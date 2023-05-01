Yeehaw! Portillo’s Adds New Rodeo Burger to Menus Nationwide

CHICAGO, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s (Nasdaq: PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago-style street food for the last 60 years, is inviting burger lovers to saddle up and enjoy the new Rodeo Burger. Available just in time for summer, the Rodeo Burger features Portillo’s classic 1/3-pound char-broiled burger on a Brioche bun, stacked with its new thicker, crispier bacon, thinly sliced red onion, onion rings, melted American cheese, and Portillo’s tangy BBQ sauce, making for a mouthwatering combination.



“Who doesn’t love bacon? We already had good bacon, but now it’s even better,” said Garrett Kern, Portillo’s VP of Strategy and Culinary. “We’ve also got one of the best burgers out there. Top it with our own barbecue sauce, our amazing onion rings and this delicious new bacon. Our team members already love it and can’t wait for both our loyal fans and new guests to rush in and try it.”

The new Rodeo Burger is now available at all Portillo’s restaurants. In addition to dine-in, drive-thru and takeout, the Rodeo Burger is available for online ordering and delivery exclusively via the Portillo’s App and online at Portillos.com. Guests can also double the char-broiled goodness by ordering the Rodeo Burger as a double, adding a second all-beef patty to their burger.

In anticipation of the burger’s launch, the Portillo’s team brought the burger – and new bacon – to a community of bacon experts – the residents of Bacon, Indiana. Treating the town to burgers, the Bacon-ites loved the Rodeo Burger so much that they gave Portillo’s an honorary key to the city. See more on the “Bacon Rodeo” here .

To learn more about Portillo’s, please visit portillos.com , or follow Portillo’s on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

ABOUT PORTILLO’s

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, Ill., which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s has grown to include more than 75 restaurants across 10 states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Portillo’s ships food to all 50 states via Portillos.com . Portillo’s Home Kitchen is the company’s fast-growing catering business.

