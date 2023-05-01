At a CAGR of 57.3%: 3D Food printing Market Anticipated to reach US$1,941 million by 2027, Says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D Food Printing Market size was valued at USD 201 million in 2022. Large-scale manufacturing of food in commercial kitchens has exacerbated the problem of food waste. 3D food printing is a distinguished approach to reducing waste throughout consumption by utilizing food products such as meat off-cuts, leftover fruits and vegetables, and seafood by-products. MarketsandMarkets™ provides this information in its research report, titled "3D food printing market Global Forecast, 2022-2027".

Key Industry Development:

Development of new machinery and enhancement of the existing ones are the key strategies adopted by many players in the market. In addition, increasing focus on the expansion of facilities, marketing schemes, and information exchange programs to create awareness and enhance the applications of 3D food printer is projected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Period 2022 to 2027 CAGR 57.3% 2027 Value Projection $1,941 million Segments covered Vertical, Technique, Ingredient and Region Regional covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW Influential Region North America

Key Takeaways:

Assumptions based on the COVID-19 impact have been included in the Research Methodology (RM) analysis section in the report.

The forecasted years considered in the report are 2022 to 2027. The impact of COVID-19 outbreak analysis between 2018 to 2021 has been included in the report.

The new study also provides historical data for the market from 2018 to 2021.

Addition/Refinement in the market overview: newer market-related drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been added to provide an in-depth overview of the market. Additional validated data gives better insights into current and future trends in the market. An additional segment on the COVID-19 impact on market dynamics has also been provided.

Addition/Refinement in the market segmentation: The new study includes a newly incorporated market segment “By Technique”, that further deepens the market scope covered in the study. The segment covers the market analysis through different sub-segments such as extrusion-based printing, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, and inkjet printing.

Newly introduced industry trends chapter: Value chain analysis, technology analysis, trade analysis, pricing analysis, supply chain and market ecosystem, YC-YCC shift, porter’s five forces analysis, patent analysis and case study analysis have been included in the study.

The new edition of the report also provides insights on the impact of the COVID-19 on the 3D food printing market, along with its effect on different regional markets.

In premium insights segment, COVID-19 impact analysis has been presented through infographics to showcase the severity of the pandemic.

Refinement of market size with respect to ingredient, vertical, technique and region, has been provided based on the COVID-19 impact globally.

In the new edition of the report, an additional five companies were profiled, and a few companies were replaced.

Company financials and product portfolios have been updated in the company profiles section for 2020/2021.

Companies’ recent developments have been updated in the report. The "MNM View" section in the company profiles has been updated based on the COVID-19 impact analysis.

The company evaluation quadrant for 3D food printer manufacturers has been updated (with respect to 20 companies) according to the latest company developments. Key player strategies, market share analysis and revenue analysis of the top five market players have been included. The COVID-19-specific company response has also been added.

Adjacent markets for the 3D food printing industry have also been provided.

Driver

☛ Bourgeoning demand for gourmet food

3D food printing provides the ability to personalize food according to individual needs. The increasing market for customized food is a major reason for the growth of the 3D food printing market. The advancement in technology has made people busier with their work, and they often fail to experience their favorite food due to the shortage of time.

Restraint

☛ Slow processing time involved.

Processing time is one of the major restraints that the 3D food printing industry faces. Food that is printed using the 3D food printer takes much more time compared to traditional methods of preparation. The main reason for this slow printing time is that the printer must maintain a high level of precision while printing food; the printed food needs to cool down first to be solid enough to eat.

Segments:

The carbohydrate segment is estimated to dominate the global 3D food printing market in 2022

By ingredient, the carbohydrate segment is estimated to dominate the global 3D food printing market in 2022. The carbohydrate segment is projected to witness significant growth due to the structural property of carbohydrates and increasing demand for customized carbohydrate-based products like 3D chocolates. Proteins are the second largest segment followed by carbohydrate estimated acquire largest market during forecast period.

The commercial segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the 3D food printing market in 2021

By vertical, the commercial segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the 3D food printing market in 2022. The commercial segment is estimated to witness growth due to major demand of 3D printed food can be served through baking industry, restaurants, confectionaries and retail stores. The companies are working on their products to make them more efficient so that they would be able to provide more options for customized food to the customers.

Regional Insights:

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate with the reduced cost of the technology in the coming year. Countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan are working actively in the 3D food printing industry, signifying the promising future for 3D food printing technology in the coming years.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the 3D food printing market in 2022. The presence and growth of the companies offering the 3D food printing technology in this region are boosting the market in this region. This region is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The US is known as one of the early adopters of the new technologies in the world. The busy and fast-moving life of common people makes it hard for them to get the proper nutritious diet. The 3D food printing technology could provide an option to have customized nutritious food.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

3D systems (US),

TNO (Netherlands),

NATURAL MACHINES (Spain),

Choc edge (UK),

Systems & Materials Research Corporation (US),

byFlow B.V. (Netherlands),

beehex (US),

CandyFab (US),

ZMORPH S.A (Poland)

Wiiboox (China)

Recent Developments

In September 2021, Zmorph announced a new collaboration with the Spanish company, Sicnova, to make its products available in Spain, Portugal, and Latin America (excluding Brazil) through Sicnova’s distributor network. The company was founded in 2007 and has specialized in additive manufacturing for many years. Its expertise is a valuable addition to the portfolio of Zmorph resellers.

In August 2021, SavorEat signed an agreement with Sodexo Operations, the American subsidiary of Paris-based food services and facilities management conglomerate Sodexo, to launch a pilot project in the US that would offer the startup’s kosher, vegan, gluten-free, allergen-free burger patties.

In October 2020, Indukern’s food division announced a partnership with Natural Machines to offer ingredients and products designed specifically for Foodini, a kitchen appliance with 3D printing technology.

In December 2019, Brill Inc., in partnership with 3D Systems, announced a new and innovative full-color, professional-grade culinary 3D printing system. The result of a multi-year collaboration, the new technology provided chefs with control over producing custom, cutting-edge culinary creations, limited only by their imagination.

In May 2019, byFlow announced a collaboration with VDL Groep, making VDL Apparatenbouw responsible for the manufacturing and assembly of their 3D Food Printers. VDL Apparatenbouw, a subsidiary of VDL Groep, delved into precision engineering and subcontracting, with a global reputation in manufacturing high-specification products and materials.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

How big is the 3D food printing market?

The global 3D food printing market size is expected to reach USD 1,941 million by 2027.

How fast is the 3D food printing market growing?

The 3D food printing market will exhibit a CAGR of 57.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2027.

What are some of the key technological advancements driving the growth of the 3D food printing market?

The key technological advancements driving the growth of the 3D food printing market include improvements in printing speed and accuracy, as well as the development of new materials that can be used in the printing process. Additionally, the integration of software and hardware technologies has made 3D food printing more accessible and user-friendly.

What are the potential benefits of 3D food printing in terms of sustainability and reducing food waste?

3D food printing has the potential to reduce food waste by enabling more precise portion control and allowing for the use of alternative ingredients that may be more sustainable or environmentally friendly. For example, 3D food printing can be used to create customized protein bars or supplements that are tailored to an individual's nutritional needs, reducing the amount of food waste that results from overproduction or excess packaging.

What are some of the challenges facing the 3D food printing industry, such as regulatory hurdles or technical limitations?

Some of the challenges facing the 3D food printing industry include regulatory hurdles related to food safety and labeling, technical limitations related to printing speed and accuracy, and the high cost of equipment and materials. Additionally, there may be cultural or societal barriers to the widespread adoption of 3D food printing, such as concerns about the authenticity or appeal of printed food.

How is the 3D food printing market expected to evolve over the next decade, in terms of new applications, materials, and technologies?

Over the next decade, the 3D food printing market is expected to evolve with the development of new applications, materials, and technologies. For example, there may be increased focus on printing personalized and functional foods, such as supplements or meal replacements, as well as the use of more sustainable and alternative ingredients. Additionally, advancements in robotics and automation may enable more efficient and cost-effective production processes.

