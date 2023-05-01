Breast Pump Market Projected to Reach US$ 2.86 Billion by 2032 Due to Growing Number of Working Mothers - Market.us Study

New York, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global breast pump market size is expected to be worth around USD 2.86 Billion by 2032 from USD 1.49 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Breast pumps are devices used to extract breast milk by women who are breastfeeding. Manual and electric breast pumps are the two main types.

Electric pumps are more efficient and can be operated with batteries or electricity. Manual pumps are operated manually. Breast pumps are mostly used by working mothers who want to continue nursing while returning to their jobs or traveling. The breast pump market is surpassing due to the increasing number of working mothers and the increased awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding.

Key Takeaway:

By product, in 2022, the breast pump market was dominated by the closed-system pumps segment due to its hygienic property.

due to its hygienic property. By application, the hospital grade segment dominated the largest market share and accounted for the largest revenue share in the breast pump market in 2022.

dominated the largest market share and accounted for the largest revenue share in the breast pump market in 2022. By technology, the electric pump segment dominated the largest market share.

dominated the largest market share. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 38% .

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . APAC is expected to grow at a greater pace owing to the increasing number of working mothers and the adoption of breast pumps.

Factors affecting the growth of the Breast Pump industry

There are several factors that are affecting the growth of the breast pump industry. These include:

Growing perception and adoption of breastfeeding: Breast pumps are estimated to be in huge demand as more campaigns and education about the benefits of breastfeeding are conducted.

Breast pumps are estimated to be in huge demand as more campaigns and education about the benefits of breastfeeding are conducted. Rising number of working mothers: Breast pumps are becoming more popular as more women return to the workforce after having a child. They can help maintain milk production and allow breastfeeding to continue.

Breast pumps are becoming more popular as more women return to the workforce after having a child. They can help maintain milk production and allow breastfeeding to continue. Technological advancements: In recent years, the breast pump industry has seen many technological advances, including quieter, more efficient pumps and smart pumps that are controlled by a mobile application.

In recent years, the breast pump industry has seen many technological advances, including quieter, more efficient pumps and smart pumps that are controlled by a mobile application. Increased availability and accessibility: The breast pump industry is now more accessible. Pumps are available in retail stores, online, and through insurance companies.

The breast pump industry is now more accessible. Pumps are available in retail stores, online, and through insurance companies. Rising number of births: Breast pumps and related products may become more popular as the world population continues to increase.

Breast pumps and related products may become more popular as the world population continues to increase. Government policies and regulations: The growth of this industry can be affected by government policies and regulations relating to breastfeeding and the availability of breast pumps.

The growth of this industry can be affected by government policies and regulations relating to breastfeeding and the availability of breast pumps. Economic factors: The economic conditions of a region or a country can also influence the growth of the industry for breast pumps as consumers might have more or less money to spend on these products.

Top Trends in the Global Breast Pump Market

In recent years the global market for breast pumps has seen several new trends. One of the most notable trends is the rise in popularity of smart breast pumps with advanced features such as wireless connectivity, tracking tools, and data analysis capabilities. These pumps allow mothers to track their milk production, feeding habits, as well as their baby's growth, making it easier to manage their breastfeeding journey. Another trend is the shift to eco-friendly and sustainable options for breast pumps. Electric pumps with rechargeable batteries or manual pumps made from environmentally friendly materials are among the most popular. Wearable breast pumps have also gained popularity, as they allow mothers to pump discreetly without using their hands. These new trends are influencing the market for breast pumping, giving mothers more options and improving their pumping efficiency.

Market Growth

Breast pumps are in huge demand due to the increasing adoption and awareness of breastfeeding and the growing number of working mothers. The industry has also risen due to technological advancements including the development & introduction of pumps that are more efficient and quieter. The breast pump industry has become more accessible. Pumps are now sold in retail stores, online, and through insurance companies. The breast pump market will continue to surpass in the future as the global population increases and government policies and regulations relating to breastfeeding become more prevalent.

Regional Analysis

North America will lead the global market for breast pumps in 2022 with 38% and grow at a significant 7.8% rate over the forecast period. North America led in revenue due to the increasing rates of women's employment and healthcare expenditures. They also have sophisticated healthcare infrastructures. Leaders in the industry are also developing technologically-advanced breast pumps to fuel the market during the projected period. The Asia Pacific region will grow the fastest, due to the increase in working mothers and the adoption of breast pumps.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 1.49 billion Market Size (2032) USD 2.86 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 6.9% North America Revenue Share 38.0% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The market is driven by technological advancements and the growing number of working mothers that want to continue breastfeeding. The breast pump market has also grown due to the increase in newborns and the increasing prevalence of medical conditions like mastitis and engorgement. Breast pumps are also more accessible for consumers due to reimbursement policies and insurance coverage. The market grew due to the increasing use of closed-system breast pumps that help to maintain hygiene and avoid milk contamination.

Market Restraints

The availability of substitute feeding options such as formula milk can hamper the demand for breast pumps in the market. The high cost of breast pumps and lack of awareness about breast pumps in some regions led to the limit of their adoption. Many women face difficulties while operating breast pumps which creates a lack of interest in the product. In some cases, the adverse effect of breast pumps such as breast tissue damage, depletion of nutrients in the breast milk, and reduction of milk supply obstruct the market growth.

Market Opportunities

The global market for breast pumps offers many opportunities for growth and development. The market is growing because of the increasing number of working mothers and the trend toward exclusively pumping. The technological advancements in breast pumps and the availability of portable and user-friendly pumping devices make pumping more convenient for a wider range of lactating women. Breast pump manufacturers are also gaining new markets due to the expansion of distribution channels and increased availability of breast-pump products via online retail channels. The global breast pump market will grow in the next few decades.

Report Segmentation of the Breast Pump Market

Product Insight

The market for breast pumps can be segmented as open-system and closed-system based on the type of pump. The closed-system pump segment is the most lucrative with a projected CAGR of 7.4%. Closed-system pumps separate the milk collection kit and pump motor preventing contamination of milk with bacteria or viruses. This option makes them more hygienic compared to an open-system breast pump. Open-system pumps are more susceptible to contamination and can be cheaper than closed-system pumps. This causes some mothers concerned. The open-system segment is a smaller part of the market than the closed-system segment.

Application Insight

The market is further divided by application into personal use and hospital-grade. Hospital Grade is expected to be the most lucrative market segment in the global market for breast pumps with a market share of 60% and an estimated CAGR of 7.3% in 2022. Breast pumps of hospital grade are designed for multiple users to use in a hospital setting. They are typically rented rather than bought. They are designed for frequent and long-term use and to extract milk efficiently. These pumps are designed to be used by mothers individually. These pumps are portable, easy to use, and allow mothers to pump milk anywhere. The segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period because of the advantages of hospital-grade pumps such as their greater effectiveness and power.

Technology Insight

The market is divided into three segments based on technology such as manual pumps, battery-powered pumps, and electric pumps. Electric pumps are the most lucrative segment of the global breast pump industry with a 44.8% market share and a projected 7.6% CAGR in 2022. Electric breast pumps are the most efficient. They are designed to pump the milk quickly and efficiently. They are more expensive but more durable than manual or battery-powered breast pumps. Manual breast pumps are operated by hand. They are the least costly option. A battery-powered breast pump is like an electric breast pump but it is operated via batteries instead of electricity.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product

Open System Pumps

Closed System Pumps

Based on Application

Personal Use

Hospital Grade

Based On Technology

Manual Pumps

Electric Pumps

Battery Powered Pumps

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

Key players in the breast pump market use strategies like mergers and acquisitions or partnerships to strengthen their position. Medela Breastpumps and Aeroflow Breastpumps are launching a dream-at-home breastfeeding and pumping room makeover for moms in November 2020. The key players are investing heavily in research and development in order to manufacture technologically-advanced products. Philips, for instance, launched the uGrow a Baby App in October 2017. This app helps parents track their baby's growth. This product will expand the company's portfolio.

Some of the major players include:

Ameda (Magento, Inc.)

Hygeia Health

Medela AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc.

Pigeon Corporation

Motif Medical

Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie)

Willow Innovations, Inc.

Spectra Baby USA

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Breast Pump Market

Philips AVENT will launch its New Electric Pump in March 2021 to facilitate the Baby's Natural Feeding Movement. The new breast pump has a compact design, is portable, and uses innovative natural motion technology. It was designed to meet the needs of mothers who have busy schedules while breastfeeding. It has a powerful combination of suction and nipple-stimulating processes that precisely mimic the wave-like motion of the tongue of the baby when breastfeeding.

Ameda launched the 'Ameda Purely Yours Double Electric Breast Pump' in November 2021. It has adjustable suction power and speed so that each mom can find an appropriate setting. The pump can be operated using battery power. This pump has a dual-hygiene-kit milk collection kit that ensures that the milk is delivered to the baby's mouth correctly and that harmful bacteria are kept out of the collection system.

