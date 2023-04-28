West Holistic Medicine Introduces Unique Methodology That Encourages Patient-Led Healing

Austin, Texas, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin-based medical practice, West Holistic Medicine, is reinventing the traditional approach to wellness by offering an integrated framework and personalized care for each patient. Their methodology stems from three distinct categories: Integrative Medicine, personalized care, and Functional Medicine. Integrative medicine can be defined as any combination of healing modalities. West Holistic uses mainstream medicine, nutrition, mind-body practices, Functional Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, craniosacral therapy, massage, and other healing modalities in their practice.

Since West Holistic Medicine is a low-volume clinic, they have the ability to review entire medical histories and develop an individualized care plan with each patient. This allows practitioners to choose the best suited healing tools and adjust their approach if the results don’t meet the goals of a patient.

Regardless of your medical history, integrative and alternative medicine can be a cost-effective way to resolve symptoms. By using natural healing substances and techniques, individuals can potentially avoid uncomfortable side effects caused by medications and/or medical procedures. Holistic medicine addresses medical conditions by viewing the body, mind, and all aspects of life in treatments. This technique makes healing a conscious effort because patients must engage in activities such as breathwork, physical activity, stress management, and balanced sleep to reduce physical symptoms. West Holistic Medicine practices from these ideals and shifts a patient’s focus from illness to wellness.

Ashley Maltz MD, MPH is the lead physician and owner of West Holistic Medicine. She has been studying medicine, both integrative and allopathic, for over 15 years and offers Integrative Medicine practices, Functional Medicine and holistic primary care. From a young age, Ashley envisioned helping others and belonged to a family of medical professionals. After starting medical school, she discovered integrative and alternative practices that she resonated with. After a 2 year distance and in-person Fellowship in Integrative Medicine and another 2 years of faculty work at a medical school, she joined West Holistic Medicine in Austin. She promotes patient-led healing and fundamental change in the way we perceive wellness.

West Holistic Medicine has many skilled members of their team with a wide range of experience and skills. They have an osteopathic physician who serves children and adults utilizing nutrition, homeopathy and Functional Medicine and a full-time licensed Chinese medicine practitioner that uses acupuncture, herbal treatments, and the Alexander Technique. The Alexander Technique corrects postural issues which can relieve pain, improve balance, and eliminate the fear of change. West Holistic Medicine also has two part-time massage therapists, one of which is knowledgeable in indigenous healing practices.

The clinic also provides other unique healing modalities: The Aroma Freedom Technique (AFT), biodynamic craniosacral therapy, and TMJ relief. AFT utilizes psychological principles and aromatherapy to erase limiting beliefs and minimize stress. Biodynamic craniosacral therapy involves gentle touch, breathing management to release stress, tension, and trauma in the body. This therapy also helps balance the nervous system and stimulate the healing process.

West Holistic Medicine is excited to welcome more patients and offer other specialized treatments in the future to Austin residents and anyone looking for a customized approach to wellness. For more information about services, pricing, and consultations, visit West Holistic Medicine’s website.

