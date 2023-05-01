Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Release of Inaugural ESG Report

CORAL GABLES, Fla., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases today announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report ("ESG Report"). The inaugural ESG Report provides stakeholders with transparency on the Company's practices across issues within the ESG field, such as sustainability and equity, and details how Catalyst navigates key issues to its mission, such as ensuring patients have access to safe and affordable medicine.



"Since Catalyst was founded over 20 years ago, we have operated with our mission fully embedded into our core strategy – to improve the lives of those who suffer from rare diseases. As we grow and evolve, expanding our reach and patient value proposition, it is imperative that Catalyst continues to act responsibly and hold itself accountable," stated Patrick J. McEnany, Chairman and CEO of Catalyst. "We are proud to share our inaugural ESG Report, which highlights our ESG strategy, key areas of focus, and the meaningful progress we are making in each. Further, it contextualizes the evolution of our ESG journey and outlines how we will continue to operate responsibly as we pursue growth initiatives and maintain our commitment to the patient community we serve. We look forward to sharing further progress on our ESG program strategy in future reporting periods as we deliver against our strategic priorities and create value for our stakeholders."

The report highlights Catalyst's commitment to drive sustainable and collective value across a variety of topics determined to be most impactful and material to its business by key stakeholders. The Company has aligned its ESG Report with multiple reporting frameworks, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB"), the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI"), and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals ("UN SDGs").

2022 ESG Program Highlights

ESG Program and Strategy: We made significant strides in 2022 in formalizing and advancing our ESG program, highlighted by the release of our inaugural ESG Report and its identification of material ESG topics to prioritize our strategy moving forward.





Social: Through expanded access programs, innovative research and development practices, robust quality standards, and a focus on affordability and patient access, we are able to deliver on our promise to provide patients with safe and effective drugs regardless of their ability to pay.





Governance: We ensure all of our employees follow the highest ethical standards throughout our Company in an effort to promote transparency and effectiveness in fulfilling our duties to our stakeholders. Catalyst has also established a formal ESG oversight structure overseen by our Board and senior leadership to continuously assess relevant risks and opportunities.





Environment: Although we operate with a relatively low environmental footprint given our industry, size, and structure, we remain committed to reducing our impact across both the organization and our value chain.



Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 2022 ESG Report is available under the "Responsibility" section on the Company's website at www.catalystpharma.com.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

With exceptional patient focus, Catalyst is committed to developing and commercializing innovative first-in-class medicines that address rare neurological and epileptic diseases. Catalyst's flagship U.S. commercial product is FIRDAPSE® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg, approved for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome ("LEMS") for adults and for children ages six to seventeen. In January 2023, Catalyst acquired the U.S. commercial rights to FYCOMPA® (perampanel) CIII, a prescription medicine approved in people with epilepsy aged four and older alone or with other medicines to treat partial-onset seizures with or without secondarily generalized seizures and with other medicines to treat primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures for people with epilepsy aged 12 and older. Further, Canada's national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, has approved the use of FIRDAPSE for the treatment of adult patients in Canada with LEMS.

For Full Prescribing and Safety Information for FIRDAPSE®, please visit www.firdapse.com. For Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING for FYCOMPA®, please visit www.fycompa.com. For more information about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., visit the Company's website at www.catalystpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2022 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website , or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

