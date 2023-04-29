Dividend approval

Press release
FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV
Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels
Dividend confirmation
28 April 2023
The general shareholders meeting of 28 April 2023 has approved the annual accounts as at 31 December 2022, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 0.86 per share.
The dividend will be payable as from 5 May 2023 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 18.
Ex-coupon 3 May 2023
Record date 4 May 2023
Payment date 5 May 2023
The board of directors