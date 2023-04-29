Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market to Touch USD 37.89 Billion by 2030, Attaining a 4.56% CAGR Between 2022 and 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Tokyo, Japan, April 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights “ Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market Information By Type, By Application, and By Region —Forecast till 2030”, the market size is expected to reach approximately USD 37.89 Bn by 2030 with 4.56% CAGR By 2022-2030



Market Scope:

Dehydrated fruits and vegetables are those that have had the moisture content removed to extend their shelf life. There are several ways to dehydrate fresh produce, such as freeze-drying, vacuum drying, spray drying, and more. Dehydrated vegetables are used in the production of a wide range of culinary goods, including snacks, soup, instant noodles, and other dishes. Due to consumer preference for prepared meals with a longer shelf life, dehydrated fruits and vegetables are given more space on store shelves. It may be manufactured more quickly while retaining its original nutritional value as drying technology advance. This has raised consumer interest in fruits and vegetables that have been dehydrated. Companies have been urged in recent years to produce fruits and vegetables that have been dried and are labeled with appropriate certifications and claims.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 37.89 Billion CAGR 4.56 (2022 to 2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand For Powdered Fruits In Nutraceutical Products

Competitive Dynamics:

The clean label movement is one way that manufacturers of food and drinks (F&B) may help consumers believe in their products. Proper product labeling goes a long way in assisting customers in believing in a brand. Regulations in certain countries demand clean label labelling with exact information on ingredients, origins, and processing methods to improve transparency across the food chain. Consequently, companies are focusing on fostering a positive impression of their products in the marketplace.

Market USP:

Market Drivers

Over the past few decades, demand for foods that are high in nutrients has increased. People thus become more conscious of health problems and the efforts required for a healthy lifestyle. Dehydrated vegetables have the longest shelf life of any type. The quality and flavor of the dish remain unaltered, according to this. It also helps prevent leading an unhealthy lifestyle. This has a key role in affecting the market. The flavor and quality that keep the market afloat are highly valued by the customers.

The dramatic rise in consumer demand for nutrient-dense food items has led to a surge in the demand for diverse dehydrated fruits and vegetables. The lengthy shelf life of dried fruits and vegetables continues to be a very alluring characteristic for customers given the convenience of storing and the fact that the flavor is not altered. The market for dehydrated fruits and vegetables will benefit from the rise in packaged convenience food demand among time-crunched customers who are unable to cook owing to their busy schedules. The popularity of these foods has also greatly increased among the expanding market of consumers who are health-conscious. The market would be considerably impacted by the growth in food-related technological developments and the creation of higher-quality dehydrated fruits and vegetables.

Market Restraints

The rise of the market for dehydrated fruits and vegetables may be hampered throughout the projected period by fluctuations in vegetable output and pricing brought on by climatic and political factors. People who are more likely to lead healthy lifestyles could adopt healthy eating habits and abstain from eating processed goods, which might have a detrimental effect on the market.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Due of the shutdown and quarantine that followed the COVID-19 outbreak, several firms had to close or produced at minimal levels. This had a huge effect on their ability to turn a profit. Due to the significant emphasis on innovations and research and development/R&D activities, the dehydrated fruits and vegetables industry will continue to expand swiftly despite the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to lessen the financial damage brought on by the epidemic, there has been a discernible increase in business collaborations since the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak. Despite the closure seriously hurting supply networks, there will still be a high demand for dehydrated fruits and vegetables in the near future.

Market Segmentation:

Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Segmentation

Type Insights

Dehydrated fruits and dehydrated vegetables make up the type-based market segmentation for dehydrated fruits and vegetables. Under the heading of dehydrated vegetables, the market for dehydrated fruits & vegetables grew significantly in 2021. Dehydrated vegetables are incredibly popular all around the world. They've even established themselves as essentials in every thru-hiker's pack, and they can be found at many taverns. The potential for sales of dehydrated vegetables has increased due to the rising demand in healthy diets brought on by the development of several chronic conditions. Omelets, muffins, breakfast meals, biscuits, salads, and smoothies typically contain the dried vegetable powder. Dehydrated vegetables are available in granulated and powdered forms that can be readily blended with other ingredients in recipes to quickly and simply add flavor, color, and texture to dish.

Application Insights

Based on application, the market for dehydrated fruits and vegetables is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty retailers, convenience shops, e-commerce, and others. Supermarkets and hypermarkets have the biggest market share in 2021. Given the increased store-based sales, it is projected that sales through supermarkets and hypermarkets would also surge. The increase in the number of supermarkets and hypermarkets will support the growth of the indirect channels category. Additionally, e-commerce revenues demonstrate a significant growth. As more creators grow their internet presence, this channel will emphasize the potential for becoming prominent.

Regional Analysis:

Due to the increased demand for processed and ready-to-eat meals, North America had the lion's share of the market share in 2021. The region's thriving agriculture industry is a significant contributor to the growth of the local market.

The second-largest market share in 2021 was held by Asia-Pacific. People find it difficult to spend time cooking because of the increasing amount of time they spend working and commuting in big cities, therefore they choose other options like ready-to-eat meals. The region's expanding dehydrated vegetable business will profit from the high demand for affordable, tasty, and practical food products.

