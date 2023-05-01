Digital Pathology Market Expected to Reach US$ 1,837 Million by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Growth Plus Reports, the global Digital Pathology Market was valued at US$ 766.40 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass US$ 1,837 million by 2031, at a revenue CAGR of 10.2%. The report analyzes top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenarios, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Key Takeaways:

The rising need for research collaboration will provide plenty of growth opportunities for the digital pathology market.

North America will dominate the global digital pathology market.

Increasing healthcare budget will fuel the growth of the digital pathology market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/digital-pathology-market/8608

Digital Pathology Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 766.4 million Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 1,837.0 million Growth Rate CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The growing need for research collaboration, and the spread of digital information across all fields of science are the primary factors driving the revenue growth of the global market. Furthermore, the various advantages of using these technologies to cut expenses, remove obstacles, automate processes, and share materials more effectively, and technological advancements will support market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global digital pathology market from four perspectives: Product, Application, End User, and Region.

Product Segmentation: Based on the product, the global digital pathology market is segmented into scanners, software, and storage management. The scanners segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because they can take excellent images of tissue samples, which can be subsequently used for analysis and diagnosis.

Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the global digital pathology market is segmented into drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and others. The drug discovery segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because it can improve drug discovery efficiency by allowing researchers to analyze vast amounts of tissue samples quickly and precisely.

End User Segmentation: Based on the end user, the global digital pathology market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic labs, biotech & pharma companies, and academic & research institutes. The hospital segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of the increasing hospital admissions and pathology services offered by large hospitals.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global digital pathology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global digital pathology market due to the increasing R&D spending, government support for technologically advanced systems, increased digital imaging use, increased focus on digital pathology research and development of enhanced technologies to improve image analysis, increased use of digital pathology for disease detection, and favorable reimbursement policies.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/digital-pathology-market/8608

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global digital pathology market are:

Leica Biosystems (Danaher)

Hamamatsu Photonics Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Olympus Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Mikroscan Technologies

Inspirata Inc.

3DHISTECH Ltd.

Visiopharm A/S

Huron Technologies International Inc.

ContextVision AB

The digital pathology market is moderately competitive with few key players. Key players operating in the market are implementing competitive sustainability tactics such as product development and regional presence growth. Major firms are aggressively acquiring other companies to strengthen their global market positions.

Recent developments:

Leica Biosystems, a cancer detection, and workflow solutions firm, and Indica Labs, the top provider of computational and image management software in digital pathology, partnered in September 2022 to develop interoperable digital pathology workflow solutions.

Roche launched the VENTANA DP 600 slide scanner with CE certification in June 2022. Its high-capacity slide scanner improves user friendliness and workflow flexibility in the pathology lab while producing high-quality images of stained histology slides from patient tissue samples.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL DIGITAL PATHOLOGY MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Scanners Brightfield Others Software Standalone Software Information Management Software Image Analysis Software Integrated Software Storage Management GLOBAL DIGITAL PATHOLOGY MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Drug Discovery Disease Diagnosis Others GLOBAL DIGITAL PATHOLOGY MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Diagnostic Labs Biotech & pharma companies Academic & research institutes Others

DIGITAL PATHOLOGY MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8608

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:



Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse Latest Healthcare Related Reports:

Dermatology Lasers Market by Product (Solid-state Dermatology Lasers, Gas Dermatology Lasers), Application (Hair Removal, Facial Rejuvenation), End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies Market by Product Type (Mobility Assistive Aids, Bathroom Safety and Assistive Products) End User (Hospitals, Home Care) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Graduated Cylinders Market by Product (System, Reagents), Application (Clinical, Research), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Migraine Therapeutics Market by Drug Class (CGRP-targeted therapies, Antidepressants, Anticonvulsants, Beta Blockers), Migraine Type (Episodic Migraine, Chronic Migraine), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Metered Dose Inhalers Market by Product Type (Breath Actuated pMDIs, Manual Actuated pMDIs), Disease (Asthma, COPD, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.