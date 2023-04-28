Brink’s Appoints Elizabeth A. Galloway Chief Human Resources Officer

RICHMOND, Va., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services, today announced that Elizabeth A. Galloway will join the company as executive vice president and chief human resources officer, effective May 15.

Galloway, who brings two decades of experience in the development of human capital strategy, will join the executive leadership team and report to president and chief executive officer Mark Eubanks.

“Elizabeth has a proven track record of planning and executing organizational transformation. She also brings a wealth of global leadership experience, as well as deep expertise in compensation strategy and design,” said Eubanks. “Talent is a key pillar underpinning our business strategy, and Elizabeth will be critical to fostering an employee experience that inspires excellence and allows everyone to reach their potential.”

Galloway will join from Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH), the U.S. leader in the single-family home rental industry. As executive vice president and chief human resources officer, she led all aspects of human resources across the organization, including developing leadership programs and launching inclusion and diversity strategy. Prior to Invitation Homes, she served in human resources leadership roles at home décor retailer At Home, PepsiCo, Owens Corning, and Marathon Petroleum Company.

“Brink’s is an iconic brand and a company that recognizes that people are a company’s most important asset,” said Galloway. “I look forward to building on their efforts to establish an inclusive workplace that attracts, develops, and empowers our employees to fuel the company’s growth strategy.”

Galloway holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's degree in industrial labor relations from West Virginia University.



About The Brink’s Company

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) is a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

