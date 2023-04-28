Release of Financial Report and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

DISRUPTIVE CAPITAL ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED

(“the Company”)

Audited Financial Statements published 28 April 2023

The Board of Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited announces the release of its Financial Report and Audited Financial Statements for the period from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022.

A copy of the Financial Report and Audited Financial Statements are available on the Company’s website: www.disruptivecapitalac.com

Enquiries to:

disruptive@admina.gg

Registered office

First Floor

10 Lefebvre Street

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 2PE

