YACSS Announces the First Annual YACSS SEO Conference

YACSS SEO Conference - May 19 & 20, 2023

Link building is an important task in SEO. While Google is telling otherwise, Jesper believes that powerful and relevant links can make a difference to website rankings. This is one of the major reasons for organizing this conference, where SEO experts worldwide will be present. The event is highly beneficial for any SEO agency or service provider that wants to understand the intricacies of link building. The two-day conference will witness speakers discussing how they use cloud stacking and supporting methods to achieve desired results.

Along with other YACSS experts, Nissen will also demonstrate the different ways they use YACSS. Participants will get a chance to network with other YACSS users worldwide. The conference is strictly private and is limited only to the speakers and participants. There will be no recordings, and participants will not be allowed to record either. Speakers will be sharing confidential information during the sessions; otherwise, they will be able to share or be willing to share on other platforms. Each participant will take home crucial knowledge about link building and the YACSS software.



Jesper Nissen - YACSS

The YACSS SEO Conference has nine speakers, each with their own expertise and experiences. The main focus of the conference is link building, and participants will be provided with a hands-on understanding. During the presentations, they will also have time to perform the techniques so that they can visualize the results for themselves.

Listed Speakers Include:

Jesper Nissen

Randy Rohde

Terry Power

Bradley Benner

Holly Starks

Roman Alexander Wellington

Carolyn Holzman

Henrik Bondtofte





Each day has a two-hour lunch break which can be used for networking and meeting other SEO professionals. At the Sunday Mastermind event at Jesper’s residence, he and the other speakers will invite participants for an open talk and share their ranking secrets.

To learn more, visit https://yacss.site/yacss-conference-2023/.

About YACSS

YACSS was started by Jesper Nissen, an IT professional with over 17 years of experience, an entrepreneur, and an SEO expert who designed his own CMS and built over 700 websites. YACSS is a web-based automated cloud stacking software that creates SEO-optimized HTML websites.

