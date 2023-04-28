Peak Discovery Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Discovery Capital Ltd. (TSXV: HE.H) (the “Company” or “Peak Discovery”) announces that the voting results from the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) which was held on April 27, 2023.



At the Meeting, 13,472,841 common shares, representing 69.38% of the issued and outstanding shares, were voted by proxy. All proposed resolutions were approved, and details of all resolutions that were voted upon are set out in the Management Information Circular (the “Circular”) dated March 23, 2023, which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

All of the board of directors nominees listed in the Circular were re-elected as directors of the Company. Results of the vote were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Joanne Yan 13,386,924 99.36 % 85,917 0.64 % S.Randall Smallbone 13,467,206 99.96 % 5,635 0.04 % Mary Ma 13,398,823 99.45 % 74,018 0.55 %

Shareholders also approved the following three additional resolutions at the Meeting, namely:

1. Re-appointing the Company’s auditors, Mao & Ying LLP, with 99.91% of the votes cast in favor.

2. Approval of the new 10% rolling incentive Stock Option Plan, with 99.89% of the votes cast in favor.

3. Approval of the consolidation of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares on up to five (5) existing common shares to one new common share (5:1) basis, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, with 99.48% of the votes cast in favor.

About Peak Discovery Capital Ltd.

Peak Discovery’s principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses for future merger and acquisition.

