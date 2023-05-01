Trio Petroleum Corp Announces Expansion of its Leasehold at the South Salinas Project 

This Expansion Increases Trio’s Ownership in the South Salinas Project by Approximately 8%

Drilling Rig Now Expected to Move to Location Within One Week

DANVILLE, CA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSE American: TPET) (“Trio”), an oil and gas exploration and development company focused on strategic, high growth energy projects in California, today announced that it has leased an additional 667 mineral-acres solidifying its core acreage position at its South Salinas Project. This increases Trio’s leasehold from 8,600 acres to 9,267 acres, an approximate 8% increase. This comes on the heels of Trio’s announcement last week that it contracted a drilling rig and will within two weeks commence drilling operations on the HV-1 well located on Trio’s asset called the South Salinas Project. As an update, Trio’s expects that the drilling rig will begin to move to its drilling location within a week. The HV-1 well is a two-mile step-out well to the HV-3A discovery that found and produced mid-gravity oil on Trio’s acreage.

Mr. Frank Ingriselli, Trio’s Chief Executive Officer, commented “the leasing of this additional core acreage couldn’t have come at a better time for the Company. We will very soon commence drilling on its HV-1 confirmation well and now have expanded and solidified our acreage available to carry out our aggressive development plans. This expansion should result in our ability to acquire more reserves and increase the net present value of our development project.”

More details on Trio’s development plans can be found in its latest Form S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) which can be obtained from the SEC at www.sec.gov or accessed from Trio’s website at: www.trio-petroleum.com.

About Trio Petroleum Corp.

Trio Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and development company headquartered in Bakersfield, California, with operations in Monterey County, California. Trio has a large, approximately 9,267-acre asset called the “South Salinas Project Asset” where it owns an 85.75% working interest. Trio’s immediate plans are to commence drilling of its HV-1 confirmation well followed by drilling a second well named HV-2. Previous operations on this asset have successfully drilled two (2) production/discovery wells which Trio now owns.

