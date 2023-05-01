Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PHILADELPHIA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) (the “Company” or “Republic”), the holding company for Republic First Bank d/b/a Republic Bank (the “Bank”), today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



“Our strong community banking brand, ingrained commitment to customers and focus on relationship banking have allowed us to largely maintain steady deposit levels amid a period of uncertainty and volatility in the banking sector,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas X. Geisel. “We are highly focused on executing our strategy to restore profitability, improve capital levels and enhance shareholder value – and are seeing signs of progress as we move through the Company’s legacy headwinds. The results aren’t where we want them to be yet, but I am proud of our colleagues’ commitment to Republic’s customers and their ongoing efforts to weather the current environment and lay the foundation for a successful future.”

Key First Quarter 2023 Results

Reported loss attributable to common stockholders of $9.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023 included the pre-tax effect of a $3.1 million write-down of an investment in Signature Bank preferred securities, and $5.5 million in legal, professional, and audit fees due to strategic and shareholder matters and as legacy legal and reporting matters are addressed with enhanced processes, procedures and capabilities being established since new members of the leadership team joined the Company on December 22, 2022. Reported loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $398,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, and net income available to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2022 was $5.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.

More than 76% of total deposits on March 31, 2023 were FDIC-insured or fully collateralized.

Even as deposit balances declined 2.7% during the first quarter, the number of deposit relationships with the bank increased by 5.2% in the period. Republic also grew deposit balances between March 31, 2023, and April 30, 2023.

The loan/deposit ratio of 64.4% remained relatively unchanged during the first quarter of 2023.

Cash and equivalents grew by 211.7% during the first three months of 2023 to $153.2 million at period end and total available liquidity, inclusive of cash and equivalents, unencumbered securities and borrowing capacity totaled $1.4 billion on March 31,2023.

The fair value of our available for sale and held to maturity investment portfolio improved $43.9 million, or 9.7%, from December 31, 2022.

“Today’s announcement is a critical milestone in our ongoing efforts to bring Republic current on its quarterly and annual filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,” said Chief Financial Officer Michael W. Harrington. “We are pleased to provide shareholders with the Company’s results for the first three months of 2023, as well as comparisons to the fourth and first quarters of 2022, on a consolidated, unaudited basis. We’ve assembled a group of experienced financial institution professionals who are working diligently to complete our efforts to bring our financial reporting current as we work to improve profitability and enhance Republic’s liquidity and capital position.”

Additional Business Updates

Today’s announcement marks the first time Republic has published a quarterly financial results news release since January 2022, over one year ago.

On March 10, 2023, the Company announced a planned $125 million capital raise with the participation of affiliates of seasoned bank investor Castle Creek Capital and affiliates of existing shareholder Cohen Private Ventures, LLC.

On April 25, 2023, as a measure of prudent oversight and to preserve capital and liquidity, the Company’s Board of Directors determined to suspend the payment of dividends on its Perpetual Non-Cumulative, Convertible Preferred Stock and elected to defer payments of interest on its two issuances of outstanding Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debt Securities Due 2037. The Board intends to re-evaluate the payment of such dividends and interest on a quarterly basis.

Republic enters May 2023 with newly added reciprocal deposit programs to expand its offering for current and potential customers while providing the Bank with an additional channel for core deposit gathering.

The Company plans to implement several next steps of the strategic plan in the second quarter of 2023, including meaningful business realignment and efficiency initiatives designed to improve profitability and refocus the Company on its core businesses.

Feedback from employees led to The Philadelphia Inquirer naming Republic a 2023 Top Workplace in the first quarter.

Republic recently received a 2023 Community Impact Award, from South Jersey Biz Magazine, which recognized the Bank for initiatives like Money Zone, its free financial literacy program for schools, as well as its participation in the Future Bankers & Financial Professionals camp and support for local nonprofit partners.



Results of Operations, Sequential Comparison

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $9.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $398,000, or $0.01 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Compared to the linked quarter, net interest income decreased $8.9 million, non-interest income decreased $3.6 million, and non-interest expense increased $782,000, respectively. These items more than offset declines in the provision for credit losses and provision for income taxes of $321,000 and $3.7 million, respectively.





Net interest income was $24.0 million in the first quarter, decreasing $8.9 million from $32.9 million in the linked quarter, as higher yields and average balances of interest-earning assets were more than offset by higher funding costs and increased average balances of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin was 1.62% in the first quarter, down 63 basis points from the linked quarter, reflecting pressure from higher interest rates, the inverted yield curve and intense industry-wide competition for deposits in the first three months of 2023.



Total interest income was $52.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $2.2 million from the linked quarter. Average total interest-earning assets were $5.99 billion in the first quarter, increasing $75.6 million from the linked quarter. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 3.55% for the first quarter, increasing 15 basis points from the linked quarter.



Interest and fees earned on loans totaled $36.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $1.5 million from the linked quarter. Average loans receivable were $3.14 billion in the first quarter, increasing $52.3 million from the linked quarter. The average yield on loans receivable was 4.69% for the first quarter, increasing 17 basis points from the linked quarter.



Interest and dividends earned on investment securities totaled $15.4 million in the first quarter, increasing $292,000 from the linked quarter. Average securities and restricted stock was $2.76 billion in the first quarter, decreasing $15.4 million from the linked quarter. The average yield on investment securities and restricted stock was 2.27% for the first quarter, increasing eight basis points from the linked quarter.



Total interest expense was $28.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $11.2 million from the linked quarter. Average total interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter were $4.54 billion, increasing $206.6 million from the linked quarter. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.52% for the first quarter, increasing 95 basis points from the linked quarter.



Interest expense on deposits totaled $18.6 million in the first quarter, increasing $6.4 million from the linked quarter, the result of higher market rates driving demand from customers for better rates paid on deposits. Average interest-bearing deposits for the first quarter were $3.77 billion, decreasing $85.7 million from the linked quarter. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 2.00% for the first quarter, increasing 73 basis points from the linked quarter.



Interest expense on borrowings totaled $9.6 million in the first quarter, increasing $4.8 million from the linked quarter. Average borrowings for the first quarter were $771.1 million, increasing $292.4 million from the linked quarter. The average rate paid on borrowings was 5.05% for the first quarter, increasing 101 basis points from the linked quarter.

Non-interest income was $1.3 million in the first quarter, down $3.6 million from the linked quarter. The decline was primarily due to a $3.1 million write-down of the Company’s investment in preferred securities issued by Signature Bank. The change in non-interest income from the linked quarter also reflected decreases of $595,000, $275,000 and $164,000 in loan and servicing fees, mortgage banking income and gain on sales of SBA loans, respectively.





Non-interest expense was $37.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $782,000 from the linked quarter. Non-interest expense included $5.5 million of legal, audit, and other professional fees that were incurred as the Company continued to address strategic and shareholder matters and legacy legal and reporting matters in the first three months of 2023.





Provision for credit losses was $433,000 in the first quarter, increasing the allowance for credit losses $448,000 from the linked quarter, primarily due to continuing deteriorating forecasted economic conditions impacting management's expectations of future credit losses, and partly due to loan growth.





The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $3.3 million in the first quarter, a $3.7 million reduction from the linked quarter.



Results of Operations, Year-over-Year Comparison

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $9.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $5.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022. Compared to the year-ago period, net interest income decreased $12.1 million, non-interest income decreased $3.1 million, and non-interest expense increased $5.0 million. These items more than offset a decline in the provision for income taxes of $5.5 million.





Net interest income was $24.0 million in the first quarter, decreasing $12.1 million from $36.1 million in the year-ago period, as higher yields and average balances of interest earning assets were more than offset by higher funding costs and higher average balance of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin was 1.62% in the first quarter, down 107 basis points from the year-ago period, reflecting pressure from higher interest rates, the inverted yield curve and intense industry-wide competition for deposits in the first three months of 2023.



Total interest income was $52.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $12.7 million from the year-ago period. Average total interest-earning assets were $5.99 billion in the first quarter, increasing $515.6 million from the year-ago period. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 3.55% for the first quarter, increasing 62 basis points from the year-ago period.



Interest and fees earned on loans and leases totaled $36.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $10.1 million from the year-ago period. Average loans receivable were $3.14 billion in the first quarter, increasing $621.9 million from the year-ago period. The average yield on loans receivable was 4.69% for the first quarter, increasing 47 basis points from the year-ago period.



Interest and dividends earned on investment securities totaled $15.4 million in the first quarter, increasing $2.1 million from the year-ago period. Average securities and restricted stock were $2.76 billion in the first quarter, decreasing $53.1 million from the year-ago period. The average yield on investment securities and restricted stock was 2.27% for the first quarter, increasing 34 basis points from the year-ago period.



Total interest expense was $28.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $24.9 million from the year-ago period. Average total deposits and other borrowings for the first quarter were $4.54 billion, increasing $639.1 million from the year-ago period. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.52% for the first quarter, increasing 218 basis points from the year-ago period.



Interest expense on borrowings totaled $9.6 million in the first quarter, increasing $9.5 million from the year-ago period. Average borrowings for the first quarter were $771.1 million, increasing $759.1 million from the year-ago period. The average rate paid on borrowings was 5.05% for the first quarter, increasing 311 basis points from the year-ago period.



Interest expense on deposits totaled $18.6 million in the first quarter, increasing $15.3 million from the year-ago period. Average interest-bearing deposits for the first quarter were $3.77 billion, decreasing $120.1 million from the year-ago period. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 2.00% for the first quarter, increasing 164 basis points from the year-ago period.

Non-interest income was $1.3 million in the first quarter, down $3.1 million from the year ago period. The decline was primarily due to a $3.1 million write-down of the Company’s investment in preferred securities issued by Signature Bank. The change in non-interest income from the year-ago period also reflected decreases of $904,000, $337,000 and $319,000 in mortgage banking income gain on sales of SBA loans and loan and servicing fees, respectively.





Non-interest expense was $37.2 million in the first quarter, an increase of $5.0 million from the year-ago period. Non-interest expense included $5.5 million in legal, audit, and other professional fees as the Company continued to address strategic and shareholder matters and legacy legal and reporting matters in the first three months of 2023.





Provision for credit losses was $443,000 in the first quarter, up $515,000 from a credit to provision in the year-ago period, due to continuing deteriorating forecasted economic conditions impacting management's expectations of future credit losses.





The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $3.3 million in the first quarter, a $5.5 million reduction from the year-ago period.



Financial Condition, March 31, 2023

Total assets were $6.16 billion on March 31, 2023, increasing $108.5 million from December 31, 2022, primarily driven by a $104.1 million increase in cash and equivalents due to excess cash from other borrowings.





Available for sale investment securities were $899.2 million on March 31, 2023. Unrealized losses on available for sale investment securities were $154.3 million as of March 31, 2023, an improvement of $17.8 million from December 31, 2022.





Held to maturity investment securities were $1.63 billion on March 31, 2023. Unrealized losses on held to maturity investment securities were $253.8 million as of March 31, 2023, an improvement of $26.1 million from December 31, 2022.





Total loans were $3.14 billion on March 31, 2023 increasing $6.2 million from December 31, 2022, as growth in construction and land development loans and owner-occupied real estate was offset by declines in balances in commercial and industrial loans and other lending categories.





The allowance for credit losses was $26.5 million on March 31, 2023 increasing $448,000 from December 31, 2022. The change in allowance for credit losses was primarily attributed to the degradation in forecasted economic conditions impacting management’s expectation of future credit losses. The Company also had net recoveries of $8,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.





Total deposits were $4.88 billion on March 31, 2023, decreasing $134.7 million from December 31, 2022. The decrease reflected $79.2 million, $125.5 million and $83.2 million reductions in non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits and money market and savings accounts, respectively, more than offsetting a $153.2 million increase in time deposits. More than 76% of total deposits on March 31, 2023 were FDIC insured or fully collateralized. Deposits, net of fully collateralized public funds, were $3.19 billion on March 31, 2023, of which 60% were FDIC insured.





Borrowings of $981.3 million on March 31, 2023, which included $645 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank, $325 million from the Federal Reserve and $11.3 million of subordinated debt, increased $242.8 million from December 31, 2022.





The capital ratios for the Bank and the Company, as of March 31, 2023, as shown in the attached tables, indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized.”



About Republic First Bancorp, Inc.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Republic First Bank, which does business under the name Republic Bank. Republic Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank offers a variety of banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey, and New York City markets through its offices and branch locations in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware and Bucks in Pennsylvania, Camden, Burlington, Atlantic and Gloucester, New Jersey and New York County. The Bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division, which does business under the name of Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, visit www.myrepublicbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements,” which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For example, risks and uncertainties can arise with changes in: general economic conditions, including turmoil in the financial markets and related efforts of government agencies to stabilize the financial system; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operation; geopolitical conflict and inflationary pressures including Federal Reserve interest rate hikes; the effect of potential recessionary conditions; the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and our methodology for determining such allowance; adverse changes in our loan portfolio and credit risk-related losses and expenses; concentrations within our loan portfolio, including our exposure to commercial real estate loans; inflation; changes to our primary service area; changes in interest rates; our ability to identify, negotiate, secure and develop new branch locations and renew, modify, or terminate leases or dispose of properties for existing branch locations effectively; business conditions in the financial services industry, including competitive pressure among financial services companies, new service and product offerings by competitors, price pressures and similar items; deposit flows; loan demand; the regulatory environment, including evolving banking industry standards, changes in legislation or regulation; our securities portfolio and the valuation of our securities; change in accounting principles, policies and guidelines as well as estimates and assumptions used in the preparation of our financial statements; rapidly changing technology; our ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules 5250(c)(1) and 5620(a); the failure to maintain current technologies; failure to attract or retain key employees; our ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values; litigation liabilities, including costs, expenses, settlements and judgments; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services. You should carefully review the risk factors described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "would be," "could be," "should be," "probability," "risk," "target," "objective," "may," "will," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "seek," "expect" and similar expressions or variations on such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in good faith by us pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of us, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Summary Financial Information (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Three Months Ended

Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items) March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

Cash and cash equivalents $ 153,234 $ 49,167 $ 52,452 $ 86,156 $ 101,457 Investment securities 2,529,469 2,527,335 2,561,897 2,711,757 2,765,965 Equity securities 13 6,019 6,627 6,793 7,888 Restricted stock 34,327 34,245 21,907 15,528 3,135 Loans receivable 3,139,418 3,132,967 3,060,852 2,750,683 2,557,167 Allowance for credit losses (26,520 ) (26,072 ) (25,255 ) (20,997 ) (23,156 ) Premises and equipment, net 134,553 134,747 130,902 130,498 129,607 Other assets 192,306 189,911 189,872 175,187 158,402 Total assets $ 6,156,800 $ 6,048,319 $ 5,999,254 $ 5,855,605 $ 5,700,465 Deposits - interest-bearing $ 3,667,977 $ 3,723,543 $ 3,833,524 $ 3,787,367 $ 3,905,782 Deposits - non-interest-bearing 1,210,262 1,289,420 1,418,060 1,425,659 1,404,454 Other borrowings 970,000 727,200 442,500 292,500 - Subordinated debt 11,286 11,284 11,282 11,281 11,279 Other liabilities 100,480 104,123 104,430 105,657 103,214 Total liabilities 5,960,005 5,855,570 5,809,796 5,622,464 5,424,729 Total shareholders' equity 196,795 192,749 189,458 233,141 275,736 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,156,800 $ 6,048,319 $ 5,999,254 $ 5,855,605 $ 5,700,465 Average Balance Sheet (selected items) Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets $ 84,228 $ 45,580 $ 46,073 $ 96,632 $ 137,533 Investment securities and restricted stock 2,763,904 2,779,268 2,837,891 2,899,551 2,816,956 Loans receivable 3,138,633 3,086,339 2,894,473 2,625,902 2,516,719 Total interest-earning assets 5,986,765 5,911,187 5,778,437 5,622,085 5,471,208 Other assets 102,259 92,565 142,619 162,382 221,835 Total assets $ 6,089,024 $ 6,003,752 $ 5,921,056 $ 5,784,467 $ 5,693,043 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 3,768,095 $ 3,853,821 $ 3,830,688 $ 2,419,113 $ 3,888,181 Other borrowings 771,076 478,730 345,758 69,224 11,938 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,539,171 4,332,551 4,176,446 4,026,262 3,900,119 Total non-interest bearing deposits 1,248,426 1,380,744 1,398,086 1,400,644 1,378,400 Non-interest bearing other liabilities 106,506 106,010 119,131 105,816 110,416 Shareholders' equity 194,921 184,447 227,393 251,745 304,108 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,089,024 $ 6,003,752 $ 5,921,056 $ 5,784,467 $ 5,693,043 Consolidated Income Statement (selected items) Net interest income $ 23,993 $ 32,935 $ 37,999 $ 38,400 $ 36,140 Provision for credit losses 443 764 3,998 830 (72 ) Noninterest income 1,269 4,892 5,742 4,873 4,347 Noninterest expense 37,215 36,433 37,714 37,250 32,195 Net income before tax (12,396 ) 630 2,029 5,193 8,364 Provision for income taxes (3,320 ) 384 476 1,200 2,129 Net (loss) income $ (9,076 ) $ 246 $ 1,553 $ 3,993 $ 6,235 Preferred stock dividends 644 644 644 644 866 Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (9,720 ) $ (398 ) $ 909 $ 3,349 $ 5,369 Basic earnings per common share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 Diluted earnings per common share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ 0.08 Profitability Indicators Return on average assets (annualized) -0.64 % -0.03 % 0.06 % 0.23 % 0.38 % Return on average equity (annualized) -19.95 % -0.86 % 1.60 % 5.32 % 7.06 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 1.62 % 2.25 % 2.63 % 2.76 % 2.69 % Efficiency ratio 147.32 % 96.31 % 86.22 % 86.08 % 79.52 % Share Data Closing share price $ 1.36 $ 2.15 $ 2.83 $ 3.81 $ 5.16 Book value per common share $ 2.53 $ 2.47 $ 2.42 $ 3.11 $ 3.78 Price / book value 54.0 % 87.0 % 117.0 % 123.0 % 137.0 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 76,126,478 76,106,537 76,109,691 76,545,952 75,180,067 Shares outstanding, end of period 63,867,092 63,814,001 63,787,064 63,755,960 63,739,566 Capital Ratios Republic First Bancorp, Inc ("Company") Total risk based capital 10.42 % 10.62 % Tier one risk based capital 9.67 % 9.89 % CET 1 risk based capital 8.36 % 8.59 % Tier one leveraged capital 5.45 % 5.64 % Republic First Bank ("Republic") Total risk based capital 10.19 % 10.34 % Tier one risk based capital 9.43 % 9.61 % CET 1 risk based capital 9.43 % 9.61 % Tier one leveraged capital 5.30 % 5.47 % Asset Quality Indicators Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) ("NCO"s) $ (8 ) $ (37 ) $ (359 ) $ 3,007 $ 50 Loans risk-rated special mention 877 881 887 232 234 Total risk-rated substandard 21,269 22,059 19,347 20,274 18,292 Total criticized loans $ 22,146 $ 22,940 $ 20,234 $ 20,506 $ 18,526 Nonperforming loans ("NPL"s) $ 18,592 $ 17,191 $ 15,450 $ 14,540 $ 12,426 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 554 875 876 230 360 Total nonperforming assets ("NPA"s) $ 19,146 $ 18,066 $ 16,326 $ 14,770 $ 12,786 Loans 30 to 59 days past due $ 6,160 $ 6,354 $ 11,795 $ 13,602 $ 7,588 Loans 60 to 89 days past due 123 1,178 3,307 2 2,825 Loans 90 or more days past due 18,592 17,191 15,450 14,540 12,424 Total delinquent loans $ 24,875 $ 24,723 $ 30,552 $ 28,144 $ 22,837 Delinquent loans to total loans 0.79 % 0.79 % 1.00 % 1.02 % 0.89 % NCOs to average loans (annualized) 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.05 % 0.46 % 0.01 % NPLs to total loans 0.59 % 0.55 % 0.50 % 0.53 % 0.49 % NPAs to total loans 0.61 % 0.58 % 0.53 % 0.54 % 0.50 % NPAs to total assets 0.31 % 0.30 % 0.27 % 0.25 % 0.22 % ACL to NPLs 143 % 152 % 163 % 144 % 186 % ACL to classified loans 125 % 118 % 131 % 104 % 127 % ACL to total loans 0.84 % 0.83 % 0.83 % 0.76 % 0.91 %





Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Consolidating Balance Sheet (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 ASSETS: Cash and Due From Banks $ 11,778 $ 13,736 $ 15,670 $ 16,423 $ 15,231 Interest bearing deposits with banks 141,456 35,431 36,782 69,733 86,226 Cash and cash equivalents 153,234 49,167 52,452 86,156 101,457 Investment securities AFS, at fair value 899,225 897,980 999,521 1,111,672 1,116,109 Investment securities HTM, at amortized cost 1,630,244 1,629,355 1,562,376 1,600,085 1,649,856 Equity securities 13 6,019 6,627 6,793 7,888 Restricted Stock, at cost 34,327 34,245 21,907 15,528 3,135 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 2,294 3,590 6,038 5,670 4,653 Other loans held for sale 9,412 4,249 4,785 4,759 4,488 Loans receivable (net of ACL) 3,112,898 3,106,895 3,035,597 2,729,686 2,534,011 Premises and equipment, net 134,553 134,747 130,902 130,498 129,607 Other real estate owned, net 554 875 876 230 360 Accrued interest receivable 21,275 19,748 18,783 16,381 16,014 Operating lease right-of-use asset 70,099 71,453 73,135 75,271 76,454 Other assets 88,672 89,996 86,255 72,876 56,433 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,156,800 $ 6,048,319 $ 5,999,254 $ 5,855,605 $ 5,700,465 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Liabilities: Deposits Demand (Non-interest Bearing) $ 1,210,262 $ 1,289,420 $ 1,418,060 $ 1,425,659 $ 1,404,454 Demand (Interest Bearing) 2,344,256 2,469,761 2,497,761 2,294,931 2,352,205 Money market and savings 1,066,786 1,149,995 1,217,580 1,342,883 1,363,484 Time deposits 256,935 103,787 118,183 149,553 190,093 Total deposits 4,878,239 5,012,963 5,251,584 5,213,026 5,310,236 Other borrowings 970,000 727,200 442,500 292,500 - Subordinated debt 11,286 11,284 11,282 11,281 11,279 Accrued interest payable 1,405 650 401 498 563 Operating lease liability 76,071 77,031 79,620 81,700 82,824 Other liabilities 23,004 26,442 24,409 23,459 19,827 TOTAL LIABILITIES: 5,960,005 5,855,570 5,809,796 5,622,464 5,424,729 Preferred Stock 15 15 15 15 15 Common Stock 645 643 643 643 643 Additional paid in capital 326,955 326,931 326,549 326,031 325,479 Retained earnings 9,484 19,203 19,601 18,692 15,343 Treasury Stock at cost (3,725 ) (3,725 ) (3,725 ) (3,725 ) (3,725 ) Stock held by deferred compensation plan - - (183 ) (183 ) (183 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (136,579 ) (150,318 ) (153,442 ) (108,332 ) (61,836 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 196,795 192,749 189,458 233,141 275,736 TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: $ 6,156,800 $ 6,048,319 $ 5,999,254 $ 5,855,605 $ 5,700,465





Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except for share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended Total loans: March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Commercial real estate $ 895,403 $ 918,545 $ 915,494 $ 827,720 $ 771,549 Construction and land development 303,549 256,528 226,627 212,436 234,217 Commercial and industrial 288,920 301,410 303,518 310,783 289,547 Owner occupied real estate 569,706 565,327 557,496 552,723 534,710 Consumer and other 86,972 91,186 95,618 81,140 78,374 Residential mortgage 992,113 996,707 954,679 739,768 590,337 Paycheck protection program 5,628 6,412 10,787 29,824 63,334 Total loans receivable 3,142,291 3,136,115 3,064,219 2,754,394 2,562,068 Deferred costs (fees) (2,873 ) (3,148 ) (3,367 ) (3,711 ) (4,901 ) Allowance for credit losses (26,520 ) (26,072 ) (25,255 ) (20,997 ) (23,156 ) Net loans receivable $ 3,112,898 $ 3,106,895 $ 3,035,597 $ 2,729,686 $ 2,534,011 Non-Performing Loans: Commercial real estate $ 1,304 $ 1,334 $ 600 $ 825 $ 4,493 Construction and land development 8,961 8,997 9,052 9,128 - Commercial and industrial 2,129 1,293 304 305 2,468 Owner occupied real estate 3,114 2,746 2,759 3,225 3,710 Consumer and other 1,373 1,383 815 1,044 1,052 Residential mortgage 287 - - - 701 Paycheck protection program 1,424 1,438 1,920 13 - Total non-performing loans $ 18,592 $ 17,191 $ 15,450 $ 14,540 $ 12,424 Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries): Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ (215 ) $ 621 $ - Construction and land development - - - - - Commercial and industrial - (29 ) (149 ) 2,154 (10 ) Owner occupied real estate - - - 197 (7 ) Consumer and other (8 ) (8 ) 5 35 67 Residential mortgage - - - - - Paycheck protection program - - - - - Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (8 ) $ (37 ) $ (359 ) $ 3,007 $ 50 Investment securities available for sale at fair value U.S. Government agencies $ 16,213 $ 17,021 $ 18,395 $ 20,051 $ 21,536 Collateralized mortgage obligations 316,538 312,988 321,015 350,776 354,341 Agency mortgage-backed securities 414,332 413,706 416,022 484,760 495,122 Municipal securities 48,973 47,523 45,773 48,618 21,837 Corporate bonds 103,169 106,742 198,316 207,467 223,273 Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value $ 899,225 $ 897,980 $ 999,521 $ 1,111,672 $ 1,116,109 Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available for sale U.S. Government agencies $ (1,045 ) $ (1,467 ) $ (1,411 ) $ (939 ) $ (1,483 ) Collateralized mortgage obligations (59,918 ) (68,291 ) (67,004 ) (45,387 ) (26,475 ) Agency mortgage-backed securities (82,924 ) (89,973 ) (94,247 ) (67,559 ) (36,899 ) Municipal securities (2,934 ) (4,498 ) (6,355 ) (3,673 ) (1,417 ) Corporate bonds (7,481 ) (7,911 ) (34,526 ) (25,366 ) (14,138 ) Total unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available for sale $ (154,302 ) $ (172,140 ) $ (203,543 ) $ (142,924 ) $ (80,412 ) Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost U.S. Government agencies $ 47,975 $ 50,408 $ 52,788 $ 56,226 $ 61,072 Collateralized mortgage obligations 363,389 363,733 374,421 385,744 402,478 Agency mortgage-backed securities 1,122,559 1,126,111 1,135,167 1,158,115 1,186,306 Municipal securities 6,551 - - - - Corporate bonds 89,770 89,103 Total investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost $ 1,630,244 $ 1,629,355 $ 1,562,376 $ 1,600,085 $ 1,649,856 Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities held to maturity U.S. Government agencies $ (3,608 ) $ (4,417 ) $ (4,764 ) $ (3,012 ) $ (1,631 ) Collateralized mortgage obligations (58,181 ) (66,232 ) (67,557 ) (36,989 ) (23,898 ) Agency mortgage-backed securities (196,310 ) (209,762 ) (222,509 ) (160,039 ) (92,916 ) Municipal securities (16 ) - - - - Corporate bonds 4,357 551 - - - Total unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities held to maturity $ (253,758 ) $ (279,860 ) $ (294,830 ) $ (200,040 ) $ (118,445 ) Deposits Demand – non-interest bearing $ 1,210,262 $ 1,289,420 $ 1,418,060 $ 1,425,659 $ 1,404,454 Demand – interest bearing 2,344,256 2,469,761 2,497,761 2,294,931 2,352,205 Money market and savings 1,066,786 1,149,995 1,217,580 1,342,883 1,363,484 Time Deposits 256,935 103,787 118,183 149,553 190,093 Total deposits $ 4,878,239 $ 5,012,963 $ 5,251,584 $ 5,213,026 $ 5,310,236





Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Consolidating Income Statement (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except for share data) For the three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest income: Interest and fees on taxable loans $ 35,557 $ 34,060 $ 30,653 $ 26,994 $ 25,657 Interest and fees on tax-exempt loans 612 615 605 557 411 Interest and dividends on taxable investment securities 14,990 14,730 14,304 14,248 13,197 Interest and dividends on tax-exempt investment securities 424 392 392 340 143 Interest on federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 581 143 54 85 40 Total interest income 52,164 49,940 46,008 42,224 39,448 Interest expense Demand- interest bearing 13,912 9,831 4,798 2,528 2,210 Money market and savings 3,643 2,234 845 779 795 Time deposits 1,023 119 139 222 246 Other borrowings 9,593 4,821 2,227 295 57 Total interest expense 28,171 17,005 8,009 3,824 3,308 Net interest income 23,993 32,935 37,999 38,400 36,140 Provision for credit losses 443 764 3,998 830 (72 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 23,550 32,171 34,001 37,570 36,212 Non-interest income Loan and servicing fees 176 771 311 694 495 Mortgage banking income 211 486 844 888 1,115 Gain on sales of SBA loans 190 354 502 684 527 Service fees on deposit accounts 3,268 3,473 3,668 3,108 3,467 Net (loss) gain on sale or call of investment securities - - (46 ) - - Other non-interest (loss) income (2,576 ) (192 ) 463 (501 ) (1,257 ) Total non-interest income 1,269 4,892 5,742 4,873 4,347 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 14,973 14,527 16,276 16,349 14,532 Occupancy 3,886 3,990 3,982 3,468 3,932 Depreciation and amortization 2,524 2,349 2,193 2,149 2,113 Legal 3,483 4,672 3,617 6,322 1,004 Other real estate owned 450 241 317 (111 ) 203 Appraisal and other loan expenses 719 693 428 54 333 Advertising 202 326 231 233 211 Data processing 1,323 2,284 1,574 1,136 2,899 Insurance 517 542 179 169 312 Professional fees 3,694 1,313 1,875 1,055 965 Debit card processing 929 905 991 906 826 Regulatory assessments and costs 1,299 1,390 1,101 1,077 1,112 Taxes, other 523 (964 ) 757 790 524 Other operating expenses 2,693 4,165 4,193 3,653 3,229 Total non-interest expense 37,215 36,433 37,714 37,250 32,195 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes (12,396 ) 630 2,029 5,193 8,364 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (3,320 ) 384 476 1,200 2,129 Net (loss) income $ (9,076 ) $ 246 $ 1,553 $ 3,993 $ 6,235 Preferred stock dividends 644 644 644 644 866 Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (9,720 ) $ (398 ) $ 909 $ 3,349 $ 5,369 Net (loss) income per share Basic earnings per common share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 Diluted earnings per common share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ 0.08



