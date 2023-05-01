Steam Mop Market Global Report 2023: Increasing Demand From The Hospitality Industry Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Steam Mop Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global steam mop market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% during 2022 to 2028. Permanent or long-term cleaning equipment rental is becoming increasingly popular in the steam mop market, bolstered by various vendors renting and leasing their steam cleaners.

The management and operation of cleaning equipment may present issues such as maintenance and repair, downtime, compliance, and replacement. Traditionally, apart from individual and direct consumers, these machines are purchased by cleaning management services or facilities.

However, a new market trend of variable-term cleaning equipment rental has become a significantly popular alternative to purchasing equipment because it is cost-effective and hassle-free. The growth in rental services in the leading or emerging markets is set to rise.

Financial problems, market regulations, and increasing cost of ownership is making way for the growth of the equipment rental services industry.



Increasing Demand From The Hospitality Industry



Hospitality is one of the world's fastest-expanding sectors. The expansion of travel and tourism has mostly fuelled the international expansion of the hospitality business. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the global travel and tourism industry will contribute 5.3% to global GDP in 2020, making tourism one of the world most significantly contributing and fastest expanding sectors. Cleanliness is critical in the hotel sector for client pleasure and retention.

The growth of the hospitality industry and the increasing demand for maintenance of cleanliness and a higher degree of hygiene and sanitization globally are primary drivers for the steam mop market. The hospitality industry mainly constitutes four major segments driving the overall industry's growth. In all these segments, the use of steam mops for the maintenance of cleanliness is very crucial.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE



The global steam mop market by products is segmented as upright, canister, and handheld. The upright steam mop segment held the largest industry share in 2022. The widespread adoption of upright steam mops is attributed to their positioning at the sweet spot between the canister and handheld steam mops. Upright steam mops are available with several types of connectors on the hose, which provide the functionality of different variants. The upright steam mops can be used like a mop to clean the floor, walls, curtains, and other tabletop surfaces; they can also be used with nozzle-type connectors to clean the grout between the tiles and hard-to-reach corners of window frames. The upright steam mops also ride on the adoption of vacuum cleaners and the increasing traction of carpet cleaners, especially among consumers with pets and children.



Segmentation by Products

Upright

Canister

Handheld

INSIGHTS BY CLEANING METHOD



The global steam mop market can be broadly classified into steam-only and 2-in-1 steam mops by cleaning method. Steam mops use high-pressure and temperature steam to loosen the dirt and other debris on the floor and other surfaces. Steam-only steam mops are ideal for surfaces that only need steam cleanings, such as hard floors, tiles, and grout. In 2022, North America accounted for about 37% of the market for steam-only equipment. However, APAC is predicted to be the fastest-growing industry over the projection period. Rapid urbanization, infrastructural development, changing lifestyles, and rising disposable income are the primary drivers of the category.



Segmentation by Cleaning Method

Steam Only

2-In-1 Steam Mop

INSIGHTS BY POWER SOURCE



The electrical corded steam mop is commonly found in conventional cleaning equipment, particularly for commercial use. These equipment are simple to use and save labor costs while providing effective and quicker cleaning and increasing production. However, electrical devices have lower maintenance costs than battery-powered models. The corded steam mop market mostly depends on power supply in residential and commercial segments and has seen rapid growth in North America and Europe.



Segmentation by Power Source

Corded

Cordless

INSIGHTS BY SURFACE TYPE



Steam mops were predominantly used on hard floorings; however, now, the available variants can be used on multiple surfaces and hence are expected to derive demand for the same. The global hard floor steam mop market dominates the surface segment and is expected to continue the trend during the forecast period. One of the main advantages of using a steam mop on hard flooring is that it can effectively sanitize the surface, killing up to 99% of bacteria and germs with the use of high-temperature steam. This is especially beneficial for households with children and pets, as it provides a hygienic environment without the use of harsh chemicals. Steam mops are also gentle on hard flooring surfaces, as they do not require excessive amounts of water or chemicals, which can damage floors over time. Instead, the steam softens and loosens dirt and grime, making it easier to remove with the mop head.



Segmentation by Surface Type

Hard Floor

Other Surfaces

INSIGHTS BY END-USERS



The residential sector is a significant end-user of the steam mop market. With the increasing concerns over using harsh chemicals for cleaning purposes and the rising demand for eco-friendly cleaning solutions, steam mops are gaining popularity among households. Steam mops are a safe and efficient cleaning solution for home surfaces, including hardwood floors, tiles, carpets, and upholstery. The easy availability of steam mops in the market and their convenience drive their demand in the residential sector.



Segmentation by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Contract Cleaning

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The steam mop market is very competitive, and distributors increasingly focus on broadening their reach to boost commercial possibilities and aftermarket services. Steam mops are mostly distributed through retail distribution channels such as specialized stores, dealerships and distributors, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. Moreover, the offline distribution channel holds the larger global steam mop market share. The distribution environment is rapidly changing, with systems and procedures changing quickly. Expanding competition, faster digitalization, continual disintermediation, and consumerization of expectations are driving changes. This trend is projected to continue, emphasizing cutting costs, enhancing efficiency, and creating new possibilities. Because of technology advancements, new types of competition and business models are developing, disrupting businesses.



Segmentation by Distribution Method

Offline

Online

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America is the largest global steam mop market, accounting for approximately 37% of the global market share. Consumer awareness of the benefits of steam mops, such as their efficacy in eliminating filth and bacteria, is driving the market, as is the growing need for eco-friendly cleaning products. The European steam mop market is also large, with major markets including Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. The industry is being pushed by rising demand for chemical-free cleaning solutions and the growing popularity of steam mops in pet-friendly houses. The Asia-Pacific industry is predicted to expand considerably over the next few years, owing to rising consumer awareness of the benefits of steam mops and rising demand. The region is also home to many manufacturers and suppliers of cleaning solutions who are investing in research and development to produce innovative steam mops that meet the growing demands of consumers.



Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Company Profiles

BISSELL

Techtronic Industries

Karcher

SharkNinja Operating

Other Prominent Vendors

BLACK+DECKER

Eureka Forbes

light-n-easy

Thane

Wagner SprayTech

Guangdong

SALAV USA

Dupray

Vornado Air

Ladybug

POLTI Spa

Daewoo Electricals

Reliable

Pursteam

Aspectek

Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions

Tineco Intelligent Technology

Ghibli & Wirbel

Nilfisk Group

DAIMER Industries

Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme

Duplex Cleaning Machines

Tornado Industries

Gadlee

Ashbys Cleaning Equipment

Vapamore

US STEAM

My Vapor Clean

EUROFLEX USA

NaceCare Solutions

Goodway

Lavorwash

Alkota Brand for Alkota Brand

Menikini

RO.BIA.PLAST

TPA Impex

Grupo Solarca

Technoclean Equipments

Matrix Cleaning Systems

IP Cleaning

Chief Steamer

OspreyDeepclean

Inventa Cleantec

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the steam mop market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global steam mop market?

3. Which region dominates the global steam mop market share?

4. What are the significant trends in the steam mop market?

5. Who are the key players in the global steam mop market?



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 316 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2950 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4260.55 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights



8 Introduction



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Increased Demand for Cordless Steam Mops

9.2 Development of Multi-Surface Steam Mops

9.3 Popularity of 2-In-1 Steam Mops

9.4 Development of New Technologies

9.5 Popularity of Equipment Rental Services



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Demand from the Hospitality Industry

10.2 Demand for Eco-Friendly Cleaning Solutions

10.3 Use of Hard Floorings



11 Market Restraints

11.1 High Cost

11.2 Safety Concerns

11.3 Limited Cleaning Capabilities

11.4 Low Cleaning Standards in Emerging Economies

11.5 Availability of Low-Cost Manual Labor in Developing Countries



12 Market Landscape



13 Product



14 Cleaning Method



15 Power Source



16 Surface Type



17 End-User



18 Distribution Channel



19 Geography



20 North America



21 Europe



22 Apac



23 Middle East & Africa



24 Latin America

25 Competitive Landscape



26 Key Company Profiles



27 Other Prominent Vendors



28 Report Summary



29 Quantitative Summary



30 Appendix

