Global Beauty & Personal Care Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $648.5 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%

Dublin, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Beauty & Personal Care Market (By Category, Channel & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global beauty & personal care market is forecasted to reach US$648.56 billion in 2027, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 5.31% during the period spanning from 2023 to 2027.

Companies Mentioned

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever Plc

Shiseido Company, Limited

The Procter & Gamble Company

L'Oreal S.A.

Beiersdorf AG

Growth in the global beauty & personal care market is supported by factors such as rapid urbanization, rise in disposable income, rising Gen Z population, rising e-commerce sales, increasing popularity of men's grooming products, rising social media influence, and rising consumer awareness.

However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by a lack of regulations, the dynamic nature of the industry and the threat from counterfeit beauty and personal care products.

The global beauty & personal care market by category can be segmented as follows: skincare, makeup, hair care, oral care, bath & shower, fragrances, deodorants and other beauty & personal care products. In 2022, the dominant share of global beauty & personal care market was held by skincare, followed by makeup, and hair care.

The global beauty & personal care market by channel can be segmented as follows: offline and online. In 2022, the dominant share of global beauty & personal care market was held by the offline segment, followed by online. The global beauty & personal care market by region can be segmented as follows: Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Australia/ Oceania. In 2022, the dominant share of the global beauty & personal care market was held by Asia Pacific, followed by the Americas.

The outbreak of the novel COVID-19 pandemic led to widespread store closures leading to weak sales of beauty products. sanitisers and cleaning agents witnessed huge growth while the market saw an upsurge in online sales for beauty and personal care products.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global beauty & personal care market with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets (Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Australia/ Oceania) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 114 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $527.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $648.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Beauty & Personal Care Market

2.2 Rising Dermocosmetic Segment

2.3 Increased Growth in Bath & Shower Segment

2.4 Increased Online Sales

2.5 Do-it-yourself (DIY) Trend

2.6 Post-COVID Scenario



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Beauty & Personal Care Market by Value

3.2 Global Beauty & Personal Care Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Beauty & Personal Care Market by Category

3.3.1 Global Skincare Market Forecast by Value

3.3.2 Global Haircare Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Make-up/Colour Cosmetics Market Forecast by Value

3.3.4 Global Oral Care Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Bath & Shower Market Forecast by Value

3.3.6 Global Fragrances Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global Deodorants Market Forecast by Value

3.3.8 Global Other Beauty & Personal Care Products Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Skincare Market by Type

3.4.1 Global Facial Skincare Market Forecast by Value

3.4.2 Global Body Care Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Hand Care Market Forecast by Value

3.4.4 Global Facial Skin Care Market by Target

3.4.5 Global Facial Skin Care Target Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Hair Care Market by Type

3.5.1 Global Shampoo & Conditioner Market Forecast by Value

3.5.2 Global Hair Styling Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 Global Hair Colourants Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Make-Up/Colour Cosmetics Market by Type

3.6.1 Global Mass Make-Up/Colour Cosmetics Market Forecast by Value

3.6.2 Global Premium Make-Up/Colour Cosmetics Market Forecast by Value

3.7 Global Oral Care Market by Type

3.7.1 Global Toothbrushes Market Forecast by Value

3.7.2 Global Other Oral Care Market Forecast by Value

3.8 Global Other Beauty & Personal Care Market by Type

3.8.1 Global Sun care Market Forecast by Value

3.8.2 Global Shaving Market Forecast by Value

3.8.3 Global Depilatories Market Forecast by Value

3.9 Global Beauty & Personal Care Market by Channel

3.9.1 Global Offline Beauty & Personal Care Market Forecast by Value

3.9.2 Global Online Beauty & Personal Care Market Forecast by Value

3.10 Global Beauty & Personal Care Market by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.2 Rising Disposable Income

5.1.3 Rising Gen Z Population

5.1.4 Rising E-commerce Sales

5.1.5 Increasing Popularity of Men's Grooming Product

5.1.6 Rising Social Media Influence

5.1.7 Rising Consumer Awareness

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Developing Preference for Organic Beauty Products

5.2.2 Increasing Premiumisation

5.2.3 Increasing Adoption of Augmented Reality (AR)

5.2.4 Rising Use of Dermocosmetics

5.2.5 Product Personalization

5.2.6 Gender Neutral Beauty Products

5.2.7 Sustainable Beauty and Personal Care Products

5.2.8 Search Engine Marketing

5.2.9 Brand Collaboration

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Lack of Regulations

5.3.2 Dynamic Industry

5.3.3 Threat from Counterfeit Beauty And Personal Care Products



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Market Share - Key Players



7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gvit1q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment