice Media have on deck?

What advice would Katches and Vedder give their younger selves?

How can the audience find and follow the duo’s work?

About the Podcast Guest

To learn more about Joey Katches, visit www.storylitfilm.com. You can find Brandon Vedder’s work on brandonvedder.com.

Listen to the full podcast interview by Adam Torres

