Transformer Market Share Is Projected to Grow with a CAGR of 7.43% by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Transformer Market Information by Core, Product, Winding, Installation, Cooling, Insulation, Phase, Rating, Mounting, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030", Transformer market will see healthy growth at a rate of 7.43% from 2022 to 2030.

Transformer Market Overview

A transformer is described as a passive part that transfers electrical energy between circuits, whether they are single circuits or numerous circuits. The electromotive force (EMF) across any additional coils wound around the same core changes in response to changes in the current flowing through any one of the transformer's coils, which causes changes in the magnetic flux in the transformer's core. Without a metallic (conductive) link between the two circuits, electrical energy can be transported between different coils.

As transformers are the only devices able to maintain a steady power distribution frequency and minimize oscillations across the circuit, they may also be considered the most important or crucial component of the power distribution ecosystem.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent firms in the transformer market include

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)

Hyosung Power & Industrial Solutions (South Korea)

SPX Transformer Solutions Inc. (U.S.)



Among others.



A few of the major strategies commonly used by industry participants to gain sizable market share include extending the lifespan of products and increasing production capacity. In addition to expanding their present product lines, renowned organizations have been offering shunt reactors, HVDC lighting, phase-shifting variations, etc.

Transformer Market Segmentation

By Application

The market segments, in terms of application, include Gas, Oil, Solid, Air, and more.

By End-Users

The key market end-users are Residential & Commercial, Industrial and Utility.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: Significant Value CAGR during 2022-2030 7.43% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Core, Product, Winding, Installation, Cooling, Insulation, Phase, Rating, Mounting, Application Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for energy in the developing economies Key Market Drivers Increasing electrification Favorable government policies for large scale integration Attention towards renewable energy sources Demand for smart monitoring units and sustainable electricity networks





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Transformer Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/transformer-market-5982





Transformer Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

In the coming years, the surge in infrastructure investment along with rising energy consumption in developing and developed nations is anticipated to be the primary growth driver for the market. Smart meters are now required due to high demand and supporting policies for the development of smart grids, which is anticipated to have a beneficial influence on the growth of the power transformer business over the next five years. Also, a number of government programs to modernize the current power networks and install technologically superior power transformers are anticipated to have a favorable effect on demand for the transformer business.

Throughout the evaluation period, the transformer sector will profit from growing research into transmission networks and the rapid use of alternative and renewable energy sources for generating power in remote locations. Smart grids are able to quickly adapt to variations in power consumption and can be accessed and monitored remotely. They also provide efficient electricity and cooling supply, which reduces carbon emissions. The transformer sector will benefit throughout the projected period from the development of green transformers, high voltage transmission technologies, and rigorous government restrictions targeted at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Traditional transformers are anticipated to be replaced since eco-friendly alternatives provide cutting-edge features and environmental safety measures. They are incompatible with the environmental and technological standards in place at the moment.

Furthermore, because of the current infrastructure's deterioration, problems like short circuits are a common occurrence, which presents significant development potential for companies in the power transformer business. Due to the growing concern over low-carbon emissions, a super grid and smart grid are now being created. Moreover, it is anticipated that growing PCB replacement programs, expanding green efforts, and service expansions in resource-based sectors would all create substantial opportunities for the power transformer business.

Market Restraints:

The lack of high-quality steel, installation procedures, the length of the power transformer manufacturing process, and the sizeable capital investments required to build the supporting infrastructure for safe and stable transformer operation will all have a negative impact on the growth of the power transformer industry over the forecast period. However, significant industry rivals are working to make transformer production more affordable. One of their main cost-cutting techniques is the use of more efficient monitoring techniques and substitute materials.



Transformer Market COVID 19 Analysis

Due to lockdowns, company closures, and travel restrictions, the pandemic epidemic has had an impact on the economics and businesses of many different countries. The worldwide construction industry is one of the key sectors going through significant disruptions. These disruptions include a breakdown in the supply chain, decreased output and employee numbers, the cessation of technology events, product distribution, and advertising, office closures because of curfews and lockdowns, and a decline in product sales.

With its prevalence and significant raw material suppliers, China is one of the world's leading industrial centers. The collapse of the global economy, supply chain difficulties, and industry closures brought on by the coronavirus outbreak are all having an effect on the growth of the worldwide market. The most recent pandemic outbreak began in Wuhan (a Chinese province) in the year 2019, and it quickly spread around the world. These elements disrupted the worldwide trends and growth of the transformer industry.

Regional Insights

Due to the fast economic development and rising need for a consistent and dependable power supply as a result of population growth, the Asia Pacific is currently leading the worldwide market. China is investing in the development of its present electrical transmission and distribution infrastructure to fulfil the country's increasing demand for power as a result of its rapid industrialization and urbanization.



The construction of more transmission lines and substations to bridge the energy supply and demand gap will be the driving force behind the growth of the power transformer market in China. The Asia Pacific region is expected to provide favorable growth opportunities for the transformer sector due to the rising concerns over greenhouse gas emission rates and the threats they pose to the environment.

