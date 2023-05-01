Hair Serum Global Market to 2028: High Penetration of E-Commerce Channels and Increasing Expenditure on Hair Care Drives Growth

Dublin, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Serum Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hair serum market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% to reach $2,209.22 Million in 2028 from $1,345.33 Million in 2022.
Globally, most people are experiencing hair loss leading to a rise in the application of chemical-based hair oils, shampoos, supplements, and even serums. Serum products work on the surface to deliver shine to the hair, control tangles, smoothen it and strengthen all hair types.
With the increasing awareness of lifestyle diseases and associated risks related to chemical-based hair care products, there has been an increasing preference for natural/green/herbal haircare products. The growing preference for herbal hair care solutions delivers growth opportunities for hair serum market players pioneers in developing natural ingredient-based hair serums.
Social Medica Increasing the Sale of Hair Serum
The growing adoption of social media platforms attracts more young adults toward hair serum use. Industry players promote their hair serum solutions through various internet platforms that accelerate the sale of hair serum products.
The increasing use of social media platforms positively impacts consumers and sellers due to the stronger attraction and connection through internet applications.
The beauty and cosmetic industry has not only had an early adoption of social media platforms for marketing, but also social influencers used it. Beauty brand manufacturing companies were among the first to believe in social media strengths, making it a central part of their marketing.
E-commerce Increasing the Access To Hair Serum Market
E-commerce increased the significant access to hair serum products availability. After the COVID-19 pandemic, a massive proportion of the population shifted towards the online shopping experience, becoming a central shopping platform.
Furthermore, the companies pioneer in hair serum development also sell their products through e-commerce giants and increase market penetration. L'Oreal, one of the leading brands, constantly focuses on e-commerce channels for its overall haircare product categories.
Increasing Targeting Population with Hair Issues
Hair serum products are not only used as beauty and hair styling products, but they also have several clinical benefits that accelerate the application of hair serum products in hair care treatments.
The increasing population with hair issues such as baldness/hair loss, hair dryness, and damaged scalp drives the high demand for hair serum products. Currently, the available hair serum products claim to offer several benefits, such as hair regrowth, reduction in hair fall, scalp care, and others that accelerate the significant sale of hair serum products worldwide.
Increasing Expenditure on Hair Care
The rising disposable income in overall economic classes worldwide for personal and haircare propels the high demand for hair serum products. Millions are concerned about hair care, accelerating product demand in the hair serum market. By gender, women spend more on haircare solutions due to their high preference for hair appearance. On another side, men population has shown progressive growth in recent years with increasing expenditure on personal grooming.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive rivalry in the global hair serum market is significantly high and associated with several factors. The competition for industry players varies demographically, geographically, and economically. Several internal and external macro and micro factors impact the industry's growth.
Key global hair serum market players include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, L'oreal Group, and Unilever. Henkel Ag & Co. KGaA is active in the professional hair business. The company has Schwarzkopf professional, one of the leading suppliers of hair care solutions.
Key Company Profiles
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Kao Corporation
- L'oreal Group
- Unilever
Other Prominent Vendors
- Amka Products
- Avon
- Anveya
- Bajaj Consumer Care
- Dabur
- DIVI OFFICIALS
- GIOVANNI COSMETICS
- Honasa Consumer
- HERSTYLER
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc.
- John Paul Mitchell System
- Jstor House of Cosmetics
- Kaya
- Lass Naturals
- Marico
- Olaplex
- Pink Root
- PURA D'OR
- Revlon
- Redken
- Wella Company
Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the global hair serum market?
2. What is the growth rate of the hair serum market?
3. What are the growing trends in the hair serum industry?
4. Which region holds the most significant global hair serum market share?
5. Who are the key players in the global hair serum market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|276
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1345.33 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$2209.22 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market by Ingredients:
4.3.2 Market by Gender
4.3.3 Market by Application
4.3.4 Market by Distribution Channels
4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Premium Insights
7.1 Overview
8 Introduction
8.1 Overview
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 New Product Launches
9.2 Growing Preference for Herbal Hair Serums
9.3 Focus on Social Media Influence Marketing
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Expanding Target Populations With Hair Issues
10.2 High Penetration of E-Commerce Channels
10.3 Increasing Expenditure on Hair Care
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Side Effects of Hair Serums
11.2 Availability of Alternatives for Hair Serums
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
13 Ingredients
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Conventional
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography
13.4 Organic
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market by Geography
14 Gender
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Female
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 Male
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography
15 Application
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Treatment
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Market by Geography
15.4 Aesthetic
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Market by Geography
16 Distribution Channel
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Offline
16.3.1 Market Overview
16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3.3 Market by Geography
16.4 Online
16.4.1 Market Overview
16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.4.3 Market by Geography
17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Geographic Overview
18 APAC
19 Europe
20 North America
21 Latin America
22 Middle East & Africa
23 Competitive Landscape
24 Key Company Profiles
25 Other Prominent Vendors
26 Report Summary
27 Quantitative Summary
28 Appendix
