Paratek Pharmaceuticals to Report Financial Results for First Quarter 2023 on May 9

BOSTON, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK) today announced that the company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, May 9 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to report financial results for first quarter 2023.



The audio webcast can be accessed under "Events and Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.ParatekPharma.com.



Domestic investors wishing to participate in the call will dial: 800-920-3371 and international investors will dial: +1-212-231-2909. The conference ID is 22026760.



Investors can also access the call at: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1611304&tp_key=5fe62a51b9



About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use.



The company’s lead commercial product, NUZYRA® (omadacycline), is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic available in the United States for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Paratek has a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights.



Paratek is also conducting a Phase 2b study with NUZYRA in a rare disease, non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) pulmonary disease, caused by Mycobacterium abscessus complex. Paratek estimates this opportunity represents a potential $1 billion addressable market in the United States.



Paratek exclusively licensed U.S. rights and rights to the greater China territory for SEYSARA® (sarecycline), a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris, to Almirall, LLC. Paratek retains the development and commercialization rights for sarecycline in the rest of the world.

In 2019, Paratek was awarded a contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), now valued at up to approximately $304 million, to support the development and U.S.-based manufacturing of NUZYRA for pulmonary anthrax.



For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About NUZYRA®

NUZYRA (omadacycline) is a novel antibiotic with both once-daily oral and intravenous formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). A modernized tetracycline, NUZYRA is specifically designed to overcome tetracycline resistance and exhibits activity across a spectrum of bacteria, including Gram-positive, Gram-negative, atypicals, and other drug-resistant strains including Y. pestis (plague), and bioterrorism pathogens such as B. anthracis (anthrax).



Please see full Prescribing Information for NUZYRA at www.NUZYRA.com .



Forward Looking Statements

