Ring Therapeutics Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Christopher McNulty as Chief Financial Officer, Head of Corporate Strategy

McNulty brings deep experience in capital formation and business development to Ring



Follows recent appointment of Dr. Christopher Wright as Chief Medical Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Therapeutics, a life sciences company founded by Flagship Pioneering to revolutionize gene therapy with its commensal virome platform, today announced the appointment of Christopher McNulty as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Head of Corporate Strategy. In this role, he will lead the financial and corporate strategy functions at Ring, leveraging his deep experience having completed financing transactions valued at more than $300 million.

"Christopher brings new important capabilities in capital formation and business development to Ring at a critical time in our trajectory, and we are thrilled to welcome him in his dual role as CFO and Head of Corporate Strategy,” stated Tuyen Ong, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Ring Therapeutics and CEO-Partner at Flagship Pioneering. “His strategic counsel and deep experience as it relates to financing, business development and M&A will be invaluable to ensure Ring’s success as we transition to a clinical stage company. His appointment, along with the recent appointment of CMO Christopher Wright, will be pivotal to the progression of our Anellogy platform and pipeline toward our IND filing. I look forward to working with this seasoned leadership team to deliver on Ring’s mission to transform commensal viruses into life-saving therapies.”

Mr. McNulty commented, “I believe that the Anellogy platform has incredible potential to alter the course of many diseases through its unique approach of using commensal viruses as vectors for genetic medicines. Strategic partnerships are key to maximizing the value of this platform, and I look forward to applying my experience in finance and business development to realize its potential and ultimately redefine what’s possible in genetic medicine delivery.”

Mr. McNulty brings over 15 years of business and corporate finance experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech sector to the team. He joins Ring from VBI Vaccines, where he led the finance and business development teams as CFO and Head of Business Development. Previously, he held multiple executive roles at InVivo Therapeutics, including CFO. Prior to InVivo Therapeutics, Mr. McNulty held a Director and Senior Director role at Repligen Corporation, where he was responsible for M&A, in-licensing and out-licensing activities that resulted in deals with Novozymes, Biomarin and Pfizer. Earlier, he worked at Seventh Sense Biosystems and Genzyme Corporation, where he led two collaborations in the rare genetic disease space. Mr. McNulty graduated with a B.S. and master’s degree in electrical engineering & computer science from MIT and received a master’s in business administration from Harvard Business School.

About Ring Therapeutics

Ring Therapeutics is revolutionizing the gene therapy and nucleic acid medicine space by harnessing the most abundant and diverse member of the human commensal virome, anelloviruses. The company developed the Anellogy™ platform which focuses on anelloviruses to potentially treat a broad range of diseases. Through harnessing the unique properties of these commensal viruses, the Anellogy™ platform generates diverse vectors that exhibit both tissue-specific tropism and the potential to be re-dosed. Ring Therapeutics, founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2017, aims to develop and further expand its portfolio by leveraging its platform to unlock the full potential of gene therapy and nucleic acid medicines, enabling a variety of mechanisms that successfully deliver therapeutic cargo to unreachable organs and tissues. To learn more, visit https://www.ringtx.com/ or follow us on Twitter at @Ring_tx.

About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, the firm has, through its Flagship Labs unit, applied its unique hypothesis-driven innovation process to originate and foster more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in more than $100 billion in aggregate value. To date, Flagship has deployed over $3.3 billion in capital toward the founding and growth of its pioneering companies alongside more than $20 billion of follow-on investments from other institutions. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises 43 transformative companies, including Denali Therapeutics, Evelo Biosciences, Foghorn Therapeutics, Indigo Agriculture, Moderna, Omega Therapeutics, Sana Biotechnology, and Seres Therapeutics.

