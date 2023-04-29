Marketing Attribution Software Market Anticipated to Garner USD 12.4 Billion at a CAGR of 13.50% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, April 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), ” Global Marketing Attribution Software Market : By Component, Attribution Type, Deployment, Vertical – Global Forecast till 2030” will touch USD 12.4 billion at a 13.50% CAGR by 2030. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's drivers, challenges, segmentation, regional analysis, industry trends, key players, recent developments, and opportunities.



Marketing Attribution Software Industry Key Players

Some of the key players in the global marketing attribution software market include:

Adobe Inc.

Google LLC

Salesforce.com, Inc.

IBM Corporation

The Nielsen Company (US)

Neustar, Inc.

Rakuten Marketing LLC

Visual IQ, Inc.

LeadsRx,

Report Scope:

Report Attribute/Metric Details Market Size 12.4 billion (2030) CAGR 13.50 (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Key Market Drivers The major growth driver for the market is growing need to optimize the marketing spending of enterprise. Another factor is the requirement of effective tracking of customer behavior for targeted marketing activities.

Drivers

The increasing demand for advanced attribution tools to measure the effectiveness of marketing campaigns is the primary driver of the market's growth. As businesses continue to shift their focus from traditional advertising to digital marketing, the need for accurate and real-time insights into the performance of campaigns has become more critical than ever before.

Moreover, the rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies in marketing attribution software is expected to fuel the market's growth. These technologies enable marketers to gain deep insights into customer behavior and preferences, thereby helping them to create more targeted and personalized marketing campaigns.

Challenges

One of the major challenges faced by the marketing attribution software market is the high cost of implementation and maintenance. Many businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), may find it difficult to afford these solutions, which can limit the market's growth to some extent.

Moreover, data privacy and security concerns remain a significant challenge for the market's growth. With the increasing use of customer data to personalize marketing campaigns, businesses need to ensure that they comply with data privacy regulations to avoid potential legal and reputational risks.

Market Segmentation

The global marketing attribution software market is segmented on the basis of component, attribution type, deployment, organization size, and vertical.

By component, the market is segmented into software and services. The software segment is further divided into standalone software and integrated software. The services segment is further divided into professional services and managed services.

By attribution type, the market is segmented into single-touch attribution and multi-touch attribution.

By deployment, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud-based.

By organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

By vertical, the market is segmented into retail, healthcare, BFSI, IT and telecom, travel and hospitality, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global marketing attribution software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a large number of established players in the region, as well as the increasing adoption of digital marketing technologies in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid digitization of businesses in the region and the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions.

Industry Trends

One of the key trends in the marketing attribution software market is the increasing adoption of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. These technologies enable marketers to gain deep insights into customer behavior and preferences, thereby helping them to create more targeted and personalized marketing campaigns.

Moreover, the rising demand for cloud-based solutions is expected to fuel the market's growth. Cloud-based solutions offer several benefits, including cost-effectiveness, scalability, and flexibility, which are driving their adoption among businesses of all sizes.

Recent Developments

In recent years, the marketing attribution software market has witnessed several developments, including product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions. Some of the notable developments in the market include:

In October 2022, Adobe Inc. launched a new version of its marketing attribution software, Adobe Attribution, which includes advanced AI and machine learning capabilities to help marketers gain deeper insights into customer behavior.

In March 2023, Google LLC partnered with Neustar, Inc. to integrate its marketing attribution software, Google Attribution, with Neustar's customer intelligence and identity management platform. The partnership is expected to provide marketers with a more comprehensive view of customer journeys and enable them to optimize their campaigns more effectively.

In February 2023, Salesforce.com, Inc. announced the acquisition of Visual IQ, Inc., a leading provider of marketing attribution software. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Salesforce's position in the marketing analytics market and enable it to provide more advanced attribution solutions to its customers.

Opportunities

The marketing attribution software market presents several opportunities for growth and innovation in the coming years. Some of the key opportunities in the market include:

Integration with other marketing technologies: Marketing attribution software can be integrated with other marketing technologies, such as customer relationship management (CRM) software, email marketing software, and social media management tools, to provide a more comprehensive view of customer journeys and enable marketers to optimize their campaigns more effectively.

Expansion into new verticals: The marketing attribution software market is currently dominated by a few key verticals, such as retail and healthcare. However, there is significant potential for growth in other verticals, such as manufacturing, education, and government, as these industries continue to adopt digital marketing technologies.

Development of advanced AI and ML capabilities: The development of advanced AI and ML capabilities in marketing attribution software is expected to be a key area of focus in the coming years. These technologies can help marketers gain deeper insights into customer behavior and preferences, and enable them to create more targeted and personalized marketing campaigns.

Focus on data privacy and security: With the increasing use of customer data in marketing campaigns, businesses need to ensure that they comply with data privacy regulations to avoid potential legal and reputational risks. Marketing attribution software vendors that focus on data privacy and security are likely to have a competitive advantage in the market.

Conclusion

The global marketing attribution software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2023 to 2028, driven by the increasing demand for advanced attribution tools and the rising adoption of AI and ML technologies. The market presents several opportunities for growth and innovation, including integration with other marketing technologies, expansion into new verticals, development of advanced AI and ML capabilities, and a focus on data privacy and security. Recent developments, such as product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions, are expected to further fuel the market's growth in the coming years.

