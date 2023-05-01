Growing Awareness of the Importance of Healthy Eating and the Benefits of Superfoods

Westford USA, April 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the super foods market will attain a value of USD 214.3 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.87% in the forecast period (2022-2030). People are becoming highly health conscious due to ailments such as obesity and diabetes on the rise, and customers preferences are shifting towards healthier meals, which is anticipated to expand the market. Superfoods' high vitamin and mineral content can aid the body in fighting off illnesses. In addition, these foods encourage weight loss and lessen ageing effects when included in a balanced diet.

According to the SkyQuest, customers are becoming more interested in knowing the components in the meals and beverages they consume. This is driving up demand for clean-label and naturally derived products leading to the popularity of clean-label ingredients. This is due to concerns about the components used in food and beverages' long-term nutritional value and their effects on the environment sustainability and human health. Being healthy requires frequent exercise and a good diet, therefore superfoods are also anticipated to grow in popularity. On the other hand, e-commerce is expanding incredibly. Superfoods are predicted to experience rapid development in the coming years due to their accessibility, attractive packaging and well-established health advantages of items such as CBD.

Consumers favour superfoods due to their high vitamin, antioxidant, mineral and fibre content. They have excellent nutritional values, which aid in preventing numerous illnesses such as excessive cholesterol, diabetes, obesity and others. The superfoods market is expected to be driven in the next years by rising expenditure on health-beneficial foods and growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of superfoods. In addition, the market will expand due to shifting consumer taste preferences and rising consumer awareness for healthier food options.

Beverages Segment is Expected to Grow Due to the Rising Demand for Healthy Meals

The beverages segment is responsible for the most significant revenue share of roughly 38% in 2021, followed by bakery & confectionery and snacks at 35% and 25%, respectively. Growing consumer demand for healthy meals and beverages has led some businesses to concentrate on creating a wide variety of juice mixes and drinks. In addition, the superfoods market will be driven by consumer desire for inventive and delectable confectionary products, leading to an expansion in the baking & confectionery category.

North America dominates the superfoods market with a revenue share of almost 52%. The demand for superfoods is expanding quickly due to its growing popularity among consumers. The expansion of the superfoods market in North America is being fueled by the adoption of cutting-edge technology and rising investments in R&D activities. In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced that food manufacturers can now make a qualified health claim that helps the consumers consuming omega-3 fatty acids with a lower risk of coronary heart disease on foods that contain those nutrients.

Fruit Segment is Anticipated to Grow Due to its High Nutritional Value

The fruit segment accounts for 39% of revenue. Eating fruits that are high in nutrients can help prevent diseases such as cancer and heart attacks since they include a variety of antioxidants. Citric acid is also a potent anti-inflammatory in berries and fruits. As a component of a balanced and nutritious diet, super fruits are growing in popularity because fruits are loaded with vitamins, minerals and fibre and are regarded as the healthiest food for consumers. The superfood industry's category for grains and seeds is expanding the fastest. The most popular superfood, chia seeds, have a great nutritional value.

The Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to expand at a slower rate due to the region's rising working population and growing prevalence of sedentary lifestyle contributing to obesity. It is also anticipated that the expansion will widen as metro cities continue to grow quickly. It is anticipated that the consumption of nutritious cuisine made with healthy ingredients will rise in countries such as Japan, China, and India.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Super Foods market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Super Foods Market

Mother Earth Vinegar released Apple Cider Vinegar Superfood Tea Pods in 2022. It introduced the first and only organic superfood tea pods made with apple cider vinegar to stores all over the country. The kosher, caffeine-free, plant-based, and recyclable organic apple cider vinegar pods are available.

A retail distribution agreement was reached in 2022 by NEXE Innovations Inc., a pioneer in producing plant-based products, and PSC Natural Foods. PSC Natural Foods Ltd., a well-known distributor of organic and natural foods serving Vancouver Island and British Columbia, has a network of over 200 locations.

