Paul Mueller Company Announces Its First Quarter Earnings of 2023

| Source: Paul Mueller Company Paul Mueller Company

Springfield, Missouri, UNITED STATES

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY 
THREE-MONTH REPORT 
Unaudited 
      (In thousands)      
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
            
 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 March 31  March 31 
 2023  2022  2023  2022 
            
Net Sales$56,351  $40,775  $207,096  $180,109 
Cost of Sales39,554  31,861  159,979  136,190 
        Gross Profit$16,797  $8,914  $47,117  $43,919 
Selling, General and Administrative Expense12,587  10,240  37,358  42,816 
        Operating Income (Loss)$4,210  $(1,326) $9,759  $1,103 
Interest Expense(97) (388) (406) (679
PPP Loan Forgiveness-  -  -  1,884 
Other Income720  264  1,571  3,070 
Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes$4,833  $(1,450) $10,924  $5,378 
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes1,166  (328) 2,526  800 
Net Income (Loss)$3,667  $(1,122) $8,398  $4,578 
            
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share –– Basic and Diluted$3.38  ($1.03) $7.74  $4.22 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 
     
 Three Months Ended 
 March 31 
 2023 2022 
     
Net Income (Loss)$3,667 $(1,122
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:    
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment164 (482
Change in Pension Liability- - 
Comprehensive Income (Loss)$3,831 $(1,604


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
      
 March 31  December 31 
 2023  2022 
      
Cash and Short-Term Investments$36,599  $38,176 
Accounts Receivable23,199  20,580 
Inventories (FIFO)51,267  48,515 
LIFO Reserve(21,506) (21,691
Inventories (LIFO)29,761  26,824 
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases27  24 
Other Current Assets4,278  3,156 
        Current Assets$93,864  $88,760 
      
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment41,888  41,511 
Right of Use Assets2,492  2,304 
Other Assets5,468  5,041 
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases355  312 
        Total Assets$144,067  $137,928 
      
Accounts Payable$11,598  $11,802 
Current Maturities and Short-Term debt636  628 
Current Lease Liabilities463  448 
Advance Billings40,200  41,288 
Pension Liabilities11,149  11,558 
Other Current Liabilities23,378  20,062 
        Current Liabilities$87,424  $85,786 
      
Long-Term Debt9,591  9,349 
Long-Term Pension Liabilities236  236 
Other Long-Term Liabilities2,300  1,737 
Lease Liabilities790  762 
        Total Liabilities$100,341  $97,870 
Shareholders' Investment43,726  40,058 
        Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment$144,067  $137,928 

 

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
    
 March 31 December 31
 2023 2022
Book Value per Common Share$40.27 $36.90
Total Shares Outstanding1,085,711 1,085,711
Backlog$122,818 $132,829


 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT  
            Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)    
                
  Common Stock Paid-in Surplus Retained Earnings  Treasury Stock      
          Total 
Balance, December 31, 2022$ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 75,721  $ (10,787) $ (36,092) $ 40,058 
Add (Deduct):               
 Net Income    3,667        3,667 
 Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax          164  164 
 Dividends, $.15 per Common Share    (163)       (163
 Treasury Stock Acquisition             - 
Balance, March 31, 2023$ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 79,225  $ (10,787) $ (35,928) $ 43,726 


 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023  Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 
     
Operating Activities:     
      
  Net Income (Loss)$3,667  $(1,122
      
  Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:     
    Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense(409) (953
    Bad Debt Expense (Recovery)15  (4
    Depreciation & Amortization1,560  1,503 
    Loss (Gain) on Sales of Equipment9  (1)
  Change in Assets and Liabilities     
     (Inc) Dec in Accts and Notes Receivable(2,634) 2,031 
     (Inc) in Inventories(2,937) (5,129
     (Inc) in Prepayments(1,122) (660
     (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases(46) (28
      Dec in Other LT Assets240  13 
     (Dec) in Accounts Payable(204) (152
     Inc (Dec) in Accrued Income Tax430  (1
     Inc in Other Accrued Expenses3,622  705 
     (Dec) Inc in Advanced Billings(1,088) 8,142 
     (Dec) Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings(736) 377 
     Inc in Lease Liability for Operating-  90 
     Inc in Lease Liability for Financing131  - 
     Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating(65) (73
     (Dec) in Long Term Liabilities(58) (24
        Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities$375  $4,714 
      
Investing Activities     
     Intangibles(62) - 
     Proceeds from Sales of Equipment2  1 
     Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment(1,589) (1,935
       Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities$(1,649) $(1,934
      
Financing Activities     
     Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing(46) (57
    (Repayment) of Long-Term Debt(158) (380
     Dividends Paid(163) (163
     Treasury Stock Acquisitions-  (38
       Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities$(367) $(638)
      
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes 64  (910
      
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents$(1,577) $1,232 
      
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year38,176  11,281 
      
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter$36,599  $12,513 
      

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended March 31.

Three Months Ended March 31
Revenue 2023   2022 
Domestic$45,585  $28,116 
Mueller BV$11,304  $12,980 
Eliminations$(538) $(321)
Net Revenue$56,351  $40,775 

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended March 31.

Twelve Months Ended March 31
Revenue 2023   2022 
Domestic$162,662  $131,698 
Mueller BV$45,680  $49,773 
Eliminations$(1,246) $(1,362)
Net Revenue$207,096  $180,109 

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the three months ended March 31.

Three Months Ended March 31
Net Income 2023   2022 
Domestic$4,450  $(885)
Mueller BV$(770) $(238)
Eliminations$(13) $1 
Net Income (Loss)$3,667  $(1,122)

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended March 31.

Twelve Months Ended March 31
Net Income 2023   2022 
Domestic$9,852  $4,760 
Mueller BV$(1,435) $(209)
Eliminations$(19) $27 
Net Income$8,398  $4,578 

B. Key headlines for the quarter:

  • Strong backlog in the U.S. has contributed to strong first quarter results.
  • Mueller B.V. announced organizational changes that should help improve future results.
  • The domestic bank borrowing facility was amended in anticipation of the pension plan terminations announced in the 4th quarter of 2022.

C. March 31, 2023 backlog is $122.8 million compared to $130.8 million at March 31, 2022. The majority of this backlog is in the U.S. where the backlog is 115.4 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $118.4 million at March 31, 2022. The $3 million reduction in U.S. backlog is from the BioPharm division working through a large pharmaceutical project with its backlog reduced $20 million year over year. All other business segments are nearly flat or have increased backlog from the previous year. In the Netherlands, the backlog is $8.2 million at March 31, 2023 versus $13.0 million March 31, 2022. Of this decrease, almost $2.5 million is from its German subsidiary, DEG Engineering GmbH (DEG) (see footnote E) and approximately $1.5 million is related to process and beer tank projects.

D. Revenue is up from the previous year by $15.6 million and $27.0 million on a three-month and twelve-month basis. Every business segment in the U.S. has an increase led by the pharmaceutical group. In the Netherlands, revenue is down to last year by $1.7 million and $4.1 million on a three-month and twelve-month basis. The shortfall is primarily from milk tanks sold to Great Britain and Ireland and serving beer tanks. The strengthening dollar from 2021 also increases the unfavorable variance.

Net Income is up $4.8 million and $3.8 million on a three-month and twelve-month basis. Every business segment in the U.S. is showing an increase led by the pharmaceutical and component groups. In the Netherlands, earnings are down with lower revenue plus the restructure cost discussed in footnote E.

We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO and non-reoccurring events such as the PPP loan forgiveness and profit and loss from Mueller Field Operations which was sold on December 31, 2021. These adjusted earnings are up $4.8 million for the three months. The twelve-month adjusted earnings are up $7.9 million.  

E. On March 6, 2023, Mueller B.V. management discussed with the works council the shutting down of DEG. A works council is a group of employees who looks after the interest of employees and is required by the Dutch government for any Dutch company with 50 or more employees. The works council consented to the shutdown as well as the BV reorganization discussed below on April 3, 2023. Mueller B.V. management plans to terminate the operations of DEG by the second quarter of 2023. DEG had not been profitable in recent years and had revenues of $2,400,000 and earnings before tax of $14,000 in 2022.

On April 13, 2023, Mueller BV management announced to the employees a restructure that will eliminate twelve non-manufacturing positions. Restructuring charges of $588,500 for both DEG and the Mueller BV restructure are in the 1st quarter results.

F. The Company has pension plans covering domestic employees represented by a bargaining unit (Contract Plan) and employees not represented by a bargaining unit (Noncontract Plan). The participants discontinued accruing benefits in these plans in 2011. On November 1, 2022, and December 1, 2022, the Company announced that it had initiated a standard plan termination of the Contract Plan and Noncontract Plan, respectively. The Company applied to the Internal Revenue Service for its approval of the terminations on December 15, 2022. As of today, the IRS has not responded. This process takes approximately a year to complete, culminating in the affected participants receiving either a lump sum payment or a monthly annuity payment provided by an insurance company.

The underfunded status of the two plans combined as of December 31, 2022, was $11.8 million. These terminations will require approximately this amount of cash from the Company, adjusted for any further changes to the plans’ funded status. The terminations will end future requirements for Company contributions to the plans, which have averaged $4.2 million per year in the previous three years. The Company expects to complete the terminations in late 2023 or early 2024, at which time the accumulated actuarial losses will be recognized as a non-cash reduction of pre-tax earnings. The accumulated actuarial loss related to these plans is $44,874,302 as of December 31, 2022.

G. On March 10, 2023, the Company amended its domestic bank borrowing facility to extend the agreement until March 31, 2024. All pricing and terms remain the same, except for the changes below.

The following will be excluded from the Fixed Charge Coverage calculation:

1. All non-cash settlement charges related to the termination of the pension plans.

2. Cash pension payments that exceed pension expenses and that are related to the termination of the pension plans, not to exceed $25,000,000.

H. The pre-tax results for the three months ended March 31, 2023, were favorably affected by $0.2 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023, were unfavorably affected by $2.6 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, were unfavorably affected by $2.1 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 were unfavorably affected by $5.2 million increase in the LIFO reserve.

I. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.11 for March, 2022; 1.07 for December, 2022 and 1.09 for March, 2023, respectively.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2022 annual report, available at www.paulmueller.com


Contact Info:  
Ken Jeffries
(417) 575-9346
kjeffries@paulmueller.com
https://paulmueller.com  