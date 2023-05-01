Dime Names Sandy Sapperstein as Senior Vice President, Group Director

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dime”) (NASDAQ: DCOM), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that Sandy Sapperstein will join the Company as Senior Vice President, Group Director. Most recently, Sapperstein was Senior Vice President and Group Director at Signature Bank.



Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Operating Officer of Dime, said, “Sandy is a very well-known banker with an excellent track record. Her focus on providing clients an exceptional level of service makes her a great fit for Dime. This is the fourth deposit-focused Group we have added over the past month as we continue to grow the premier business bank on Greater Long Island.”

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.8 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).



Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com



(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets