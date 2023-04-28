Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW), and Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG)

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX)



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties. Specifically, the investigation relates to the allegations in a complaint that asserts the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient internal controls relating to its use of licensed software and expense management; (ii) as a result of these deficiencies, the Company improperly used third-party evaluation software for business purposes over a multi-year period; (iii) investigation and remediation of the foregoing—i.e., by paying vendors the full cost to use their software for business purposes—would cause the Company to incur significant expenses; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties. Specifically, the investigation relates to the allegations in a complaint that asserts the Company failed to disclose to investors: (i) that Allbirds was overemphasizing products that extended beyond the Company’s core offerings; (ii) that the Company’s non-core products had a narrower appeal and were not resonating with customers as well as the Company’s core products; (iii) that Allbirds was underinvesting in its core consumers’ favorite products to push the Company’s newer products with narrower appeal; (iv) that underinvesting in Allbirds’ core products was negatively impacting the Company’s sales; and (v) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties. Specifically, the investigation relates to the allegations in a complaint that asserts the Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) that Prospect was facing significant pressures affecting the profitability of its Pennsylvania properties; (ii) that, as a result, there was a significant risk that Prospect would be unable to meet its rental obligations owed to MPT; (iii) that, “given the elongated timing of the Pennsylvania recovery,” the Company was reasonably likely to record an impairment charge to the real estate value of the Pennsylvania properties; (iv) and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties. Specifically, the investigation relates to the allegations in a complaint that asserts the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that Plug was unable to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, resulting in reduced revenues and margins, increased inventory levels, and several large deals being delayed until at least 2023, among other issues.

