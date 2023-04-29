Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market is Predicted to Reach USD 2,898.2 Million at a CAGR of 17.5% by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Automated optical inspection systems market Research Report: By Type, Component, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Region- Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 2,898.2 million by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 17.5% during the assessment timeframe.

Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market Key Players:

Key Companies in the Automated Optical Inspection Systems market include.

Koh Young

Test Research, Inc.

Omron

Mirtec

Viscom

Camtek

CyberOptics

Daiichi Jitsugyo

Nordson

Orbotech

GOEPEL Electronic

Marantz Electronics

Machine Vision Products

Saki

Vi Technology

Dcb Automation

Pemtron

Stratus Vision,

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5979

Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 2,898.2 million Growth Rate CAGR of 17.5% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Advent of SMART technology Key Market Drivers Advantages of AOI over other inspection methods Upsurge in demand for consumer electronics amidst pandemics Rising need for miniature, high-speed PCBs

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automated-optical-inspection-system-market-5979

The creation of any product requires automated optical inspection equipment, but small products like printed circuit boards require them even more. To find faults in any manufactured product, an automated optical inspection system integrates image processing and artificial intelligence-based software.

More and more people are using high density interconnect (HDI) printed circuit boards, which are increasingly complex and tightly packed with components. This is a result of people using compact, transportable structured gadgets more frequently. Because it is challenging to manually verify printed circuit boards, automated optical inspection devices are being employed increasingly frequently.

In order to offer a remedy for COVID-19 pandemic prevention, Dr. Hester and his associates at Northwestern University in Illinois introduced the tiny electronic module packed with sensors that attaches to the interior of a regular medical-grade N95 mask in January 2022. The diagnosis and leak detection of the COVID-19 virus will be aided by this mask.

As a result, automated optical inspection systems are required to ensure that the final product is defect-free in light of these growing technological developments that need circuit shrinking. The rise in the size and complexity of printed circuit boards has fueled the development of automated optical inspection devices.

Automated optical inspection systems market Segmentation

The market for automated optical inspection systems is divided into many categories based on geography, vertical, technology, type, and component.

Software and System are two of the components included in the market segmentation for Automated Optical Inspection Systems. The segment with the fastest growth was systems.AOI systems can spot errors in real-time to preserve the product's quality.

Additionally, depending on previous data and production statistics, these systems can offer operator feedback, which enhances the manufacturing process and reduces costs, labour, and time. These factors should hasten the use of AOI systems in the manufacturing industries and boost market growth.

Technology has separated the market into Inline AOI and Offline AOI. Inline AOI segment dominated the market for Automated Optical Inspection Systems in 2021, and it is anticipated that it would hold that position throughout the forecast period. This is explained by how quickly the systems were able to inspect so many made printed circuit boards.

Buy Full Research Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5979

An inline AOI system can be employed at any point of the production process, enabling a thorough analysis of the characteristics and faults of the printed circuit board components. Printed circuit boards can be scanned on both sides by the inline system while needing less manual labour to flip the boards.

The market is divided into 2D AOI Systems and 3D AOI Systems according to the market study segmentation for Automated Optical Inspection Systems. This is explained by the cheaper price and easier programming of the 2D AOI technology. The software interfaces and image processing technologies of the 2D AOI systems have seen numerous advancements over the years, which has increased the speed at which images are taken and greatly reduced inspection cycle times.

Additionally, the 2D systems' camera, lighting, and optics configurations provide versatility in inspection, enabling the simultaneous inspection of both large and small components on a printed circuit board.

The market for automated optical inspection systems has been divided into three categories based on industry vertical: automotive, aerospace, and defence. The market is dominated by automotive categories. The demand for durable and high-performing electronic components to enhance vehicle safety is growing, which is driving the segment. Additionally, the demand for high-end electronics components in the automotive industry has increased dramatically with the introduction of technologies like anti-lock brakes (ABS) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Germany, France, and Japan are the main markets for the deployment of AOI systems in the automotive industry because these countries have important automobile manufacturers.

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America are the regions into which the study divides the market. In terms of revenue in 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest portion. This can be explained by the region's abundance of printed circuit board and electronics manufacturers. The area's low cost of labour has also been a major factor in multinational electronics manufacturers choosing to base operations here.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5979

Additionally, growing disposable income in countries like China and India has increased demand for consumer electronics and automobiles, which has boosted the demand for high-quality electronic components and fueled the growth of this business.

Due to increased technical advancements across all of the region's industrial sectors, it is anticipated that the North American region would have the quickest CAGR throughout the projected period. Another element propelling this industry is the rise in demand for smartphones and smaller, faster, and more streamlined electronic devices.

Related Reports:

Solid State Transformer Market Research Report: By Product Type, Application, End-User, and Region- Forecast Till 2032

Remote Monitoring Control Market Research Report: By Component, End-User, Application and Region- Forecast Till 2030

SiC Power Semiconductor Market Research Report: By Device, Wafer Size, Application, End User, and Region- Forecast Till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Contact Us: