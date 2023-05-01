Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PHILADELPHIA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) (the “Company” or “Republic”), the holding company for Republic First Bank d/b/a Republic Bank (the “Bank”), today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Our strong community banking brand, ingrained commitment to customers and focus on relationship banking have allowed us to largely maintain steady deposit levels amid a period of uncertainty and volatility in the banking sector,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas X. Geisel. “We are highly focused on executing our strategy to restore profitability, improve capital levels and enhance shareholder value – and are seeing signs of progress as we move through the Company’s legacy headwinds. The results aren’t where we want them to be yet, but I am proud of our colleagues’ commitment to Republic’s customers and their ongoing efforts to weather the current environment and lay the foundation for a successful future.”

Key First Quarter 2023 Results

  • Reported loss attributable to common stockholders of $9.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023 included the pre-tax effect of a $3.1 million write-down of an investment in Signature Bank preferred securities, and $5.5 million in legal, professional, and audit fees due to strategic and shareholder matters and as legacy legal and reporting matters are addressed with enhanced processes, procedures and capabilities being established since new members of the leadership team joined the Company on December 22, 2022. Reported loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $398,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, and net income available to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2022 was $5.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.
  • More than 76% of total deposits on March 31, 2023 were FDIC-insured or fully collateralized.
  • Even as deposit balances declined 2.7% during the first quarter, the number of deposit relationships with the bank increased by 5.2% in the period. Republic also grew deposit balances between March 31, 2023, and April 30, 2023.
  • The loan/deposit ratio of 64.4% remained relatively unchanged during the first quarter of 2023.
  • Cash and equivalents grew by 211.7% during the first three months of 2023 to $153.2 million at period end and total available liquidity, inclusive of cash and equivalents, unencumbered securities and borrowing capacity totaled $1.4 billion on March 31,2023.
  • The fair value of our available for sale and held to maturity investment portfolio improved $43.9 million, or 9.7%, from December 31, 2022.

“Today’s announcement is a critical milestone in our ongoing efforts to bring Republic current on its quarterly and annual filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,” said Chief Financial Officer Michael W. Harrington. “We are pleased to provide shareholders with the Company’s results for the first three months of 2023, as well as comparisons to the fourth and first quarters of 2022, on a consolidated, unaudited basis. We’ve assembled a group of experienced financial institution professionals who are working diligently to complete our efforts to bring our financial reporting current as we work to improve profitability and enhance Republic’s liquidity and capital position.”

Additional Business Updates

  • Today’s announcement marks the first time Republic has published a quarterly financial results news release since January 2022, over one year ago.
  • On March 10, 2023, the Company announced a planned $125 million capital raise with the participation of affiliates of seasoned bank investor Castle Creek Capital and affiliates of existing shareholder Cohen Private Ventures, LLC.
  • On April 25, 2023, as a measure of prudent oversight and to preserve capital and liquidity, the Company’s Board of Directors determined to suspend the payment of dividends on its Perpetual Non-Cumulative, Convertible Preferred Stock and elected to defer payments of interest on its two issuances of outstanding Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debt Securities Due 2037. The Board intends to re-evaluate the payment of such dividends and interest on a quarterly basis.
  • Republic enters May 2023 with newly added reciprocal deposit programs to expand its offering for current and potential customers while providing the Bank with an additional channel for core deposit gathering.
  • The Company plans to implement several next steps of the strategic plan in the second quarter of 2023, including meaningful business realignment and efficiency initiatives designed to improve profitability and refocus the Company on its core businesses.
  • Feedback from employees led to The Philadelphia Inquirer naming Republic a 2023 Top Workplace in the first quarter.
  • Republic recently received a 2023 Community Impact Award, from South Jersey Biz Magazine, which recognized the Bank for initiatives like Money Zone, its free financial literacy program for schools, as well as its participation in the Future Bankers & Financial Professionals camp and support for local nonprofit partners.

Results of Operations, Sequential Comparison

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $9.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $398,000, or $0.01 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Compared to the linked quarter, net interest income decreased $8.9 million, non-interest income decreased $3.6 million, and non-interest expense increased $782,000, respectively. These items more than offset declines in the provision for credit losses and provision for income taxes of $321,000 and $3.7 million, respectively.

  • Net interest income was $24.0 million in the first quarter, decreasing $8.9 million from $32.9 million in the linked quarter, as higher yields and average balances of interest-earning assets were more than offset by higher funding costs and increased average balances of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin was 1.62% in the first quarter, down 63 basis points from the linked quarter, reflecting pressure from higher interest rates, the inverted yield curve and intense industry-wide competition for deposits in the first three months of 2023.

    Total interest income was $52.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $2.2 million from the linked quarter. Average total interest-earning assets were $5.99 billion in the first quarter, increasing $75.6 million from the linked quarter. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 3.55% for the first quarter, increasing 15 basis points from the linked quarter.

    Interest and fees earned on loans totaled $36.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $1.5 million from the linked quarter. Average loans receivable were $3.14 billion in the first quarter, increasing $52.3 million from the linked quarter. The average yield on loans receivable was 4.69% for the first quarter, increasing 17 basis points from the linked quarter.

    Interest and dividends earned on investment securities totaled $15.4 million in the first quarter, increasing $292,000 from the linked quarter. Average securities and restricted stock was $2.76 billion in the first quarter, decreasing $15.4 million from the linked quarter. The average yield on investment securities and restricted stock was 2.27% for the first quarter, increasing eight basis points from the linked quarter.

    Total interest expense was $28.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $11.2 million from the linked quarter. Average total interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter were $4.54 billion, increasing $206.6 million from the linked quarter. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.52% for the first quarter, increasing 95 basis points from the linked quarter.

    Interest expense on deposits totaled $18.6 million in the first quarter, increasing $6.4 million from the linked quarter, the result of higher market rates driving demand from customers for better rates paid on deposits. Average interest-bearing deposits for the first quarter were $3.77 billion, decreasing $85.7 million from the linked quarter. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 2.00% for the first quarter, increasing 73 basis points from the linked quarter.

    Interest expense on borrowings totaled $9.6 million in the first quarter, increasing $4.8 million from the linked quarter. Average borrowings for the first quarter were $771.1 million, increasing $292.4 million from the linked quarter. The average rate paid on borrowings was 5.05% for the first quarter, increasing 101 basis points from the linked quarter.
  • Non-interest income was $1.3 million in the first quarter, down $3.6 million from the linked quarter. The decline was primarily due to a $3.1 million write-down of the Company’s investment in preferred securities issued by Signature Bank. The change in non-interest income from the linked quarter also reflected decreases of $595,000, $275,000 and $164,000 in loan and servicing fees, mortgage banking income and gain on sales of SBA loans, respectively.

  • Non-interest expense was $37.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $782,000 from the linked quarter. Non-interest expense included $5.5 million of legal, audit, and other professional fees that were incurred as the Company continued to address strategic and shareholder matters and legacy legal and reporting matters in the first three months of 2023.

  • Provision for credit losses was $433,000 in the first quarter, increasing the allowance for credit losses $448,000 from the linked quarter, primarily due to continuing deteriorating forecasted economic conditions impacting management's expectations of future credit losses, and partly due to loan growth.

  • The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $3.3 million in the first quarter, a $3.7 million reduction from the linked quarter.

Results of Operations, Year-over-Year Comparison

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $9.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $5.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022. Compared to the year-ago period, net interest income decreased $12.1 million, non-interest income decreased $3.1 million, and non-interest expense increased $5.0 million. These items more than offset a decline in the provision for income taxes of $5.5 million.

  • Net interest income was $24.0 million in the first quarter, decreasing $12.1 million from $36.1 million in the year-ago period, as higher yields and average balances of interest earning assets were more than offset by higher funding costs and higher average balance of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin was 1.62% in the first quarter, down 107 basis points from the year-ago period, reflecting pressure from higher interest rates, the inverted yield curve and intense industry-wide competition for deposits in the first three months of 2023.

    Total interest income was $52.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $12.7 million from the year-ago period. Average total interest-earning assets were $5.99 billion in the first quarter, increasing $515.6 million from the year-ago period. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 3.55% for the first quarter, increasing 62 basis points from the year-ago period.

    Interest and fees earned on loans and leases totaled $36.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $10.1 million from the year-ago period. Average loans receivable were $3.14 billion in the first quarter, increasing $621.9 million from the year-ago period. The average yield on loans receivable was 4.69% for the first quarter, increasing 47 basis points from the year-ago period.

    Interest and dividends earned on investment securities totaled $15.4 million in the first quarter, increasing $2.1 million from the year-ago period. Average securities and restricted stock were $2.76 billion in the first quarter, decreasing $53.1 million from the year-ago period. The average yield on investment securities and restricted stock was 2.27% for the first quarter, increasing 34 basis points from the year-ago period.

    Total interest expense was $28.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $24.9 million from the year-ago period. Average total deposits and other borrowings for the first quarter were $4.54 billion, increasing $639.1 million from the year-ago period. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.52% for the first quarter, increasing 218 basis points from the year-ago period.

    Interest expense on borrowings totaled $9.6 million in the first quarter, increasing $9.5 million from the year-ago period. Average borrowings for the first quarter were $771.1 million, increasing $759.1 million from the year-ago period. The average rate paid on borrowings was 5.05% for the first quarter, increasing 311 basis points from the year-ago period.

    Interest expense on deposits totaled $18.6 million in the first quarter, increasing $15.3 million from the year-ago period. Average interest-bearing deposits for the first quarter were $3.77 billion, decreasing $120.1 million from the year-ago period. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 2.00% for the first quarter, increasing 164 basis points from the year-ago period.
  • Non-interest income was $1.3 million in the first quarter, down $3.1 million from the year ago period. The decline was primarily due to a $3.1 million write-down of the Company’s investment in preferred securities issued by Signature Bank. The change in non-interest income from the year-ago period also reflected decreases of $904,000, $337,000 and $319,000 in mortgage banking income gain on sales of SBA loans and loan and servicing fees, respectively.

  • Non-interest expense was $37.2 million in the first quarter, an increase of $5.0 million from the year-ago period. Non-interest expense included $5.5 million in legal, audit, and other professional fees as the Company continued to address strategic and shareholder matters and legacy legal and reporting matters in the first three months of 2023.

  • Provision for credit losses was $443,000 in the first quarter, up $515,000 from a credit to provision in the year-ago period, due to continuing deteriorating forecasted economic conditions impacting management's expectations of future credit losses.

  • The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $3.3 million in the first quarter, a $5.5 million reduction from the year-ago period.

Financial Condition, March 31, 2023

  • Total assets were $6.16 billion on March 31, 2023, increasing $108.5 million from December 31, 2022, primarily driven by a $104.1 million increase in cash and equivalents due to excess cash from other borrowings.

  • Available for sale investment securities were $899.2 million on March 31, 2023. Unrealized losses on available for sale investment securities were $154.3 million as of March 31, 2023, an improvement of $17.8 million from December 31, 2022.

  • Held to maturity investment securities were $1.63 billion on March 31, 2023. Unrealized losses on held to maturity investment securities were $253.8 million as of March 31, 2023, an improvement of $26.1 million from December 31, 2022.

  • Total loans were $3.14 billion on March 31, 2023 increasing $6.2 million from December 31, 2022, as growth in construction and land development loans and owner-occupied real estate was offset by declines in balances in commercial and industrial loans and other lending categories.

  • The allowance for credit losses was $26.5 million on March 31, 2023 increasing $448,000 from December 31, 2022. The change in allowance for credit losses was primarily attributed to the degradation in forecasted economic conditions impacting management’s expectation of future credit losses. The Company also had net recoveries of $8,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

  • Total deposits were $4.88 billion on March 31, 2023, decreasing $134.7 million from December 31, 2022. The decrease reflected $79.2 million, $125.5 million and $83.2 million reductions in non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits and money market and savings accounts, respectively, more than offsetting a $153.2 million increase in time deposits. More than 76% of total deposits on March 31, 2023 were FDIC insured or fully collateralized. Deposits, net of fully collateralized public funds, were $3.19 billion on March 31, 2023, of which 60% were FDIC insured.

  • Borrowings of $981.3 million on March 31, 2023, which included $645 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank, $325 million from the Federal Reserve and $11.3 million of subordinated debt, increased $242.8 million from December 31, 2022.

  • The capital ratios for the Bank and the Company, as of March 31, 2023, as shown in the attached tables, indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized.”

About Republic First Bancorp, Inc.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Republic First Bank, which does business under the name Republic Bank. Republic Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank offers a variety of banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey, and New York City markets through its offices and branch locations in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware and Bucks in Pennsylvania, Camden, Burlington, Atlantic and Gloucester, New Jersey and New York County. The Bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division, which does business under the name of Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, visit www.myrepublicbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements,” which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For example, risks and uncertainties can arise with changes in: general economic conditions, including turmoil in the financial markets and related efforts of government agencies to stabilize the financial system; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operation; geopolitical conflict and inflationary pressures including Federal Reserve interest rate hikes; the effect of potential recessionary conditions; the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and our methodology for determining such allowance; adverse changes in our loan portfolio and credit risk-related losses and expenses; concentrations within our loan portfolio, including our exposure to commercial real estate loans; inflation; changes to our primary service area; changes in interest rates; our ability to identify, negotiate, secure and develop new branch locations and renew, modify, or terminate leases or dispose of properties for existing branch locations effectively; business conditions in the financial services industry, including competitive pressure among financial services companies, new service and product offerings by competitors, price pressures and similar items; deposit flows; loan demand; the regulatory environment, including evolving banking industry standards, changes in legislation or regulation; our securities portfolio and the valuation of our securities; change in accounting principles, policies and guidelines as well as estimates and assumptions used in the preparation of our financial statements; rapidly changing technology; our ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules 5250(c)(1) and 5620(a); the failure to maintain current technologies; failure to attract or retain key employees; our ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values; litigation liabilities, including costs, expenses, settlements and judgments; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services. You should carefully review the risk factors described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "would be," "could be," "should be," "probability," "risk," "target," "objective," "may," "will," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "seek," "expect" and similar expressions or variations on such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in good faith by us pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of us, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc.                   
Summary Financial Information (UNAUDITED)                   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                   
 As of or for the Three Months Ended
Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items)March 31,
2023
 December 31,
2022
 September 30,
2022
 June 30,
2022
 March 31,
2022
Cash and cash equivalents$153,234  $49,167  $52,452  $86,156  $101,457 
Investment securities 2,529,469   2,527,335   2,561,897   2,711,757   2,765,965 
Equity securities 13   6,019   6,627   6,793   7,888 
Restricted stock 34,327   34,245   21,907   15,528   3,135 
Loans receivable 3,139,418   3,132,967   3,060,852   2,750,683   2,557,167 
Allowance for credit losses (26,520)  (26,072)  (25,255)  (20,997)  (23,156)
Premises and equipment, net 134,553   134,747   130,902   130,498   129,607 
Other assets 192,306   189,911   189,872   175,187   158,402 
Total assets$6,156,800  $6,048,319  $5,999,254  $5,855,605  $5,700,465 
                    
Deposits - interest-bearing$3,667,977  $3,723,543  $3,833,524  $3,787,367  $3,905,782 
Deposits - non-interest-bearing 1,210,262   1,289,420   1,418,060   1,425,659   1,404,454 
Other borrowings 970,000   727,200   442,500   292,500   - 
Subordinated debt 11,286   11,284   11,282   11,281   11,279 
Other liabilities 100,480   104,123   104,430   105,657   103,214 
Total liabilities 5,960,005   5,855,570   5,809,796   5,622,464   5,424,729 
Total shareholders' equity 196,795   192,749   189,458   233,141   275,736 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,156,800  $6,048,319  $5,999,254  $5,855,605  $5,700,465 
                    
Average Balance Sheet (selected items)                   
Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets$84,228  $45,580  $46,073  $96,632  $137,533 
Investment securities and restricted stock 2,763,904   2,779,268   2,837,891   2,899,551   2,816,956 
Loans receivable 3,138,633   3,086,339   2,894,473   2,625,902   2,516,719 
Total interest-earning assets 5,986,765   5,911,187   5,778,437   5,622,085   5,471,208 
Other assets 102,259   92,565   142,619   162,382   221,835 
Total assets$6,089,024  $6,003,752  $5,921,056  $5,784,467  $5,693,043 
                    
Total interest-bearing deposits$3,768,095  $3,853,821  $3,830,688  $2,419,113  $3,888,181 
Other borrowings 771,076   478,730   345,758   69,224   11,938 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,539,171   4,332,551   4,176,446   4,026,262   3,900,119 
Total non-interest bearing deposits 1,248,426   1,380,744   1,398,086   1,400,644   1,378,400 
Non-interest bearing other liabilities 106,506   106,010   119,131   105,816   110,416 
Shareholders' equity 194,921   184,447   227,393   251,745   304,108 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,089,024  $6,003,752  $5,921,056  $5,784,467  $5,693,043 
                    
Consolidated Income Statement (selected items)                   
Net interest income$23,993  $32,935  $37,999  $38,400  $36,140 
Provision for credit losses 443   764   3,998   830   (72)
Noninterest income 1,269   4,892   5,742   4,873   4,347 
Noninterest expense 37,215   36,433   37,714   37,250   32,195 
Net income before tax (12,396)  630   2,029   5,193   8,364 
Provision for income taxes (3,320)  384   476   1,200   2,129 
Net (loss) income$(9,076) $246  $1,553  $3,993  $6,235 
Preferred stock dividends 644   644   644   644   866 
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders$(9,720) $(398) $909  $3,349  $5,369 
Basic earnings per common share$(0.15) $(0.01) $0.01  $0.05  $0.09 
Diluted earnings per common share$(0.15) $(0.01) $0.01  $0.05  $0.08 
                    
Profitability Indicators                   
Return on average assets (annualized) -0.64%  -0.03%  0.06%  0.23%  0.38%
Return on average equity (annualized) -19.95%  -0.86%  1.60%  5.32%  7.06%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin 1.62%  2.25%  2.63%  2.76%  2.69%
Efficiency ratio 147.32%  96.31%  86.22%  86.08%  79.52%
                    
Share Data                   
Closing share price$1.36  $2.15  $2.83  $3.81  $5.16 
Book value per common share$2.53  $2.47  $2.42  $3.11  $3.78 
Price / book value 54.0%  87.0%  117.0%  123.0%  137.0%
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 76,126,478   76,106,537   76,109,691   76,545,952   75,180,067 
Shares outstanding, end of period 63,867,092   63,814,001   63,787,064   63,755,960   63,739,566 
                    
Capital Ratios                   
Republic First Bancorp, Inc ("Company")                   
Total risk based capital 10.42%  10.62%            
Tier one risk based capital 9.67%  9.89%            
CET 1 risk based capital 8.36%  8.59%            
Tier one leveraged capital 5.45%  5.64%            
                    
Republic First Bank ("Republic")                   
Total risk based capital 10.19%  10.34%            
Tier one risk based capital 9.43%  9.61%            
CET 1 risk based capital 9.43%  9.61%            
Tier one leveraged capital 5.30%  5.47%            
                    
Asset Quality Indicators                   
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) ("NCO"s)$(8) $(37) $(359) $3,007  $50 
Loans risk-rated special mention 877   881   887   232   234 
Total risk-rated substandard 21,269   22,059   19,347   20,274   18,292 
Total criticized loans$22,146  $22,940  $20,234  $20,506  $18,526 
                    
Nonperforming loans ("NPL"s)$18,592  $17,191  $15,450  $14,540  $12,426 
Other real estate owned ("OREO") 554   875   876   230   360 
Total nonperforming assets ("NPA"s)$19,146  $18,066  $16,326  $14,770  $12,786 
                    
Loans 30 to 59 days past due$6,160  $6,354  $11,795  $13,602  $7,588 
Loans 60 to 89 days past due 123   1,178   3,307   2   2,825 
Loans 90 or more days past due 18,592   17,191   15,450   14,540   12,424 
Total delinquent loans$24,875  $24,723  $30,552  $28,144  $22,837 
                    
Delinquent loans to total loans 0.79%  0.79%  1.00%  1.02%  0.89%
NCOs to average loans (annualized) 0.00%  0.00%  -0.05%  0.46%  0.01%
NPLs to total loans 0.59%  0.55%  0.50%  0.53%  0.49%
NPAs to total loans 0.61%  0.58%  0.53%  0.54%  0.50%
NPAs to total assets 0.31%  0.30%  0.27%  0.25%  0.22%
ACL to NPLs 143%  152%  163%  144%  186%
ACL to classified loans 125%  118%  131%  104%  127%
ACL to total loans 0.84%  0.83%  0.83%  0.76%  0.91%
                    


Republic First Bancorp, Inc.         
Consolidating Balance Sheet (UNAUDITED)         
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)         
          
 March 31, December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31,
  2023   2022   2022   2022   2022 
 ASSETS:          
 Cash and Due From Banks$11,778  $13,736  $15,670  $16,423  $15,231 
 Interest bearing deposits with banks 141,456   35,431   36,782   69,733   86,226 
      Cash and cash equivalents 153,234   49,167   52,452   86,156   101,457 
 Investment securities AFS, at fair value 899,225   897,980   999,521   1,111,672   1,116,109 
 Investment securities HTM, at amortized cost 1,630,244   1,629,355   1,562,376   1,600,085   1,649,856 
 Equity securities 13   6,019   6,627   6,793   7,888 
 Restricted Stock, at cost 34,327   34,245   21,907   15,528   3,135 
 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 2,294   3,590   6,038   5,670   4,653 
 Other loans held for sale 9,412   4,249   4,785   4,759   4,488 
 Loans receivable (net of ACL) 3,112,898   3,106,895   3,035,597   2,729,686   2,534,011 
 Premises and equipment, net 134,553   134,747   130,902   130,498   129,607 
 Other real estate owned, net 554   875   876   230   360 
 Accrued interest receivable 21,275   19,748   18,783   16,381   16,014 
 Operating lease right-of-use asset 70,099   71,453   73,135   75,271   76,454 
 Other assets 88,672   89,996   86,255   72,876   56,433 
 TOTAL ASSETS $6,156,800  $6,048,319  $5,999,254  $5,855,605  $5,700,465 
          
 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:          
 Liabilities:         
 Deposits         
 Demand (Non-interest Bearing)$1,210,262  $1,289,420  $1,418,060  $1,425,659  $1,404,454 
 Demand (Interest Bearing) 2,344,256   2,469,761   2,497,761   2,294,931   2,352,205 
 Money market and savings 1,066,786   1,149,995   1,217,580   1,342,883   1,363,484 
 Time deposits 256,935   103,787   118,183   149,553   190,093 
 Total deposits 4,878,239   5,012,963   5,251,584   5,213,026   5,310,236 
 Other borrowings 970,000   727,200   442,500   292,500   - 
 Subordinated debt 11,286   11,284   11,282   11,281   11,279 
 Accrued interest payable 1,405   650   401   498   563 
 Operating lease liability 76,071   77,031   79,620   81,700   82,824 
 Other liabilities 23,004   26,442   24,409   23,459   19,827 
 TOTAL LIABILITIES: 5,960,005   5,855,570   5,809,796   5,622,464   5,424,729 
          
 Preferred Stock 15   15   15   15   15 
 Common Stock 645   643   643   643   643 
 Additional paid in capital 326,955   326,931   326,549   326,031   325,479 
 Retained earnings 9,484   19,203   19,601   18,692   15,343 
 Treasury Stock at cost (3,725)  (3,725)  (3,725)  (3,725)  (3,725)
Stock held by deferred compensation plan -   -   (183)  (183)  (183)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (136,579)  (150,318)  (153,442)  (108,332)  (61,836)
 Total Shareholders' Equity 196,795   192,749   189,458   233,141   275,736 
          
 TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: $6,156,800  $6,048,319  $5,999,254  $5,855,605  $5,700,465 
          


Republic First Bancorp, Inc.         
Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (UNAUDITED)         
(dollars in thousands, except for share data)         
 As of or For the Three Months Ended
Total loans:March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022
Commercial real estate$895,403  $918,545  $915,494  $827,720  $771,549 
Construction and land development 303,549   256,528   226,627   212,436   234,217 
Commercial and industrial 288,920   301,410   303,518   310,783   289,547 
Owner occupied real estate 569,706   565,327   557,496   552,723   534,710 
Consumer and other 86,972   91,186   95,618   81,140   78,374 
Residential mortgage 992,113   996,707   954,679   739,768   590,337 
Paycheck protection program 5,628   6,412   10,787   29,824   63,334 
Total loans receivable 3,142,291   3,136,115   3,064,219   2,754,394   2,562,068 
Deferred costs (fees) (2,873)  (3,148)  (3,367)  (3,711)  (4,901)
Allowance for credit losses (26,520)  (26,072)  (25,255)  (20,997)  (23,156)
Net loans receivable$3,112,898  $3,106,895  $3,035,597  $2,729,686  $2,534,011 
          
Non-Performing Loans:         
Commercial real estate$1,304  $1,334  $600  $825  $4,493 
Construction and land development 8,961   8,997   9,052   9,128   - 
Commercial and industrial 2,129   1,293   304   305   2,468 
Owner occupied real estate 3,114   2,746   2,759   3,225   3,710 
Consumer and other 1,373   1,383   815   1,044   1,052 
Residential mortgage 287   -   -   -   701 
Paycheck protection program 1,424   1,438   1,920   13   - 
Total non-performing loans$18,592  $17,191  $15,450  $14,540  $12,424 
          
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):         
Commercial real estate$-  $-  $(215) $621  $- 
Construction and land development -   -   -   -   - 
Commercial and industrial -   (29)  (149)  2,154   (10)
Owner occupied real estate -   -   -   197   (7)
Consumer and other (8)  (8)  5   35   67 
Residential mortgage -   -   -   -   - 
Paycheck protection program -   -   -   -   - 
Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries)$(8) $(37) $(359) $3,007  $50 
          
Investment securities available for sale at fair value         
U.S. Government agencies$16,213  $17,021  $18,395  $20,051  $21,536 
Collateralized mortgage obligations 316,538   312,988   321,015   350,776   354,341 
Agency mortgage-backed securities 414,332   413,706   416,022   484,760   495,122 
Municipal securities 48,973   47,523   45,773   48,618   21,837 
Corporate bonds 103,169   106,742   198,316   207,467   223,273 
Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value$899,225  $897,980  $999,521  $1,111,672  $1,116,109 
          
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available for sale        
U.S. Government agencies$(1,045) $(1,467) $(1,411) $(939) $(1,483)
Collateralized mortgage obligations (59,918)  (68,291)  (67,004)  (45,387)  (26,475)
Agency mortgage-backed securities (82,924)  (89,973)  (94,247)  (67,559)  (36,899)
Municipal securities (2,934)  (4,498)  (6,355)  (3,673)  (1,417)
Corporate bonds (7,481)  (7,911)  (34,526)  (25,366)  (14,138)
Total unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available for sale$(154,302) $(172,140) $(203,543) $(142,924) $(80,412)
          
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost         
U.S. Government agencies$47,975  $50,408  $52,788  $56,226  $61,072 
Collateralized mortgage obligations 363,389   363,733   374,421   385,744   402,478 
Agency mortgage-backed securities 1,122,559   1,126,111   1,135,167   1,158,115   1,186,306 
Municipal securities 6,551   -   -   -   - 
Corporate bonds 89,770   89,103       
Total investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost$1,630,244  $1,629,355  $1,562,376  $1,600,085  $1,649,856 
          
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities held to maturity        
U.S. Government agencies$(3,608) $(4,417) $(4,764) $(3,012) $(1,631)
Collateralized mortgage obligations (58,181)  (66,232)  (67,557)  (36,989)  (23,898)
Agency mortgage-backed securities (196,310)  (209,762)  (222,509)  (160,039)  (92,916)
Municipal securities (16)  -   -   -   - 
Corporate bonds 4,357   551   -   -   - 
Total unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities held to maturity$(253,758) $(279,860) $(294,830) $(200,040) $(118,445)
          
Deposits         
Demand – non-interest bearing$1,210,262  $1,289,420  $1,418,060  $1,425,659  $1,404,454 
Demand – interest bearing 2,344,256   2,469,761   2,497,761   2,294,931   2,352,205 
Money market and savings 1,066,786   1,149,995   1,217,580   1,342,883   1,363,484 
Time Deposits 256,935   103,787   118,183   149,553   190,093 
Total deposits$4,878,239  $5,012,963  $5,251,584  $5,213,026  $5,310,236 
          


Republic First Bancorp, Inc.         
Consolidating Income Statement (UNAUDITED)         
(dollars in thousands, except for share data)         
 For the three months ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31,
  2023   2022   2022   2022   2022 
Interest income:         
  Interest and fees on taxable loans$35,557  $34,060  $30,653  $26,994  $25,657 
  Interest and fees on tax-exempt loans 612   615   605   557   411 
  Interest and dividends on taxable investment securities 14,990   14,730   14,304   14,248   13,197 
  Interest and dividends on tax-exempt investment securities 424   392   392   340   143 
  Interest on federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 581   143   54   85   40 
    Total interest income 52,164   49,940   46,008   42,224   39,448 
Interest expense         
  Demand- interest bearing 13,912   9,831   4,798   2,528   2,210 
  Money market and savings 3,643   2,234   845   779   795 
  Time deposits 1,023   119   139   222   246 
  Other borrowings 9,593   4,821   2,227   295   57 
    Total interest expense 28,171   17,005   8,009   3,824   3,308 
Net interest income 23,993   32,935   37,999   38,400   36,140 
  Provision for credit losses 443   764   3,998   830   (72)
  Net interest income after provision for credit losses 23,550   32,171   34,001   37,570   36,212 
Non-interest income         
  Loan and servicing fees 176   771   311   694   495 
  Mortgage banking income 211   486   844   888   1,115 
  Gain on sales of SBA loans 190   354   502   684   527 
  Service fees on deposit accounts 3,268   3,473   3,668   3,108   3,467 
  Net (loss) gain on sale or call of investment securities -   -   (46)  -   - 
  Other non-interest (loss) income (2,576)  (192)  463   (501)  (1,257)
    Total non-interest income 1,269   4,892   5,742   4,873   4,347 
Non-interest expenses:         
  Salaries and employee benefits 14,973   14,527   16,276   16,349   14,532 
  Occupancy 3,886   3,990   3,982   3,468   3,932 
  Depreciation and amortization 2,524   2,349   2,193   2,149   2,113 
  Legal 3,483   4,672   3,617   6,322   1,004 
  Other real estate owned 450   241   317   (111)  203 
  Appraisal and other loan expenses 719   693   428   54   333 
  Advertising 202   326   231   233   211 
  Data processing 1,323   2,284   1,574   1,136   2,899 
  Insurance 517   542   179   169   312 
  Professional fees 3,694   1,313   1,875   1,055   965 
  Debit card processing 929   905   991   906   826 
  Regulatory assessments and costs 1,299   1,390   1,101   1,077   1,112 
  Taxes, other 523   (964)  757   790   524 
  Other operating expenses 2,693   4,165   4,193   3,653   3,229 
    Total non-interest expense 37,215   36,433   37,714   37,250   32,195 
Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes (12,396)  630   2,029   5,193   8,364 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes (3,320)  384   476   1,200   2,129 
Net (loss) income$(9,076) $246  $1,553  $3,993  $6,235 
Preferred stock dividends 644   644   644   644   866 
Net (loss) income available to common shareholders$(9,720) $(398) $909  $3,349  $5,369 
Net (loss) income per share         
  Basic earnings per common share$(0.15) $(0.01) $0.01  $0.05  $0.09 
  Diluted earnings per common share$(0.15) $(0.01) $0.01  $0.05  $0.08 
          


Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheet (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands, except for share data)
 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average Rates
Earned/ Paid
(a)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average Rates
Earned/ Paid
(a)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average Rates
Earned/ Paid
(a)
Interest-earning assets:                 
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets$84,228 $581 2.80% $45,580 $143 1.26% $137,533 $40 0.12%
Investment securities and restricted stock 2,763,904  15,503 2.27%  2,779,268  15,204 2.19%  2,816,956  13,378 1.93%
Loans receivable 3,138,633  36,296 4.69%  3,086,339  34,804 4.52%  2,516,719  26,177 4.22%
Total interest-earning assets 5,986,765  52,380 3.55%  5,911,187  50,151 3.40%  5,471,208  39,595 2.93%
Other assets 102,259      92,565      221,835    
Total assets$6,089,024     $6,003,752     $5,693,043    
                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Demand deposits - interest bearing$2,486,972 $13,912 2.27% $2,531,899 $9,831 1.56% $2,326,808 $2,210 0.39%
Money market & savings deposits 1,105,981  3,643 1.34%  1,212,798  2,234 0.74%  1,365,857  795 0.24%
Time deposits 175,142  1,023 2.37%  109,124  119 0.44%  195,516  246 0.51%
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,768,095  18,578 2.00%  3,853,821  12,184 1.27%  3,888,181  3,251 0.34%
Other borrowings 771,076  9,593 5.05%  478,730  4,821 4.04%  11,938  57 1.94%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$4,539,171 $28,171 2.52% $4,332,551 $17,005 1.57% $3,900,119 $3,308 0.34%
Demand deposits - non-interest bearing$1,248,426     $1,380,744     $1,378,400    
Non interest-bearing other liabilities 106,506      106,010      110,416    
Shareholders' equity 194,921      184,447      304,108    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,089,024     $6,003,752     $5,693,043    
Net interest income  $24,209     $33,146     $36,287  
Net interest spread    1.03%     1.83%     2.59%
Net interest margin    1.62%     2.25%     2.69%
                  
(a) Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
                  