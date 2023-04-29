Educational Robots Market is Predicted to Reach USD 8.6 Billion at a CAGR of 18.00% by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Tokyo, Japan, April 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Educational Robots Market Research Report: By Type, Application, Component, and Region - Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 8.6 billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 18.00% during the assessment timeframe.

Key Companies in the Educational Robots market includes.

SoftBank

BLUE FROG ROBOTICS

Aisoy Robotics

QIHAN Technology Co.

FANUC

ST Robot Co.

Hanson Robotics

PAL Robotics

Probotics America

Wonder Workshop

Ozobot & Evollve, Inc.

Makeblock, Co. Ltd

Modular Robotics

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 8.6 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 18.00% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Study Period 2023-2030 Key Market Opportunities The development of humanoid robots represents a major opportunity for players in the educational robots market Key Market Drivers The increasing automation in the education sector The increasing research and development in the robotics sector

The education sector has been rapidly adopting technology, and educational robots have become a popular tool for improving students' learning experiences. These robots may be programmed to do a variety of educational tasks, ranging from teaching basic topics like maths and science to more difficult disciplines like coding and robotics.

They are also suitable for interactive learning, gaming, and simulations. The growing use of educational robots in schools and other educational institutions is propelling the educational robot market forward, and this trend is projected to continue in the future years.

Humanoid robots are also available on the educational robots market service. This is the smallest market category, but it is predicted to have a high potential and contribute significantly to the transformation of the education service business. These robots are also demonstrating their expertise and skill in the sphere of medical and healthcare services. They are gaining popularity by serving as companion robots. The Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at MIT is working on a machine learning technology known as C-Learn.

This enables non-coders to assist and teach robotic motions and tasks by providing basic information about the things being controlled and then organising demos for the robot for a single demo. As a result, such Educational Robots-related factors have increased the Educational Robots market CAGR globally in recent years.

The Educational Robots market is divided into two components: hardware and software. In 2022, the hardware category accounted for the majority of Educational Robots market revenue.

The Educational Robots market is divided into two types: humanoid and non-humanoid. Humanoid robots are meant to mirror the human form and movement and are often used for teaching a wide range of subjects in 2022.

The Educational Robots market is divided into formal and informal education segments based on application. The formal education category dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to increase at the fastest rate over the forecast period, 2023-2030.

The study divides the market into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The Asia-Pacific area is one of the fastest-growing educational robot marketplaces, with the second-largest market share worldwide. Due to their vast and fast rising economies, increased investment in education and research, and growing acceptance of technology in the education sector, countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are leading the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The region also has a big and expanding student population, which fuels demand for advanced and sophisticated educational robots.

In the educational robotics market, Europe has the third-largest market share. The region is home to some of the world's best universities, which are driving demand for advanced and sophisticated educational robots. Educational robots are widely utilised in both formal and informal educational settings in Europe, and they are progressively being adopted by schools, universities, and other educational institutions to improve students' learning experiences.

The region is also distinguished by significant investment in education and research, which is propelling the creation of advanced and sophisticated educational robots. Furthermore, the Germany Educational Robots market had the biggest market share, while the UK Educational Robots market was the fastest expanding in the European region.

North America is one of the main markets for educational robots, with a high global market share. This is due to a number of factors, including the region's significant presence of technology firms, high levels of investment in education and research, and the rising acceptance of technology in the education sector.

Educational robots are widely utilised in both formal and informal educational settings in North America, and they are progressively being adopted by schools, universities, and other educational institutions to improve students' learning experiences. The region is also home to some of the world's largest and most advanced technological firms, who are substantially investing in the creation of instructional robots. Furthermore, the Educational Robots market in the United States had the biggest market share, while the Educational Robots market in Canada was the fastest-growing market in the North American area.

