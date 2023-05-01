Asia-Pacific Digital Health Outlook Report 2023: Opportunities Arising from Virtual Healthcare, Integrated Telehealth and Digital Pharmacy Platforms, and Healthcare Wearables

Dublin, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Digital Health Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This outlook provides the market size and forecast, significant market trends, industry predictions for 2023, and country-specific analysis. The study concludes with growth opportunities for stakeholders.
The average physician-to-population ratio, high healthcare demand, rising aging population, and healthcare cost pressure have driven APAC's digital health market, making it the most lucrative growth destination. Telehealth and virtual care segments witnessed exponential growth with their critical role in addressing healthcare challenges and consumer preferences.
Consumer health wearables, remote patient monitoring, and AI tools will see a surge in uptake due to their vital role in addressing healthcare equity and workforce challenges. Government support and initiatives for digital health will be critical for established vendors and the growth of start-ups.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the top APAC predictions for 2023?
- How are APAC macroeconomic factors affecting the industry in 2023?
- What are the 2023 economic predictions for the region?
- What does the digital health investment landscape look like?
- Which are the key APAC digital health companies to watch in 2023?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment
- Key Highlights
- Top Digital Health Predictions for 2023
- Growth Environment
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Health Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Market Trends
- Market Segmentation
- Segment Definitions
- Growing Consumer Readiness for Digital Health in APAC
- APAC DH Investment Hotspots
4. Macroeconomic Factors
- Economy Predictions for 2023
- Healthcare Workforce Shortage: Impact Analysis
- Top Challenge for Healthcare Providers in APAC: Skilled Workforce Shortage
- Inflation and Recession: Impact Analysis
5. Revenue Trends, 2022-2027
- Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment, Digital Health
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
6. Country Outlook, 2023
- 2023 Market Snapshot: Australia
- 2023 Market Snapshot: Singapore
- 2023 Market Snapshot: South Korea
- 2023 Market Snapshot: Malaysia
- 2023 Market Snapshot: Rest of APAC
7. Top 5 Predictions, 2023
8. Healthcare IT Segment Outlook, 2023
- Healthcare IT: 2023 APAC Market Snapshot
9. Telehealth Segment Outlook, 2023
- Telehealth: 2023 APAC Market Snapshot
10. Companies to Action
- APAC Digital Health: Companies to Action
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Virtual Healthcare
- Integrated Telehealth and Digital Pharmacy Platforms
- Healthcare Wearables
12. Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bmi41w
