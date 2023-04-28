Artella Solutions, Inc. Announces Expansion into 6 States with New Leadership Team

HOUSTON, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Artella Solutions, Inc. (“ARTELLA”) today announces its proliferation into new regions that have the most opportunity to capture market share. Outside of Texas, where ARTELLA is based, industry veterans are joining the company’s national sales team to open the Arizona, Florida, Ohio, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania markets. Plans are underway for scaling clinical operations and elite customer service teams to accommodate ARTELLA’s rapid growth.

The key to ARTELLA’s operations is to advance the well-being of patients with rhythm disorders while providing high-quality, real-time data to physicians for immediate viewing.

ARTELLA’s diverse range of solutions and services for both patients and healthcare providers allows flexibility to offer customized solutions for an easier and more representative alternate to in-hospital ECG and cardiac monitoring. Data is continually collected, live-streamed and easily integrated into the company’s proprietary online, device-agnostic health platform, which is seamlessly utilized during patients’ daily activities while improving quality of life for patients and reducing costs for institutions and providers.

In order to advance on corporate milestone objectives, ARTELLA’s board provided guidance for the hiring of highly rated and proven specialists that fit the corporate culture and strategic plan that was implemented by the company’s CEO.

Larry Lawson, Chairman of the Board, stated, “ARTELLA is a very special, one-of-a-kind company that bridges opportunity, technology and people who have verifiable industry backgrounds of success in our space. Our technology, coupled with our unsurpassed level of service, is what we are. Artella has begun its growth and is destined to write a new chapter in cardiac patient monitoring.”

Artella Solutions has added the following industry talent to its leadership team:

Jacinta Fitzsimons, EVP, Clinical Operations

Joseph K. Hashim, EVP, Commercialization and Corporate Strategy

Linda Nelson, VP, Revenue Cycle Operations

Ramesh Hariharan, MD, Medical Director

Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine and Chief of Cardiac Electrophysiology at UTHealth Houston



Sepand Moshiri, Co-Founder and CEO of Artella Solutions, commented, “This is a long-awaited expansion after a robust corporate reorganization and restructuring to ensure maximum shareholder value. We believe that our end users, both physician clinics and their patients, will be excited with the best technology, real-time data platform and customer service in the industry.”

To learn more about Artella Solutions, please visit: https://www.artellainc.com/

About Artella Solutions, Inc.

For patients:

Artella Solutions Inc. is a digital healthcare company monitoring patients’ heart rhythms and assisting physicians’ paths from care to cure utilizing the latest patch technology to detect and capture abnormal changes in heart rhythms.

For physicians:

Artella Solutions Inc. provides healthcare providers with one system that meets the diagnostic needs of physicians to easily monitor, diagnose and treat patients while ensuring clinical and economic benefits for providers and patients alike.



To learn more, visit https://www.artellainc.com/ .

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/artella-solutions

Contact:

Sepand Moshiri, CEO

713-821-3200

sep@artellainc.com



