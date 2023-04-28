Lincoln Electric To Present At The Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

CLEVELAND, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced that Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference being held virtually on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on our Investor Relations web site at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com . A replay will also be accessible on our Investor Relations web site.

About Lincoln Electric