Medallion Bank Reports 2023 First Quarter Results and Declares Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKP, the “Bank”), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).



2023 First Quarter Highlights

Record quarterly net income of $21.4 million, compared to $18.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Net interest income of $44.3 million with a net interest margin of 9.05%, compared to $37.2 million and 9.66% in the prior year quarter.

Provision for credit losses was $3.9 million, compared to a $2.1 million provision for loan losses in the prior year quarter.

Annualized net charge-offs were 2.5% of average loans outstanding, compared to 0.7% in the prior year quarter.

Annualized ROA and ROE were 4.36% and 28.38%, respectively, compared to 4.82% and 28.55% for the prior year period.

The total loan portfolio grew 26.4% from March 31, 2022 to $1.9 billion as of March 31, 2023.

Total assets were $2.1 billion and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 16.43% at March 31, 2023.

Donald Poulton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Bank, stated, “We are happy with the start to the year and continue to position ourselves for the future. In the first quarter, recurring loan losses in our home improvement portfolio fell from fourth quarter levels, and a large portion of our recreation portfolio charge-offs were non-recurring and related to our adoption of CECL. We also had material medallion loan settlements and recoveries this quarter that reduced provision and boosted earnings. Medallion loan recoveries are difficult to predict, and we expect variability for the rest of 2023. Last but not least, given the recent banking environment, we are fortunate that our deposits are concentrated in brokered deposits that have no right of voluntarily withdrawals. Our deposits are also acquired to fund our loan growth, which differs from a typical bank that acquires assets to use its available deposits. A consequence of this is a relatively small investment portfolio and related unrealized gains or losses. We believe our business model to be resilient under a wide variety of conditions.”

Recreation Lending Segment

The Bank’s recreation loan portfolio grew 20.5% to $1.2 billion as of March 31, 2023, compared to $1.0 billion at March 31, 2022.

Net interest income was $32.8 million, compared to $28.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Recreation loans were 64.3% of loans receivable as of March 31, 2023, compared to 67.4% at March 31, 2022.

Annualized net charge-offs were 3.33% of average recreation loans outstanding, compared to 1.07% in the prior year quarter. Charge-offs included $2.5 million in loans to borrowers in bankruptcy, reflecting a change in charge-off practices following our adoption of the CECL accounting standard.

The provision for recreation credit losses was $7.8 million, compared to a $1.7 million provision for loan losses in the prior year quarter. The provision was elevated in part due to the non-recurring bankruptcy charge-offs.



Home Improvement Lending Segment

The Bank’s home improvement loan portfolio grew 41.4% to $669.6 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $473.5 million at March 31, 2022.

Net interest income was $10.8 million, compared to $8.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Home improvement loans were 35.5% of loans receivable as of March 31, 2023, compared to 31.7% at March 31, 2022.

The provision for home improvement credit losses was $3.1 million, compared to a $1.2 million provision for loan losses in the prior year quarter.

Annualized net charge-offs were 0.80% of average home improvement loans outstanding, compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.55% in the prior year quarter.

Current Expected Credit Loss Accounting Standard Adoption on January 1

On January 1, 2023, we formally adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard (Topic 326), otherwise known as CECL. Our calculation of the CECL transition amount on that date was an $11.6 million increase in our allowance for credit losses. This was an increase in the combined recreation and home improvement loan allowance of approximately 22%, and was recorded in retained earnings with no impact on net income. Because all medallion loans have specific reserves, the medallion loan allowance was not affected. With the adoption of CECL, our provisions for credit losses during the first quarter reflect an earlier recognition of credit losses than under the incurred loss accounting standard. We also elected to phase in the regulatory capital effects of the CECL transition amount, which reduced the capital impact by $6.2 million and increased our Tier 1 leverage ratio by 32 basis points.

Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

On April 27, 2023, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the Bank’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MBNKP.” The dividend is payable on July 3, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2023.

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, costs, sales, net investment income, earnings, returns and growth. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "continue," "expect," or "believe," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature, such as "continuing." These statements may relate to our future earnings, returns, capital levels, sources of funding, growth prospects, asset quality and pursuit and execution of our strategy. Medallion Bank's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements.

MEDALLION BANK

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 Total interest income $ 52,934 $ 41,345 Total interest expense 8,600 4,154 Net interest income 44,334 37,191 Provision for credit losses 3,859 2,144 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 40,475 35,047 Other income (loss) Write-downs of loan collateral in process of foreclosure and other assets (252 ) (386 ) Other non-interest income 284 156 Total other income (loss) 32 (230 ) Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 4,392 3,505 Loan servicing 2,815 2,669 Collection costs 1,458 1,158 Regulatory fees 682 451 Professional fees 667 411 Occupancy and equipment 202 244 Other 1,101 894 Total non-interest expense 11,317 9,332 Income before income taxes 29,190 25,485 Provision for income taxes 7,765 6,701 Net income $ 21,425 $ 18,784



