Cycling Helmet Market to Capture a CAGR of 3.2% Between 2022 and 2030 While Touching Approximately USD 835.5 Million by 2030 Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

London, United Kingdom, April 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights “ Cycling Helmet Market Information By Type, Application, And Region - Forecast till 2030"; the market will achieve USD 835.5 million by 2030 at a 3.2% CAGR.



Market Synopsis

As people's concerns about their safety and well-being while bicycling grow, cycling helmets are becoming increasingly visible worldwide. Cycling helmets are made to protect a cyclist's head while riding to lessen the effects of accidents. The primary goal of a helmet is to prevent head injuries in the event of a bike fall. Helmets are divided into three categories based on the cyclist's riding style: road bike helmets are well-ventilated, light, and aerodynamic. Helmets for mountain bikes are well-ventilated and cover the back of the head. Recreational bike helmets offer fundamental protection and are a practical option. Different sizes of cycling helmets offer greater safety for cyclists.

The product's ability to shield the user from potentially fatal injuries, adverse weather, and other risks increases the demand. The rising production of smart helmets with desirable features like LED indicators, water resistance, and shockproofing provides an opportunity for market expansion. An important factor in the market's expansion is the rising production of bicycles in numerous nations worldwide, which has led to increased consumer demand for the product. Due to its affordability and environmental friendliness, cycling is becoming a more popular mode of transportation, fueling the demand for cycling helmets. The world's cycling networks are expanding as a result. The rise in accidents and fatalities from head injuries is fueling this movement.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8200

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 835.5 Million CAGR 3.2 % (2022 to 2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Stringent Laws Mandating The Use Of Helmets

Market Competitive Landscape:

The dominant players in the cycling helmets market are:

Uvex Sports (Germany)

Amer Sports (Finland)

POC Sweden AB (Sweden)

Urge Bike Products (France)

LAS helmets (Italy)

Trek Bicycle Corporation (US)

MET-Helmets (Italy)

Limar Srl (Italy)

Polisport Plásticos SA (Portugal)

Vista Outdoor Operations LLC (US)

Specialized Bicycle Components (US)

Dorel Sports (Canada)

Orbea (Spain)

SCOTT Sports SA. (Switzerland)

KASK S.p.a. (Italy)

Merida & Centurion Germany GmbH (Germany)

Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd (China)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

The factors driving the development of the cycling helmet market include the rise in safety concerns, demand for cycles, promoting the use of helmets, and government rules and regulations regarding road safety. The market for helmets may be threatened by a disregard for individual security and a lack of knowledge about traffic safety. But an increase in riders participating in riding competitions, a rise in income, and stricter regulation of road safety can open opportunities for the global market. Cycling helmets are special safety gear designed to fit the human skull. Therefore, when it comes to bicycle helmets, one size truly does fit all.

Governments worldwide are becoming stricter about mandating that cyclists wear helmets. The cycling helmet market has grown significantly as a result of this. A significant factor has also been the rising purchasing power of the world's middle classes and the recent spike in bike accidents. In today's global society, obesity represents a growing issue. Cycling is frequently cited as an efficient strategy to combat obesity by middle-class people. They desire and require bicycle helmets. Cycling helmets are getting smarter, safer, and more fashionable to wear. Regular cyclists are better protected as a result of all these factors. Manufacturers of bike helmets have been strongly encouraged by the sharp rise in the number of female riders to 'feminize' their products to capture this lucrative market.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8200

Market Restraints:

The price of cycling helmets has been preventing many potential buyers from purchasing them. The general public's lack of knowledge regarding the value of cycling helmets for overall biking safety is another important barrier. Nevertheless, the growth of safety features is hampered by the fact that many people, particularly in developing and underdeveloped nations, disregard their use due to a lack of awareness of their significance and low purchasing power.

COVID 19 Analysis

Different industries' operations and the supply chains of various businesses, where goods can be imported or exported from one location to another, have been impacted by COVID-19. Due to the closing of retail stores, the companies' employees must work from home, negatively impacting the sales of helmets and bicycles. Inventory and cash flow have both suffered as a result of it. Due to COVID-19, many factories are closed, which has impacted production.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (139 Pages) on Cycling Helmet Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cycling-helmet-market-8200

Market Segmentation

By application, the market includes daily transportation and sports/adventure. By type, the market includes road helmets, sports helmets, and MTB helmets.

Regional Insights

Throughout the entire forecast period, Europe is expected to maintain its dominant market share. Cycling helmet demand is increasing in Europe due to increased cycle production brought on by the industry's strong players and a shift toward more environmentally friendly modes of transportation. The European road cycling championships and the demand for cycling helmets for a secure and improved cycling experience are also aiding the growth of the cycling helmet market in the European region. The market growth is likely to be boosted by the increasing acceptance of bicycles as a mode of transportation in many of the countries in this region.

A significant contribution is also made by the booming tourism industry, which has inspired tourist destinations to develop various activities, including cycling. Due to the rising number of cycling competitions and championships encouraging more people to own bicycles, North America is anticipated to have an important role in the cycling helmet market. Additionally, the high number of people engaging in outdoor activities, such as cycling, is likely to boost consumption.

Discover more research Reports on Consumer and Retail Industry , by Market Research Future:

Motorcycle Apparel Market : Information by Product Type (Helmets, Jackets, Gloves, Shoes, Pants, Base Layers and others), End Use (On-Road Motorcycle Apparel and Off-Road Motorcycle Apparel), Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store-Based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Bike Helmet Market Size, Share, Industry Information By Type (Road Helmets, Sports Helmets and MTB Helmets), By Application (Daily Transportation and Sports/Adventure) - Forecast till 2028

Kayak Accessories Market Research Report: Information By Product Type (Seats; Paddle/Paddlers; Apparels & Helmets; Storage Bags; Life Jackets & Safety Gears; and Others), Distribution Channel (Store-Based [Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Others] and Non-Store-Based) and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Contact Us: