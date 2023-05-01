Global Digital Billboards Market Analysis & Forecasts Report 2023-2028: Breakdown by Location (Indoor, Outdoor), & Type (Dynamic, Automated, Advertising, Interactive)

Dublin, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Billboards Market - Analysis By Location (Indoor, Outdoor), Type (Dynamic, Automated, Advertising, Interactive), End-User Industry, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital Billboards market was valued at USD 18.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2023-2028

The demand for digitised product and service promotion is rising, which is a sign of the market's rapid expansion and a necessity for reaching the target audience successfully. The demand for 4K digital signage displays with embedded software and media players is also rising since they provide consumers with an affordable Ultra HD digital signage solution, which is anticipated to fuel market expansion.



With the development of digital display technologies, information is now delivered in a digitised version that includes video and images to market a product or service. The growth of the sector is being nourished by the development of LED, UHD, OLED, LCD, and super AMOLED.

The effectiveness of digital advertisement on the target population has increased as a result of this technological advancement. Therefore, the market for digital billboards will rise faster as a result of the use of such cutting-edge technology in display systems.



Also, retailers may encourage information-driven customers to pause, examine, and buy goods and services by utilising technologies to create a stimulating retail environment. Retailers can use digital signage to organise displays and combine materials to create a dynamic and aesthetic environment, as well as to broadcast photos and videos to highlight products and pique visitor attention.

As a result of rising digitization, consumers increasingly rely on online content to research products, get discounts, learn about new concepts, and get inspired before making a purchase.



Further, the hospitality sector has begun to understand the value of digital communication in ensuring visitor pleasure and reinforcing their brand's unique selling points.

The use of digital signage in the hospitality sector creates an integrated and dynamic system that links the operational and marketing facets of the hotel to produce a productive system that is advantageous to both the hotel's guests and personnel. Digital signage has already been adopted by a number of firms in this sector as a strategy to draw customers and enhance their experience.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value in 2023 20.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2028 29.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

The report analyses the Digital Billboards Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Digital Billboards Market by Volume (Thousand Units).

The report presents the analysis of Digital Billboards market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Digital Billboards Market by Type (Dynamic, Automated, Advertising, Interactive).

The Global Digital Billboards Market has been analyzed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by type, by End User Industry, by Location.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

