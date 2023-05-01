Dominic Prevost joins Resonance Consultancy as Group Creative Director

VANCOUVER, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonance Consultancy, a leading advisor in tourism, real estate and economic development is thrilled to announce the hiring of Dominic Prevost as the agency's new Group Creative Director.

“With more than 18 years of experience in the industry, Prevost brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our agency,” says Resonance President and CEO Chris Fair.

Prevost began his career as a graphic designer in 2005 and has since held creative direction roles at some of the world’s most prestigious agencies. His work has been repeatedly recognized in the industry’s major award shows, including the Cannes Lions, The One Show, London International, and the Advertising & Design Club of Canada.

Prevost has worked for Sid Lee in Montreal and Paris, Leo Burnett in Sydney, Rethink, Studio Output in London, and 123West in Vancouver. He also led the global campaign creative for the likes of Lululemon and Adidas, and has worked with clients ranging from Nike and Red Bull, to Virgin and Mercedes.

In addition to his impressive career achievements, Prevost has also been actively involved in mentoring and teaching young creative talent as an instructor for the Miami Ad School and Vancouver’s Capilano University's IDEA School of Design.

“Dominic’s dedication to the development of young creatives is an asset to our team and aligns with our agency’s values,” added Fair. “I think our team and clients will enjoy working with Dominic and find that his addition to the team will bring a fresh perspective, new energy and the leadership we’re looking for as we seek to take Resonance to new heights this year and in the years to come.”

Based in Resonance’s Vancouver office, Prevost will lead the creative team and oversee all creative produced by our agency company-wide. He will play a critical role in building our presence, clients and brand in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Middle East, and Asia.

You can view some of Prevost’s work here.

About Resonance Consultancy

Resonance is a global consultancy of strategic and creative place makers. As leading advisors in real estate, tourism and economic development, Resonance combines expertise in research, strategy, branding and communications to make destinations, cities and developments more valuable and more vibrant.



