Eqonex Limited f/k/a Diginex Limited: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; June 20, 2023 deadline

​LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Eqonex Limited f/k/a Diginex Limited (OTC: EQOSQ) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Eqonex securities (OTC: EQOSQ) between March 7, 2022 and November 29, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and neglected to disclose important information about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the defendants did not inform investors that: (1) they had no intention of utilizing the Exchange or investing in its technology, (2) Eqonex did not have the means to repay Bifinity as per the Loan Agreement, (3) there were no plans to finalize a merger between Eqonex and Bifinity or Binance, and (4) the defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis due to the aforementioned factors. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages when the true details were disclosed.

