XEALTH RECEIVES 2023 MEDIGY HITMC AWARD

SEATTLE, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xealth, the leader in enabling digital health at scale, announced today that it was named a 2023 Medigy HITMC Award Winner in the Blog of the Year category.

Every year, the Healthcare and IT Marketing Community (HITMC) honors the individuals and organizations who distinguished themselves over the past year. Nominations for the Awards are reviewed and judged by a panel of healthcare marketing, PR and communications professionals.

The award for Blog of the Year is given to the best blog of the past year based on quality of content, frequency of updates and overall presentation.

Xealth is the driving force behind digital health programs at many of the nation’s largest health systems, bringing digital health vendors, programs, therapeutics and tools into clinical and patient workflow. In 2022, the company relaunched its website, gearing it towards educating its audience and showcasing diverse examples of how digital health can benefit health systems, providers and patients. Its blog is a central vehicle for sharing this content.

“Xealth is a deserving winner of this 2023 Medigy HITMC Award,” said John Lynn, Chief Editor and Founder at Healthcare Scene, the company behind HITMC. “It is so inspiring to see how resourceful and resilient marketing teams were last year – despite the lingering impact of the pandemic and the uncertain economic environment. We are honored to celebrate the outstanding 2023 Award winners.”

“Digital health is being applied in new ways across many diverse operational as well as clinical areas,” said Cynthia Church, chief strategy officer for Xealth. “Working with such a wide variety of health systems and digital health vendor partners gives us a unique perspective, and we like to use our blog to share stories about how our customers and partners have driven improved activation, engagement and operational efficiency. We are excited to be recognized with this Medigy HITMC Award.”

“Marketing, PR, and communications professionals are not often in the spotlight,” said Colin Hung, CMO at Healthcare Scene and community manager for HITMC. “These Awards are a unique opportunity to showcase and celebrate the work of peers in the healthcare industry. The nominees and winners for the 2023 Medigy HITMC Awards were extremely high caliber – a reflection of the great work being done in healthcare marketing.”

For more information about the 2023 Medigy HITMC Awards, please visit the official awards page: https://www.hitmc.com/2023-medigy-hitmc-awards/

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients directly from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient’s email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) in 2017, and investors include Advocate Aurora Enterprises, Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Cerner, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

For more information, visit www.xealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About The HITMC Awards

HITMC is a community - bound together by a passion for and a love of PR, communications and marketing in healthcare and Health IT. The central idea behind HITMC is to bring together all the smart, innovative and hard-working healthcare professionals so that we can learn from each other. We enable this by creating a culture where sharing, mutual respect and lifting each other up is the norm. The annual HITMC Awards are an embodiment of this ethos. They are meant to celebrate the best individuals and organizations who have elevated healthcare marketing, PR and communications in the past year. For more information, visit www.hitmc.com/awards.

