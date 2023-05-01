Immatics Announces First Bristol Myers Squibb Opt-in of TCR-T Candidate from Ongoing Multi-target Strategic Collaboration

English German

Bristol Myers Squibb exercised its first option and entered into a global license agreement with Immatics for the most advanced TCR-T product candidate from the companies’ ongoing collaboration to develop four TCR-based adoptive cell therapies targeting solid tumors

Immatics to receive an option payment of $15 million and is eligible for additional up to $490 million in milestone payments in addition to tiered royalties on net sales of the product

Tuebingen, Germany & Houston, May 1, 2023 – Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX, “Immatics”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell-redirecting cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has exercised its option and entered into an exclusive worldwide license for the first T cell receptor engineered T cell therapy (TCR-T) candidate from their ongoing collaboration.

Under the terms of the 2019 multi-target strategic collaboration agreement, which was expanded in 2022, Immatics is developing and validating four TCR-T targets and product candidates through the lead TCR candidate stage. Bristol Myers Squibb can exercise opt-in rights and assume sole responsibility for further worldwide development, manufacturing, and commercialization of the TCR-T cell therapies. This first opt-in is for a novel TCR-T product candidate against a target relevant in multiple solid tumor indications. Immatics to receive an option exercise fee of $15 million.

“The opt-in decision by Bristol Myers Squibb is an example of the success of our ongoing collaboration. The partnership’s goal is to leverage Immatics’ ability to develop innovative cell therapies that have the potential to deliver future breakthrough therapies for patients,” commented Harpreet Singh, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Immatics. “We remain committed to making a meaningful impact on the lives of cancer patients and we look forward to further advancing our own pipeline programs as well as our product candidates being developed with Bristol Myers Squibb and other partners.”

The TCR-T programs developed within the collaboration are directed against solid tumor targets discovered by Immatics using its proprietary XPRESIDENT® technology combined with its XCEPTOR® TCR discovery and engineering platform to identify specific TCRs against these targets. For each program, Immatics is eligible for up to $505 million in option exercise fee, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as additional tiered royalties on net sales of the licensed product.

