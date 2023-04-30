Mohawk Industries 公布第一季度业绩

French German Italian Spanish Dutch Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional)

佐治亚州卡尔霍恩, April 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) 今天宣布 2023 年第一季度净收益为 8000 万美元，稀释每股收益 (EPS) 为 1.26 美元。扣除重组、收购和其他费用后，调整后净收益为 1.12 亿美元，调整后每股收益为 1.75 美元。2023 年第一季度的净销售额为 28 亿美元，据报告下降 6.9%，按固定汇率和天数计算下降 5.9%。2022 年第一季度，净销售额为 30 亿美元，净收益为 2.45 亿美元，每股收益为 3.78 美元。扣除重组、收购和其他费用后，调整后净收益为 2.46 亿美元，调整后每股收益为 3.78 美元。



在评论 Mohawk Industries 的第一季度业绩时，董事长兼首席执行官 Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum 表示：“我们所有的业务都在调整战略以适应更具挑战性的环境。我们在为短期和长期增长投资的同时也将管理成本。我们的业绩超出了我们的盈利预期，业务保持较高的定价和较强的组合，而世界其他地区地板业务的表现优于其他分部。商用渠道业务继续强于住宅，房屋改建项目被推迟，新房建设受到抵押贷款利率上升的影响。我们的资产负债表依然稳固，本季度产生了 1.29 亿美元的自由现金流。”

从战略上，我们为新产品创新投资、加强商品陈列和客户贸易展览，以提高销售额。我们将通过提高生产力、简化流程和控制管理费用来继续降低整个企业的成本。我们的客户对其库存承担仍然保守，我们的运营在较低的利用率水平下运行，未吸收的管理费用造成成本上升。在北美地板业务和世界其他地区地板业务方面，我们的重组行动正在按计划进行，应该会改善我们的经营业绩。

我们会将我们的资本投资限制在那些能够带来显著销售额、利润和流程改进的项目上。我们正在扩大我们曾受限品类的生产，这些品类在经济好转时具有最大增长潜力，包括豪华乙烯基地板 (LVT)、高级层压板、石英台面、瓷板和隔热产品。我们在巴西和墨西哥完成收购的两项陶瓷业务，2022 年的总销售额约为 4.25 亿美元，几乎使我们现有市场份额翻倍。我们将制定增加销售额的战略，并开始整合业务以降低成本、提高效率和优化生产。我们还会继续改进去年在欧洲和美国完成小型补强收购的业务。

在第一季度，天然气和电力通胀仍然是一个不利因素，尽管我们未来的业绩将受益于我们损益表中能源成本的下降。我们的可持续发展战略包括对绿色能源生产的投资，这可以减少我们的开支和碳足迹。我们的两个生物质能工厂降低了我们的成本并提升了本季度的业绩。我们还在不同时期买进了一些欧洲能源，以减少未来的成本波动。意大利能源补贴最近已延长至 2023 年第二季度，但补贴力度下降。

第一季度，全球陶瓷类产品分部报告的净销售额下降了 0.5%，按固定汇率和天数计算下降了 1.2%。该分部报告的营业毛利为 6.0%，调整后为 6.3%，这是有利的定价和产品组合以及生产率提高，在抵销通货膨胀、销量下降和临时停工等影响后的结果。我们 2023 年推出的具有新尺寸、独特视觉效果和抛光饰面的产品正在有利于我们的产品组合。我们正在减少产量，以适应市场竞争日益激烈的需求。由于商用领域的销售额增加，我们在美国陶瓷类产品市场的表现优于我们的其他地区。我们更可靠的美国国内生产正在有利于我们的销售，特别是在我们所推出的平替欧洲产品的优质系列中。为了增加我们的石英台面销量，我们正在扩大与国民账户、承包商以及厨房和浴室零售商之间的业务。在我们的欧洲陶瓷业务中，我们的平均售价保持在高于预期的水平，尽管我们的销量因住宅改造放缓而有所下降。我们的其他陶瓷类产品市场也随着家庭支出的减少和客户库存的大幅减少而下降，尽管我们在这些地区的销售趋势随着我们在此期间的进展而出现季节性改善。

第一季度，我们的世界其他地区地板业务分部的净销售额据报告下降了 9.7%，按固定汇率和天数计算下降了 5.5%。该分部报告的营业毛利为 9.5%，调整后为 12.6%，这是有利的定价和产品组合，在抵销通货膨胀、销量下降和临时停工等影响后的结果。由于能源价格上涨和通货膨胀影响了消费者预算，我们的欧洲业务受到压缩。与上一季度相比，该分部的业务有所改善，因为我们增加了促销活动以加强销售、停工情况减少、成本降低，并为预算更受限的消费者提供了更多产品选择。随着投入成本的下降，我们预计市场竞争压力将增大。本季度层压板和 LVT 销量均有所下降，我们将控制成本和产量作为应对措施。我们已经开始将我们的住宅 LVT 产品从柔性转换为刚性，并准备重组业务。由于消费者寻求降低改造成本的选项，我们的乙烯基板材销量随之增加。对于我们新收购的东欧乙烯基板材业务，我们将改进产品供应并提高工厂的生产和效率。我们的面板业务随着渠道的市场和库存减少而放缓。由于更强劲的定价、投入成本下降以及我们的生物质能源生产带来的好处，我们的利润率高于预期。我们在实现为所收购的法国面板业务和德国夹层地板业务计划的协同增效方面取得了进展。由于能源效率已成为更重要的优先事项，我们的隔热品类在该领域表现最佳，而我们的聚氨酯产品具有最佳的隔热性能。我们整合了在爱尔兰和英国收购的隔热产品业务，我们的新工厂将提前提高产量。在澳大利亚和新西兰，我们的业绩因利率升高和销量下降而有所下降。我们有选择性地推出促销活动以促进销售，并提高价格以抵销成本的上涨。

第一季度，我们的北美地板业务分部销售额下降了 11.1%。该分部报告的营业毛利为负 0.2%，调整后营业毛利为正 0.5%，这是有利的定价和产品组合以及生产率提高，在抵销通货膨胀、销量下降、临时停工和固定增量营销投资等影响后的结果。该分部一直受到严重通货膨胀、利率升高和贷款严格受限的挑战，这些都削弱了房地产市场和我们的行业。因此，我们的客户将更严格地管理他们的库存水平，而我们也将按需定产。随着我们投入成本的改善和工厂利用率的提高，我们第二季度的利润率应该会有所提高。我们的重组行动正在按计划进行，并将降低我们在住宅和商用软包品类的成本。大多数渠道的新建和改建项目仍在继续，商用产品销售保持稳健。我们去年完成的商用地板配件业务收购补充了我们的产品供应并使我们的业务受益。住宅软包产品的销售额下降幅度超过我们的其他品类。多户型住宅仍然是住宅中最强劲的类别，我们将扩大对该渠道的参与。随着行业放缓和海运成本下降，美国 LVT 市场的竞争日益激烈。由于美国要求提供供应链合规证明作为强迫劳动保护法的一部分，因此来自亚洲的进口将中断。我们的西海岸 LVT 工厂将继续扩产，随着我们今年的推进，产量将会增加。由于消费者寻求更多以预算为导向的选项，乙烯基板材销售表现出色。本季度，我们的层压板作为防水产品选择的接受度提高，零售业务销售额有所增长，但其他渠道的销量有所下降。

我们行业的运营环境与一年前完全不同。全球来看，各国央行都在加息以减缓经济增速并降低通货膨胀。由于新房销售和住宅改建被推迟，这些举措降低了我们的行业销量。商用业务领域仍然强于住宅领域，尽管随着时间的推移，利率升高和贷款收紧可能会影响商用投资。我们通过专注于表现更好的渠道、推出差异化产品以及提供更好的服务和价值来实现我们销售额和分销量的最大化。我们将积极管理我们的支出和成本结构以优化我们的业绩。我们预计整个市场的行业销量和定价将继续面临压力。我们预计需求的季节性增加以及能源和材料成本的降低将改善我们未来的业绩。鉴于这些因素，我们预计，扣除重组、收购和其他费用后，第二季度调整后的 EPS 将在 2.56 美元至 2.66 美元之间。

当下的行业低迷史无前例，就业率居高不下，企业继续投资，房屋估值保持不变。我们在对近期进行保守管理的同时，将通过产品创新、产能扩张和收购来对长期增长进行投资。我们稳固的资产负债表使我们能够在为日后行业反弹做准备的同时，度过当前的低迷时期。从长远来看，我们所有地区都需要更新老旧房屋和建设大量新房以满足市场需求。凭借我们在地区、市场和产品方面的实力，我们预计会在房地产市场和经济复苏时抓住更多机会。

关于 MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries 是全球领先的地板制造商，其产品旨在改善全球的住宅和商用空间。Mohawk 的垂直整合制造和分销流程在地毯、地毡、瓷砖、层压板、木质、石质和乙烯基地板的生产中提供了竞争优势。我们行业领先的创新活动所带来的产品和技术，使我们的品牌在市场上脱颖而出，并满足所有改建和新建工程的要求。我们拥有诸多业内最受认可的品牌，包括 American Olean、Daltile、Durkan、Eliane、Feltex、Godfrey Hirst、IVC、Karastan、Marazzi、Mohawk、Mohawk Group、Pergo、Quick-Step 和 Unilin。过去十年，Mohawk 已将其业务范围从一家美国地毯制造商转变为全球最大的地板公司，业务遍及澳大利亚、巴西、加拿大、欧洲、马来西亚、墨西哥、新西兰、俄罗斯和美国。

上文各段中的某些陈述，特别是预期未来业绩、业务前景、增长和经营战略以及类似事项，以及包含“可能”、“应该”、“相信”、“预期”、“预计”和“估计”等词语或类似表述，构成“前瞻性陈述”。对于这些陈述，Mohawk 声明受《1995 年私人证券诉讼改革法案》中的前瞻性陈述安全港的保护。 无法保证前瞻性陈述的准确性，因为它们基于许多假设，涉及诸多风险和不确定性。以下重要因素可能导致未来业绩不同：经济或行业状况的变化；竞争；运费、原材料价格和其他投入成本的通货膨胀和通货紧缩；消费市场的通货膨胀和通货紧缩；货币价格波动；能源成本和供应；资本支出的时机和实施情况；公司产品价格上涨的时机和实施情况；减值费用；收购整合；国际业务；推出新产品；操作合理化；税收和税收改革；产品和其他权利要求；诉讼；与新冠肺炎大流行相关的风险和不确定性；公司开展业务的司法管辖区的监管和政治变化；以及 Mohawk 的 SEC 报告和公告中确定的其他风险。

电话会议：2023 年 4 月 28 日，星期五，东部时间上午 11:00

要通过互联网参加电话会议，请访问 http://ir.mohawkind.com/events/event-details/mohawk-industries-inc-1st-quarter-2023-earnings-call 。要通过电话参加电话会议，请提前在 https://dpregister.com/sreg/10177490/f8f85704c6 上注册，以获得唯一的个人识别码，或在电话会议当天拨打 1-833-630-1962（美国/加拿大）和 1-412-317-1843（国际/本地）以便得到接线员的协助。电话会议重播可在 2023 年 5 月 26 日之前收听，方法为：美国/加拿大：拨打 1-877-344-7529；国际本地：拨打 1-412-317-0088，并输入访问代码 #6741654。

联系人： James Brunk，首席财务官 (706) 624-2239





MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Net sales $ 2,806,223 3,015,663 Cost of sales 2,162,781 2,213,535 Gross profit 643,442 802,128 Selling, general and administrative expenses 517,652 481,327 Operating income 125,790 320,801 Interest expense 17,137 11,481 Other expense (income), net (566 ) 2,438 Earnings before income taxes 109,219 306,882 Income tax expense 28,943 61,448 Net earnings including noncontrolling interests 80,276 245,434 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 38 105 Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 80,238 245,329 Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 1.26 3.79 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 63,582 64,686 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 1.26 3.78 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 63,846 64,970





Other Financial Information Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 257,276 54,954 Less: Capital expenditures 128,493 129,470 Free cash flow $ 128,783 (74,516 ) Depreciation and amortization $ 169,909 141,415





MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 572,858 230,559 Short-term investments 150,000 310,000 Receivables, net 2,052,362 2,044,698 Inventories 2,729,876 2,513,244 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 556,043 466,238 Total current assets 6,061,139 5,564,739 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,945,952 4,552,612 Right of use operating lease assets 396,064 384,740 Goodwill 2,022,457 2,579,385 Intangible assets, net 893,064 883,527 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 444,781 421,716 Total assets $ 14,763,457 14,386,719 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 1,056,473 1,546,463 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,155,412 2,220,347 Current operating lease liabilities 106,488 104,823 Total current liabilities 3,318,373 3,871,633 Long-term debt, less current portion 2,265,138 1,088,401 Non-current operating lease liabilities 304,123 293,239 Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 770,117 845,843 Total liabilities 6,657,751 6,099,116 Total stockholders' equity 8,105,706 8,287,603 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,763,457 14,386,719





Segment Information As of or for the Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Net sales: Global Ceramic $ 1,059,334 1,064,757 Flooring NA 953,417 1,071,910 Flooring ROW 793,472 878,996 Consolidated net sales $ 2,806,223 3,015,663 Operating income (loss): Global Ceramic $ 63,317 100,338 Flooring NA (2,013 ) 95,324 Flooring ROW 75,245 134,650 Corporate and intersegment eliminations (10,759 ) (9,511 ) Consolidated operating income $ 125,790 320,801 Assets: Global Ceramic $ 5,499,366 5,240,214 Flooring NA 4,265,140 4,220,757 Flooring ROW 4,314,799 4,413,013 Corporate and intersegment eliminations 684,152 512,735 Consolidated assets $ 14,763,457 14,386,719



Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 80,238 245,329 Adjusting items: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 32,123 1,918 Inventory step-up from purchase accounting 3,305 — Release of indemnification asset — 7,263 Income taxes - reversal of uncertain tax position — (7,263 ) Income tax effect of adjusting items (3,723 ) (1,684 ) Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 111,943 245,563 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 1.75 3.78 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 63,846 64,970





Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt Less Short-Term Investments (Amounts in thousands) April 1, 2023 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 1,056,473 Long-term debt, less current portion 2,265,138 Total debt 3,321,611 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 572,858 Net debt 2,748,753 Less: Short-term investments 150,000 Net debt less short-term investments $ 2,598,753





Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Trailing Twelve Three Months Ended Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) July 2,

2022 October 1,

2022 December 31,

2022 April 1,

2023 April 1,

2023 Net earnings (loss) including noncontrolling interests $ 280,510 (533,713 ) 33,552 80,276 (139,375 ) Interest expense 12,059 13,797 14,601 17,137 57,594 Income tax expense 78,176 15,569 2,917 28,943 125,605 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (79 ) (256 ) (96 ) (38 ) (469 ) Depreciation and amortization(1) 141,569 153,466 159,014 169,909 623,958 EBITDA 512,235 (351,137 ) 209,988 296,227 667,313 Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 1,801 21,375 33,786 9,104 66,066 Inventory step-up from purchase accounting 143 1,401 1,218 3,305 6,067 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles — 695,771 — — 695,771 Legal settlements, reserves and fees, net of insurance proceeds — 45,000 9,231 — 54,231 Adjusted EBITDA $ 514,179 412,410 254,223 308,636 1,489,448 Net debt less short-term investments to adjusted EBITDA 1.7

(1) Includes accelerated depreciation of $13,085 for Q3 2022 and $15,915 for Q4 2022 in addition to $23,019 for Q1 2023.

Reconciliation of Net Sales to Adjusted Net Sales Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Mohawk Consolidated Net sales $ 2,806,223 3,015,663 Adjustment for constant shipping days (948 ) — Adjustment for constant exchange rates 30,960 — Adjusted net sales $ 2,836,235 3,015,663





Global Ceramic Net sales $ 1,059,334 1,064,757 Adjustment for constant shipping days (948 ) — Adjustment for constant exchange rates (6,187 ) — Adjusted net sales $ 1,052,199 1,064,757





Flooring ROW Net sales $ 793,472 878,996 Adjustment for constant exchange rates 37,147 — Adjusted net sales $ 830,619 878,996





Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Gross Profit $ 643,442 802,128 Adjustments to gross profit: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 29,056 938 Inventory step-up from purchase accounting 3,305 — Adjusted gross profit $ 675,803 803,066 Adjusted gross profit as a percent of net sales 24.1 % 26.6 %





Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 517,652 481,327 Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs (4,058 ) (980 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 513,594 480,347 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales 18.3 % 15.9 %





Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Mohawk Consolidated Operating income $ 125,790 320,801 Adjustments to operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 33,114 1,918 Inventory step-up from purchase accounting 3,305 — Adjusted operating income $ 162,209 322,719 Adjusted operating income as a percent of net sales 5.8 % 10.7 %





Global Ceramic Operating income $ 63,317 100,338 Adjustments to segment operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 637 — Inventory step-up from purchase accounting 2,941 — Adjusted segment operating income $ 66,895 100,338 Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales 6.3 % 9.4 %





Flooring NA Operating (loss) income $ (2,013 ) 95,324 Adjustments to segment operating (loss) income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 6,990 105 Adjusted segment operating income $ 4,977 95,429 Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales 0.5 % 8.9 %





Flooring ROW Operating income $ 75,245 134,650 Adjustments to segment operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 24,497 1,813 Inventory step-up from purchase accounting 364 — Adjusted segment operating income $ 100,106 136,463 Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales 12.6 % 15.5 %





Reconciliation of Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Earnings before income taxes $ 109,219 306,882 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (38 ) (105 ) Adjustments to earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 32,123 1,918 Inventory step-up from purchase accounting 3,305 — Release of indemnification asset — 7,263 Adjusted earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes $ 144,609 315,958





Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Income tax expense $ 28,943 61,448 Income taxes - reversal of uncertain tax position — 7,263 Income tax effect of adjusting items 3,723 1,684 Adjusted income tax expense $ 32,666 70,395 Adjusted income tax rate 22.6 % 22.3 %



公司根据美国《公认会计原则》(GAAP) 编制和列报的简明综合财务报表，采用了某些《非公认会计原则》(non-GAAP) 财务指标作为补充。根据证券交易委员会规则的要求，上表显示了公司非 GAAP 财务指标根据最直接可比的美国 GAAP 指标调整后的结果。除了可比较的美国 GAAP 指标之外，还应考虑上述每项非 GAAP 指标，并且可能无法与其他公司报告的类似名称的指标进行比较。公司认为，这些非 GAAP 指标在根据相应的美国 GAAP 指标调整后，对其投资者有如下帮助：非 GAAP 收入指标有助于确定增长趋势，并将收入与前期和未来期间进行比较，非 GAAP 盈利能力指标有助于了解公司业务的长期盈利趋势，并将其利润与前期和未来期间进行比较。

公司将某些项目排除在其非 GAAP 收入指标之外，因为这些项目在不同时期可能会有很大差异，并且可能掩盖潜在的业务趋势。不包括在公司非 GAAP 收入指标中的项目有：外币交易和换算。

公司将某些项目排除在其非 GAAP 盈利能力指标之外，因为这些项目可能不代表公司的核心经营业绩或与其无关。不包括在公司非 GAAP 盈利指标中的项目有：重组、收购和整合相关及其他成本、法律和解、准备金和费用，扣除保险收益、商誉和无确定使用年期的无形资产的减值、收购购买会计，包括购买会计的库存递增、补偿资产的释放和不确定税收状况的逆转。