Global Bio-based and Sustainable Materials Market Report: Production Capacities, Market Volumes and Trends, Current and Forecast to 2033

The Global Market for Bio-based and Sustainable Materials 2023-2033 presents a complete picture of the current market and future outlooks, covering bio-based chemicals and feedstocks, materials, polymers, bio-plastics, bio-fuels and bio-based paints and coatings.

With the need to supplement global plastics production with sustainable alternatives, and the dearth of available recycled plastic (~9% of the world's plastic is recycled), many producers are turning to bio-based alternatives. Bio-based materials refer to products that mainly consist of a substance (or substances) derived from living matter (biomass) and either occur naturally or are synthesized, or it may refer to products made by processes that use biomass.

Materials from biomass sources include bulk chemicals, platform chemicals, solvents, polymers, and biocomposites. The many processes to convert biomass components to value-added products and fuels can be classified broadly as biochemical or thermochemical.

In addition, biotechnological processes that rely mainly on plant breeding, fermentation, and conventional enzyme isolation also are used. New bio-based materials that may compete with conventional materials are emerging continually, and the opportunities to use them in existing and novel products are explored in this publication.

There is growing consumer demand and regulatory push for bio-based chemicals, materials, polymers, plastics, paints, coatings and fuels with high performance, good recyclability and biodegradable properties to underpin transition towards more sustainable manufacturing and products.

Contents include:

In depth market analysis of bio-based chemical feedstocks, biopolymers, bioplastics, natural fibers and lignin, biofuels and bio-based coatings and paints.

Global production capacities, market volumes and trends,current and forecast to 2033.

Analysis of bio-based chemical including 11-Aminoundecanoic acid (11-AA), 1,4-Butanediol (1,4-BDO), Dodecanedioic acid (DDDA), Epichlorohydrin (ECH), Ethylene, Furan derivatives, 5-Chloromethylfurfural (5-CMF), 2,5-Furandicarboxylic acid (2,5-FDCA), Furandicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME), Isosorbide, Itaconic acid, 5 Hydroxymethyl furfural (HMF), Lactic acid (D-LA), Lactic acid - L-lactic acid (L-LA), Lactide, Levoglucosenone, Levulinic acid, Monoethylene glycol (MEG), Monopropylene glycol (MPG), Muconic acid, Naphtha, 1,5-Pentametylenediamine (DN5), 1,3-Propanediol (1,3-PDO), Sebacic acid and Succinic acid.

Analysis of synthetic bio-polymers and bio-plastics market including Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET), Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT), Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF), Polyamides (Bio-PA), Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT), Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers, Polyethylene (Bio-PE), Polypropylene (Bio-PP) and Starch.

Analysis of naturally produced bio-based polymers including Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Polysaccharides, Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), Cellulose nanocrystals, Cellulose nanofibers, Protein-based bioplastics, Chitosan, Algal and fungal materials.

Analysis of market for bio-fuels.

Analysis of types of natural fibers including plant fibers, animal fibers including alternative leather, wool, silk fiber and down and polysaccharides.

Markets for natural fibers, including composites, aerospace, automotive, construction & building, sports & leisure, textiles (including biobased leather), consumer products and packaging.

Production capacities of lignin producers.

In depth analysis of biorefinery lignin production.

Analysis of the market for bio-based, sustainable paints and coatings.

Analysis of types of bio-coatings and paints market including Alkyd coatings, Polyurethane coatings, Epoxy coatings, Acrylate resins, Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Cellulose, Rosins, Biobased carbon black, Lignin, Edible coatings, Protein-based biomaterials for coatings, Alginate etc.

Profiles of over 850 companies. Companies profiled include Aisti Corporation Oy, Algal Bio, AMSilk GmbH, Arkema, Avantium, BASF, Bioform Technologies, Biotic, Bolt Threads, Borealis, Braskem, B'ZEOS, Cathay, CJ Biomaterials, Danimer Scientific, DMC Biotechnologies, Dupont, Ecovative, EnginZyme, Full Cycle Bioplastics, Genecis, Humble Bee Bio, Indorama, Loliware, Keel Labs, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Mycel, MycoWorks, Natrify, NatureWorks, Notpla, Novamont, PeriSkin, PILI, Plastus, Prometheus Materials, Silvis Materials, Smartfiber, Spiber, Stora Enso Oyj, Traceless Materials GmbH, Total Corbion and Venvirotech.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 BIO-BASED AND SUSTAINABLE CHEMICALS AND FEEDSTOCKS

2.1 Types

2.2 Production capacities

2.3 Bio-based adipic acid

2.4 11-Aminoundecanoic acid (11-AA)

2.5 1,4-Butanediol (1,4-BDO)

2.6 Dodecanedioic acid (DDDA)

2.7 Epichlorohydrin (ECH)

2.8 Ethylene

2.9 Furfural

2.10 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF)

2.11 5-Chloromethylfurfural (5-CMF)

2.12 2,5-Furandicarboxylic acid (2,5-FDCA)

2.13 Furandicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME)

2.14 Isosorbide

2.15 Itaconic acid

2.16 3-Hydroxypropionic acid (3-HP)

2.17 5 Hydroxymethyl furfural (HMF)

2.18 Lactic acid (D-LA)

2.19 Lactic acid - L-lactic acid (L-LA)

2.20 Lactide

2.21 Levoglucosenone

2.22 Levulinic acid

2.23 Monoethylene glycol (MEG)

2.24 Monopropylene glycol (MPG)

2.25 Muconic acid

2.26 Bio-Naphtha

2.27 Pentamethylene diisocyanate

2.28 1,3-Propanediol (1,3-PDO)

2.29 Sebacic acid

2.30 Succinic acid (SA)

3 BIO-BASED AND SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS, PLASTICS AND POLYMERS

3.1 Global production of plastics

3.2 The importance of plastic

3.3 Issues with plastics use

3.4 Policy and regulations

3.5 The circular economy

3.6 Bio-based or renewable plastics

3.7 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

3.8 Advantages and disadvantages

3.9 Biocomposites

3.10 Types of Bio-based and/or Biodegradable Plastics

3.11 Market leaders by biobased and/or biodegradable plastic types

3.12 Regional/country production capacities, by main types

3.13 SYNTHETIC BIO-BASED POLYMERS

3.14 NATURAL BIO-BASED POLYMERS

3.15 PRODUCTION OF BIOBASED AND BIODEGRADABLE PLASTICS, BY REGION

3.16 GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND FOR BIOBASED AND SUSTAINABLE PLASTICS, 2019-2033

3.17 NATURAL FIBERS

3.18 LIGNIN

3.19 BIO-BASED AND SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS, PLASTICS AND POLYMERS COMPANY PROFILES (538 company profiles)

4 BIO-BASED FUELS

4.1 The global biofuels market

4.2 Comparison of biofuel costs 2022, by type

4.3 Types

4.4 Feedstocks

4.5 HYDROCARBON BIOFUELS

4.6 ALCOHOL FUELS

4.7 BIOFUEL FROM PLASTIC WASTE AND USED TIRES

4.8 ELECTROFUELS (E-FUELS)

4.9 ALGAE-DERIVED BIOFUELS

4.10 GREEN AMMONIA

4.11 BIOFUELS FROM CARBON CAPTURE

4.12 BIO-BASED FUELS COMPANY PROFILES (164 company profiles)

5 BIO-BASED PAINTS AND COATINGS

5.1 The global paints and coatings market

5.2 Bio-based paints and coatings

5.3 Challenges using bio-based paints and coatings

5.4 Types of bio-based coatings and materials

5.5 Market for bio-based paints and coatings

5.6 BIO-BASED PAINTS AND COATINGS COMPANY PROFILES (130 company profiles)

6 REFERENCES

