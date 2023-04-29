Dividend approval

English French Dutch

Press release

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Dividend confirmation

28 April 2023

The general shareholders meeting of 28 April 2023 has approved the annual accounts as at 31 December 2022, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 0.86 per share.

The dividend will be payable as from 5 May 2023 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 18.

Ex-coupon 3 May 2023

Record date 4 May 2023

Payment date 5 May 2023

The board of directors