Portable Medical Electronic Products Market to Reach US$ 97.86 Billion, at a Revenue CAGR of 10.34%, During the Forecast Period 2023 to 2031, According to Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest study by Growth Plus Reports, the global portable medical electronic products market was valued at US$ 39.86 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 97.86 billion, registering a revenue CAGR of 10.34% by 2031.

The global portable electronic medical products market was assessed and is expected to continue to expand with a sizable revenue share during the forecast period. Electronics intended for use in the medical field are portable, lightweight, and simple to use. They are employed in several medical procedures, such as disease diagnosis, condition monitoring, and treatment.

Recent Development in Portable Medical Electronic Products Market:

In October 2022, A partnership agreement was inked by Novo Nordisk and ALCOR, a French company specializing in design, development, and manufacture of new medical devices, for the initial marketing of Mallya in Japan. The new agreement enhances the cooperation between Novo Nordisk and BIOCORP on the Mallya product development.

Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 39.86 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 97.86 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 10.34% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Equipment, End-user, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways:

The rising demand for healthcare solutions and portable medical electronic products is also becoming popular.

Technological advancements in healthcare products are also driving global market revenue.

The rising prevalence of chronic disease is propelling the market revenue share.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The market revenue for portable medical devices is expected to grow quickly because of the rising demand for wearable electronics and portable medical equipment, greater technical breakthroughs, and an increase in elderly people. Increased usage of portable devices due to technical developments in portable medical equipment will fuel market revenue expansion.

However, the high cost of these products is making them unaffordable for most of the population, limiting the market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Equipment

Based on the equipment, the global portable medical electronic products market is segmented into cardiac monitors, respiratory monitors, pulse oximeters, ultrasound medical imaging, heart monitors, and blood pressure monitors. The blood pressure monitors segment accounts because of their large popularity, easy-to-use, reliability, and user-friendliness.

Segmentation By End User

Based on the end-user, the global portable medical electronic products market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, nursing homes, and others. The hospital segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. This large revenue share is attributed to the accurate and efficient patient care provided by these devices, cost-effective solution providing better patient outcomes.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global portable medical electronic products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to the presence of key market players, the rising prevalence of chronic disease, and the fast adoption of technology.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players operating in the global portable medical electronic products market are:

Medtronic plc

GE Healthcare

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Report Coverage

The study examines the fundamental market characteristics, important investment areas, analytics of regional growth, revenue prediction, prominent market players, and partnerships. The report also thoroughly analyzes the market for portable medical electronic products globally.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursements MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL PORTABLE MEDICAL ELECTRONIC PRODUCTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY EQUIPMENT Cardiac Monitors Respiratory Monitors Pulse Oximeters Ultrasound Medical Imaging Heart Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors Others GLOBAL PORTABLE MEDICAL ELECTRONIC PRODUCTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Home Care Settings Nursing Homes Others

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

