Industry Executives Sharon Barber and Scott Gullett Join CompIQ Solutions  

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompIQ Solutions, a technology-focused medical bill review and cost containment solutions provider, today announced that two longtime workers’ compensation industry executives, Sharon Barber and Scott Gullett, have joined the company’s executive leadership team. The new appointments further strengthen the executive leadership team’s focus on outcomes, service delivery and customer centricity.



Barber, who will serve as vice president of client services, brings 25 years of medical bill review experience to the position, most recently serving as senior director of product management at Stratacare. In her new position, Barber will work closely with CompIQ’s client services, program implementation and service delivery teams to optimize customer experience and create new value for its customers.

“Sharon brings decades of experience in medical bill review, supporting clients and product design. We are very fortunate to have someone with the tremendous experience and strong character that Sharon has join our organization,” said Tad Kilburn, President of CompIQ. “Cultural fit is the number one thing we look for before bringing anyone new to our team. Sharon will help us continue to advance our culture of empowering our team members and keeping our number one priority on our clients and delivering great results with great service. Sharon will serve as a great leader for our company and our team members, and I’m thrilled she made the leap to join our great team and company.”

A second industry executive, Scott Gullett, has joined the company as senior vice president of operations, a newly created position focused on operational excellence and growth. In this role, Gullett will have direct oversight and responsibility for CompIQ’s bill review service operations and work closely with CompIQ’s service delivery teams to put the customer at the center of every process. He will also leverage the company’s technology to deliver high-touch customer care.

Gullett has more than 20 years of workers’ compensation industry experience, most recently serving as senior vice president at Optum, following its acquisition of Equian, where he served as president of pre-payment solutions. At Equian, Gullett led the company’s rapid growth and achieved tremendous levels of client satisfaction. He also served in executive leadership roles at Xerox, overseeing operations within the company’s insurance and healthcare sector where he provided oversight and leadership in the business units claims and bill processing operations for many of the largest insurance carriers and third-party administrators (TPA’s) in the casualty claims industry.

“Scott brings the expertise required to ensure our services are delivered in a manner that meets the ever-evolving needs of our customers,” said CompIQ CEO Brent MacLean. “His passion for delivering results, coupled with his attention to detail and constant drive for continuous process improvement are all qualities that align with the mission and goals of CompIQ and will serve our employees and our clients well as we continue make advancements in the industry. We promise our employees a culture of being able to do the right thing for both our customers and our teammates, this is an environment that I am confident Scott will thrive in.”

If you’d like to connect with a member of our team, or for more information about our services, please contact CompIQCorp@CompIQsolutions.com .

About CompIQ Solutions

CompIQ is a technology-focused company supporting the medical bill review and cost containment industries for over 25 years. The company is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico and serves insurance carriers, TPAs, self-insureds, employers, and government entities across the US in driving leading medical savings and outcomes. To learn more, visit www.compiqsolutions.com .

