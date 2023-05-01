Global Nanofiltration Membranes Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - Alfa Laval, Nitto Denko, Toray Industries, Koch Separation Solutions, & Applied Membranes

Dublin, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanofiltration Membranes Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nanofiltration membrane market is expected to reach a value of $1.07 billion by 2028 from $738 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.38%

The global nanofiltration membrane market is partially fragmented, with many small and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a marginal market share.

Prominent players with a dominant presence in the global nanofiltration membrane market include Alfa Laval, Koch Separation Solutions, Applied Membranes, Nitto Denko Corporation, and Toray Industries.

Major vendors are adopting innovative technologies to retain their industry position. The market has witnessed several acquisitions over the last few years, strengthening companies' ability to offer multiple technologies and comprehensive solutions.

North America dominated the global nanofiltration membrane market, accounting for over 32% global share in 2022. In North America, nanofiltration membranes are broadly used in industrial and municipal water treatment processes.

The treated water is generally used for irrigation and domestic purposes, such as in toilets and for a car wash, helping minimize pure water scarcity. Therefore, factors like this are expected to increase the demand for nanofiltration membranes significantly. In addition, the industrial sector's increased demand for nanofiltration membranes is further expected to accelerate the regional market.

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Advancement in Filtration Technology



Nanofiltration (NF) is a pioneering filtration technology that might be deemed a true paradigm shift in membrane science. NF technology can be employed for a broad range of applications owing to its distinctive properties to focus on major global concerns in a sustainable and green method.

Notwithstanding several technological advancements and accomplishments, wastewater treatment remains a fundamental global concern. NF membrane is one of the most successful procedures for eliminating heavy metals from wastewater due to its adaptable design, efficient operation, and low cost.



Rapid Urbanization



The growth of the nanofiltration membrane market is expected to accelerate due to rapid urbanization and industrialization across developing economies such as India and China and a surge in demand for water for domestic and industrial purposes and access to fresh and clean water. Urbanization refers to the increase in the population percentage in urban areas.

Over 50% of the global population lives in urban areas, generating over 80% of the gross domestic product (GDP). With the rapid development of the economy & acceleration of urbanization and industrialization, the concern about water pollution has increased. The rising population in cities has a strong impact on water quality.

Moreover, the growing number of industries that release emissions is also anticipated to generate greater opportunities for NF membranes for water treatment. Thus, with the increase in urbanization and growing consumer awareness, the demand for NF membranes will grow during the projected period.



Low Energy Consumption



NF membrane technology has replaced RO membrane technology in several applications due to lower energy consumption and high flux rates. The lower the pressure required, the lower the energy consumption.

NF has exchanged reverse osmosis (RO) membranes in numerous applications owing to lower energy consumption and higher flux rates. In addition, NF membranes are mostly used to soften and disinfect water.

Hence, low energy consumption surges the demand for nanofiltration membranes in the wastewater treatment and water purification sector.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Fouling in Nanofiltration Membrane



Nanofiltration is a process between RO and ultrafiltration (UF) that discards molecules sized in the order of one nanometer. The use of the membrane process is restricted by fouling, which discloses itself as a reduction in flux with the time of operation.

Hence, fouling is one of the most significant reasons for the minimal acceptance of nanofiltration and other membrane processes in large-scale processing. The fouling perseveres and remains a key area for improvement in the quality of the membrane, which has hindered the nanofiltration membrane market growth.

Key Winning Imperatives in the Global Nanofiltration Membrane Market

NF technology can be employed for a broad range of applications owing to its distinctive properties to focus on major global concerns in a sustainable and green method.

Choosing naturally derived raw material sources helps ensure sustainability and minimize using non-renewable petrochemical-based materials.

Manufacturers looking for increasing whey concentration before transportation would typically employ membrane as a cost-effective separation process.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 227 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $738.97 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1070.91 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

The polymeric type accounted for the largest global nanofiltration membrane market share in 2022.

Segmentation by Type

Polymeric

Inorganic

Hybrid

In 2022, the tubular membrane segment dominated the membrane segment, accounting for a revenue share of over 33%



Segmentation by Membrane Type

Tubular Membrane

Flat Sheet Membrane

Spiral-Wound Membrane

Hollow-Fiber Membrane

The water & wastewater application segment held the most substantial global nanofiltration membrane market share in 2022.



Segmentation by Application

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Biomedical

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Others

