Premier Golf Club Manufacturer Honma Partners With ALTAVA to Release First-of-its-Kind Capsule Drop of Web3/IRL Merchandise

Singapore, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The golf and web3 sectors are poised to experience major disruption due to a new partnership. Honma, the top golf club maker, and ALTAVA Group, a leading luxury fashion tech firm at the crossroads of Web3/Web2/IRL, announced their new collaboration.

The partnership between both recognized global leaders will capitalize on emerging trends of phygital; combining digital assets such as NFT with physical goods such as golf clubs and golf merchandise. Moreover, the partnership will see Honma create a limited capsule collection using IP from ALTAVA’s successful and appropriately named BAGC (Bored Ape Golf Club) NFT collection.

The result will be the first-of-its-kind where select holders of BAGC can purchase a specially designed club and merchandise from Honma featuring the company’s iconic mole alongside BAGC golf-themed ape characters. Holders will also receive a special and unique NFT to authenticate ownership as well as combine it with existing BAGC NFT to upgrade it to something even more unique.

The Honma x BAGC Capsule will be available exclusively at select Honma stores, Honma website, and ALTAVA BAGC website.





About ALTAVA

ALTAVA Group is a Singapore-based company with offices in Seoul, Tokyo, London, and Paris. ALTAVA is the luxury fashion metaverse that enables users to discover, interact, and express themselves through a high-fidelity avatar. The Company operates WOY (cu), a metaverse that provides Omni-platform experiential solutions which seamlessly connect consumers to the real-world and virtual world for high-end luxury brands and discerning partners.

About Honma

Honma is a prestigious and iconic golf brand. Founded in 1959, the Company utilizes the latest innovative technologies and traditional Japanese craftsmanship to provide golfers across the globe with premium, high-tech, and top-performing golf clubs with state-of-the-art heads and proprietary shafts built by master artisans to perform together holistically. Renowned for creating the world’s highest quality and most beautiful clubs, Honma offers equipment (including balls, apparel, and accessories) to fit all golfers, with the families aligned to suit the preferences and abilities of various segments of golfers: the world-renowned “Ultra-Premium” BERES luxury line and the Tour-validated “Premium Performance” T//World TW757 and game improvement GS lines.

The premium club manufacturer and lifestyle brand were founded inside a small Yokohama workshop six decades ago and now holistically designs all products in Sakata, Japan. Honma operates as the only company that handles every step from design to final production in-house to create the highest-quality golf products on the market today. Honma's products are sold in approximately 50 countries worldwide, primarily in Asia and across North America, Europe, and other regions.