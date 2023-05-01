2023 Product Development Strategies of 5G FWA CPE Suppliers - Nokia, Huawei, & ZTE

Dublin, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Product Development Strategies of 5G FWA CPE Suppliers: Nokia, Huawei, ZTE " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the global FWA market, focuses on three global leading 5G FWA CPE suppliers: Nokia, Huawei, and ZTE by examining their 2022 product and market development strategies, and further analyzes the market size and development trends of 5G FWA CPE in 2023.

Since the global commercial launch in 2019, 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) services have experienced accelerated development due to COVID-19.

This has led to an increase in shipments of CPE (Customer Premise Equipment), specifically indoor 5G FWA routers/gateways.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Development of the Global FWA Market

1.1 The Commercialization of FWA Has Been Kicked Off in 172 Countries

1.2 5G FWA CPE Shipments Expected to Grow 140% in 2023



2. Product Development Strategies of Major 5G FWA CPE Brands

2.1 Nokia: Taking the Lead in 5G FWA CPE Shipments through Globalization Business Model

2.1.1 Company Profile

2.1.2 5G FWA CPE Deployment

2.2 Huawei: Customer Target Has Shifted to Southeast Asia and Africa

2.2.1 Company Profile

2.2.2 5G FWA CPE Deployment Plan

2.3 ZTE: Diversified Product Strategy to Reach More 5G FWA Customers

2.3.1 Company Profile

2.3.2 5G FWA CPE Deployment

2.4 Comparison of Nokia, Huawei, and ZTE



3. Conclusion



