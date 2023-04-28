Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Loss Of $1.5 Million For the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Hamilton, BERMUDA

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $1.5 million, or $31.42 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $5.5 million, or $117.07 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Book value per weighted share at December 31, 2022 was $758.44, a decline from the book value per weighted share of $916.83 at December 31, 2021.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $0.2 million from $4.9 million a year ago to $5.1 million. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net earned property and casualty premiums decreased $0.7 million from $20.8 million to $20.1 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $0.4 million from $2.6 million to $3.0 million and gross written premiums increased $16.6 million, moving from $101.5 million to $118.1 million. Quarter to Date direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and overall economic recovery. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 84.8% to 82.2%.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, fee income increased $0.5 million from $11.2 million a year ago to $11.7 million and gross written premiums increased $32.6 million, moving from $420.5 million to $453.1 million. Year to date direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and overall economic recovery. Year to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased from 69.1% to 72.1%.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, operating expenses decreased $0.2 million from $3.2 million to $3.0 million. For the year ended December 31, 2022, operating expenses decreased $2.7 million from $14.2 million to $11.5 million largely due to a one-time recognition in the amount of $1.2 million in 2021 of items previously held as a receivable against a personal guarantee contract and a $1.5 million decrease in taxes, licenses and fees largely related to increased Louisiana taxes in 2021.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

American Overseas Group Limited 
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(unaudited) 
As at Decemeber 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 
(dollars in thousands) 
              
              
        December 31, 2022  December 31, 2021  
Assets          
              
  Investments:        
   Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $97,646   $102,678   
   Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value   2,708    3,781   
  Cash and cash equivalents   32,212    31,908   
  Restricted cash   3,968    4,440   
  Accrued investment income   455    553   
  Premiums receivable   94,704    76,626   
  Deferred insurance premiums   132,602    108,904   
  Reinsurance balances receivable, net   248,234    223,982   
  Deferred policy acquisition costs   4,029    4,588   
  Intangible assets   4,800    4,800   
  Goodwill    33,050    33,050   
  Other assets   3,978    3,166   
   Total Assets  $658,386   $598,476   
              
              
Liabilities and Equity        
              
 Liabilities:        
  Loss and loss expense reserve  $253,886   $215,642   
  Deferred commission income   2,661    3,210   
  Unearned premiums   137,929    113,423   
  Ceded premium payable   88,117    82,059   
  Payable to general agents   5,469    7,121   
  Funds withheld   99,409    104,257   
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   16,499    12,420   
  Notes payable   18,021    16,521   
  Non-owned interest in VIE   300    300   
  Interest payable   464    451   
   Total Liabilities   622,755    555,404   
              
 Shareholders' Equity:        
  Common shares   4,698    4,698   
  Additional paid-in capital   189,179    189,179   
  Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (4,240)   1,124   
  Retained deficit   (159,459)   (157,982)  
   Total Shareholders' Equity   30,178    37,019   
    Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries   5,453    6,053   
  Total Equity   35,631    43,072   
              
   Total Liabilities and Equity  $658,386   $598,476   
              
  See Notes to December 31, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com 
              



 American Overseas Group Limited   
 Consolidated Statements of Operations   
 (unaudited)   
 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)   
                   
                   
         Three months ended December 31, Twelve Months ended December 31,   
          2022   2021 2022   2021    
  Revenues             
                   
   Net premiums earned  $5,101  $4,905  $20,126  $20,840    
   Fee income   3,007   2,582   11,693   11,248    
                   
   Net investment income   122   232   263   439    
   Net realized gains on investments   -   5   237   55    
   Other income   20   22   936   128    
                   
                   
    Total revenues   8,250   7,746   33,255   32,710    
                   
  Expenses             
   Losses and loss adjustment expenses   4,191   4,161   14,506   14,392    
   Acquisition expenses   1,573   1,624   6,342   7,130    
   Operating expenses   2,940   3,200   11,540   14,238    
   Other expense   -   -   -   -    
   Interest expense   464   451   1,816   1,803    
                   
    Total expenses   9,168   9,436   34,204   37,563    
                   
                   
 Pre-tax net profit / (loss)   $ (918) $ (1,690) $ (949) $ (4,853)   
   Income tax (expense)   -   (36)  -   (62)   
                   
 Net profit / (loss) before dividends   (918)  (1,726)  (949)  (4,915)   
   Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary   (527)  -   (527)  (585)   
                   
                   
 Net profit / (loss) available to common shareholders  $ (1,445) $ (1,726) $ (1,476) $ (5,500)   
                   
                   
  Net profit / (loss) per common share:            
  Basic    $(30.76) $(36.73) $(31.42) $(117.07)   
  Diluted     (30.76)  (36.73)  (31.42)  (117.07)   
                   
  Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:           
  Basic     46,979   46,979   46,979   46,979    
  Diluted     46,979   46,979   46,979   46,979    
                   
 See Notes to December 31, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com 
                   